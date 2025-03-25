Smoke Seen From Space As Wildfires Rage Across South Korea

Fierce winds and dry conditions triggered dozens of wildfires across South Korea in March 2025, prompting evacuations and a massive firefighting response.

Satellite images captured dramatic smoke plumes rising from regions like Uiseong and Sancheong counties, where homes, infrastructure, and even a historic temple were destroyed. Thousands of hectares burned as officials struggled with mountainous terrain and strong winds. By March 24, most fires were under control, but the scars left behind were significant enough to prompt a state of disaster declaration.

Wildfires Spark Across South Korea

In March 2025, dozens of wildfires broke out across South Korea as dry weather and strong winds created dangerous fire conditions. The first fires ignited on March 21, leading to widespread evacuations and a large-scale emergency response. According to news reports, thousands of personnel and over 100 helicopters were deployed to fight the flames.

On March 22, NASA’s Aqua satellite captured visible smoke plumes using its Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) (see image above). One of the most intense fires was near Andong in Uiseong County, where more than 1,000 people were evacuated. The fire forced the closure of several highways and a railway line, and it destroyed a historic temple.

Fast-Moving Fires and Dangerous Terrain

Further south in rural Sancheong County, another fast-moving fire had burned over 500 hectares (about 2 square miles) by the evening of March 22, according to the Associated Press. That blaze caused several injuries and fatalities. Firefighting efforts were made more difficult by rugged terrain and high winds.

Authorities issued strong wind advisories on March 21 and 22 and warned residents against burning trash or agricultural waste. The fires were intensified by ongoing dry conditions—March through May is typically the driest period of the year in South Korea.

Fire Containment and Damage Assessment

As of March 24, many of the fires had been extinguished, according to officials cited in news reports, and the large blazes in Uiseong and Sancheong counties were each about two-thirds contained. In total, the fires were reported to have burned at least 8,700 hectares (34 square miles). The government declared a state of disaster for several of the affected regions.

NASA Earth Observatory image by Michala Garrison, using MODIS data from NASA EOSDIS LANCE and GIBS/Worldview.

