Something Is Ticking Near the Milky Way’s Supermassive Black Hole

A lightning-fast pulsar near our galaxy’s black hole could unlock new secrets about gravity and spacetime.

Scientists at Columbia University working with Breakthrough Listen, a research initiative dedicated to searching for evidence of civilizations beyond Earth, have announced new findings from the Breakthrough Listen Galactic Center Survey. This project represents one of the most sensitive radio efforts ever undertaken to hunt for pulsars in the crowded and turbulent core of the Milky Way. The study was led by recent Columbia PhD graduate Karen I. Perez and appears in The Astrophysical Journal.

During the survey, researchers identified a promising 8.19-millisecond pulsar (MSP) candidate located close to Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy.

A Pulsar Near a Supermassive Black Hole

Confirming the object and precisely tracking the timing of its pulses could open the door to powerful new tests of General Relativity. A pulsar in this extreme region would allow scientists to measure the behavior of space-time in the intense gravitational field surrounding a supermassive black hole.

Pulsars are dense neutron stars left behind after massive stars explode. They spin rapidly and generate strong magnetic fields, producing focused beams of radio waves that sweep through space like lighthouse beams.

When unaffected by outside forces, a pulsar’s signals reach telescopes with extraordinary consistency. Because of this steady rhythm, pulsars function as remarkably precise cosmic clocks. Millisecond pulsars spin especially quickly, giving them an even more stable and predictable timing pattern.

How Gravity Can Distort a Pulsar’s Signals

“Any external influence on a pulsar, such as the gravitational pull of a massive object, would introduce anomalies in this steady arrival of pulses, which can be measured and modeled,” said Slavko Bogdanov, a research scientist at the Columbia Astrophysics Laboratory who was a co-author on the study. “In addition, when the pulses travel near a very massive object, they may be deflected and experience time delays due to the warping of space-time, as predicted by Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity.”

Sagittarius A* contains about 4 million times the mass of the Sun, giving it an enormous gravitational influence over its surroundings.

Follow-Up Observations and Public Data Release

Because of the possible scientific importance of this candidate, researchers are now analyzing additional follow-up observations to determine whether the signal truly comes from a pulsar.

To encourage wider participation from the scientific community, Breakthrough Listen is making the observational data publicly available. This will allow scientists around the world to conduct independent studies and explore related research questions.

“We’re looking forward to what follow-up observations might reveal about this pulsar candidate,” Perez said. If confirmed, it could help us better understand both our own Galaxy, and General Relativity as a whole.”

Reference: “On the Deepest Search for Galactic Center Pulsars and an Examination of an Intriguing Millisecond Pulsar Candidate” by Karen I. Perez, Vishal Gajjar, Slavko Bogdanov, Jules P. Halpern, Paul B. Demorest, Steve Croft, Matt Lebofsky, David H. E. MacMahon and Andrew P. V. Siemion, 9 February 2026, The Astrophysical Journal.

DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/ae336c

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