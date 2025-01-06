Researchers Push Boundaries of Quantum Simulation With Novel Photonic Chip

USTC researchers created a groundbreaking on-chip photonic simulator, leveraging thin-film lithium niobate chips to simplify quantum simulations of complex structures, achieving high-dimensional synthetic dimensions with reduced frequency demands.

A research team led by Prof. Chuanfeng Li from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) has made a significant breakthrough in quantum photonics. The team successfully developed an on-chip photonic simulator capable of modeling arbitrary-range coupled frequency lattices with gauge potential. This achievement was detailed in a recent publication in Physical Review Letters.

Quantum physics has long sought effective simulators to replicate the behavior of complex systems, a pursuit critical for advancing our understanding of fundamental phenomena. Photonic systems have emerged as strong contenders for quantum simulation due to their capacity to control properties such as polarization and frequency. However, simulating intricate structures, such as atomic chains and nanotubes—key to exploring low-dimensional materials—has remained a formidable challenge. This new development represents a major step forward in addressing this complexity.

Leveraging Thin-Film Lithium Niobate Chips

To address this challenge, the team’s innovative approach involves the use of thin-film lithium niobate chips, which are particularly suited for creating lattices in the frequency domain due to their high electro-optic coefficient. By periodically modulating an on-chip resonator, the researchers observed band structures, a significant advancement as it allows for the simulation of structures with arbitrary-range coupling.

Remarkably, their method enabled coupling up to 8 and 9 times the lattice constant while reducing the required modulation frequency by over five orders of magnitude. This is achieved by including multiple lattice points within one resonant peak, which alleviates the difficulty of applying and detecting multi-harmonic signals conventionally of ultrahigh frequency on chips.

Innovative Low-Frequency Modulation

In this study, the special focus on low-frequency radio-frequency modulation offers a high degree of flexibility in choosing lattice points and regulating compound interaction. This approach significantly reduces the required frequencies by more than three orders of magnitude, translating to a reduction from near 100 GHz to around 10 MHz in their examples. This not only simplifies the design and fabrication challenges but also lessens the demands on source and measurement equipment.

This work not only greatly alleviates the difficulties posed by high frequencies in on-chip synthetic dimensions but also maintains the scalability of traditional implementation methods, allowing it to be extended to higher-dimensional models. It achieves high-dimensional and complex frequency synthetic dimensions on thin-film lithium niobate optical chips. The reviewers highly praised the achievement, stating it “opens a new avenue within the area of studying synthetic dimensions on photonic chips.”

Reference: “On-Chip Photonic Simulating Band Structures toward Arbitrary-Range Coupled Frequency Lattices” by Zhao-An Wang, Yi-Tao Wang, Xiao-Dong Zeng, Jia-Ming Ren, Wei Liu, Xian-Hao Wei, Zhi-Peng Li, Yuan-Ze Yang and Nai-Jie Guo, 5 December 2024, Physical Review Letters.

DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.133.233805

