Scientists Discover “Genetic Weak Point” of Critically Endangered Apennine Brown Bears

Only about 50 Apennine brown bears remain in the wild, and new research sheds light on a key challenge to their survival.

The Apennine brown bear, also known as the Marsican brown bear (Ursus arctos marsicanus), is a critically endangered subspecies of brown bear found exclusively in the remote Apennine Mountains of central Italy.

A recent study by the Italian Endemixit project (endemixit.com) has identified a potentially significant genetic vulnerability within this isolated population. These findings could provide valuable insights for conservation efforts. The research was recently presented at the 69th Biophysical Society Annual Meeting.

This distinct population has been isolated for centuries, evolving unique physical characteristics and behaviors that set it apart from other brown bears. With an estimated population of only around 50 individuals, the Apennine brown bear faces a severe risk of extinction due to habitat loss, human encroachment, and genetic vulnerability. Conservation efforts are crucial to safeguarding this species, which plays a vital role in the delicate ecological balance of its mountainous habitat.

Discovery of a Genetic Flaw

The new research identified a specific genetic mutation within mitochondria – the “powerhouses” of cells – that impairs the bears’ cellular energy production, potentially impacting their overall health and survival.

The mutation is in the ND5 subunit of Respiratory Complex I. Additionally, using a combination of advanced computer modeling and laboratory experiments, the researchers found that this mutation disrupts the function of mitochondria, leading to reduced energy production and increased harmful byproducts like reactive oxygen species. It’s like a factory with a broken generator: it produces less power and more pollution.

The Impact on Bear Survival

“This mutation appears to significantly impact these bears,” explained Nunzio Perta, a graduate student in the lab of Daniele Di Marino at the Marche Polytechnic University, in Ancona, Italy. “It’s like they’re constantly running on low batteries. This could make it harder for them to survive, especially in a challenging environment.”

But because they’ve noted that the bears make more reactive oxygen species as a result of this mutation, other researchers are now exploring ways that they might help the bears process these harmful byproducts. One way to do that, Perta explained, is by helping them eat more food with antioxidants in it, perhaps by planting more native berry plants in their habitat.

“By understanding the molecular basis of these genetic problems, we hope to create a plan to protect these bears in their natural environment,” said Perta. He added, “The bears are a crucial part of the very unique ecosystem that we have here in Italy.”

Meeting: 69th Biophysical Society Annual Meeting

