Roaches Are Making You Sick, and Getting Rid of Them Could Clean Your Air

A research team has uncovered a strong connection between cockroach infestations and harmful household substances, specifically allergens and bacterial endotoxins.

Scientists at North Carolina State University have discovered a clear relationship between the extent of cockroach infestations in homes and the concentration of allergens and endotoxins present in those environments.

When pest control measures successfully reduced cockroach numbers, the levels of both allergens and endotoxins dropped substantially. These results indicate that removing cockroach infestations may significantly enhance indoor environmental health by lowering exposure to these harmful substances.

Endotoxins are components of bacterial cell walls that are released when bacteria die. Because cockroaches are omnivorous and consume a wide variety of materials, they maintain a complex and diverse gut microbiome.

Earlier studies have shown that cockroaches release considerable amounts of endotoxins through their feces, although humans and household pets can also contribute to endotoxin levels. In this study, researchers determined that much of the endotoxin found in household dust originated from cockroach droppings.

“Endotoxins are important to human health, as inhalation of these components has been shown to provoke allergic responses,” said Coby Schal, the Blanton J. Whitmire Distinguished Professor of Entomology at NC State and co-corresponding author of a paper describing the research. “Past surveys in U.S. homes found endotoxin levels much higher in homes with self-reported evidence of cockroaches; that association is stronger in low-income homes than in single-family homes.”

How the Study Was Conducted

The study, held in multi-unit apartment complexes in Raleigh, N.C., compared estimated cockroach infestation sizes as well as allergen and endotoxin levels in homes infested by cockroaches. These baseline levels were tabulated by capturing settled and airborne dust in homes.

The researchers found significant amounts of endotoxins in infested homes, with female cockroaches excreting about twice the amount that males excreted.

“Female cockroaches eat more than males, so more endotoxins are shed from their fecal matter,” said Madhavi Kakumanu, an NC State research scholar in Schal’s lab and co-corresponding author of the paper. She added that more endotoxins were found in kitchens than in bedrooms, as more cockroaches live in kitchens, where they find more food.

Infested homes were then divided into untreated homes and homes receiving an extermination intervention to eliminate cockroaches. The researchers also included a control group of homes that had no cockroaches. Cockroach counts and floor and airborne dust samples were taken three months and six months into the study.

The results showed that infested homes without extermination had very large amounts of both endotoxins and allergens at all timepoints.

Meanwhile, in most cases, infested homes that received the extermination intervention were rid of both cockroaches and their allergens, and experienced significant declines in endotoxins.

Key Insights and Health Implications

“When you eliminate cockroaches, you eliminate their allergens. Small decreases in cockroaches don’t lower allergen levels because the remaining live cockroaches deposit more allergens,” Schal said. “Endotoxins significantly decreased in homes where cockroaches were eliminated. This paper shows that the cockroach is the most important depositor of endotoxin in infested homes.”

“We also saw that allergens and endotoxins can be airborne,” Kakumanu said.

Schal added that the next steps include further examining interactions between cockroach allergens and endotoxins in animal models of asthma, such as mice.

“There exists the implication that asthma can be worse due to interactions between allergens and endotoxins,” Schal said. “We want to see if that is the case in mice.”

Reference: “Indoor allergens and endotoxins in relation to cockroach infestations in low-income urban homes” by Madhavi L. Kakumanu, Zachary C. DeVries, Richard G. Santangelo, Jeffrey Siegel and Coby Schal, 26 September 2025, Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: Global.

DOI: 10.1016/j.jacig.2025.100571

Funding for the work came from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Healthy Homes program (NCHHU0053-19, NCHHU0081-24); the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation (2013-5-35 MBE); a Pilot Project awarded by the Center for Human Health and the Environment under P30ES025128 from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences; the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health (award number 1R21AI187857-01); Research Capacity Fund (HATCH) (project NC02639) from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture; and the Blanton J. Whitmire Endowment at North Carolina State University.

