South America Sizzles Under Record Heatwave

In February 2025, an unrelenting high-pressure system sent temperatures soaring across South America.

Rio de Janeiro sizzled under extreme heat, forcing schools to delay opening and residents to seek relief at the beach. With temperatures breaking records—hitting a blistering 44°C (111°F) in some areas—the heatwave brought discomfort and concern. Neighboring Argentina also baked under the oppressive heat, with six provinces eventually placed under a red alert.

In February 2025, a high-pressure system settled over the southern Atlantic Ocean, driving temperatures to extreme levels across parts of South America. In Brazil, the intense heat forced officials in Rio Grande do Sul to delay the start of the school year, while residents of Rio de Janeiro sought relief at the beach.

A heat map from February 17 (see image above) illustrates the severity of the heatwave, showing air temperatures measured at approximately 2 meters (6.5 feet) above the ground. This data was generated by combining satellite observations with forecasts from the GEOS (Goddard Earth Observing System) model, which simulates atmospheric processes using mathematical equations. The darkest red areas on the map highlight regions where temperatures reached or exceeded 38°C (100°F).

Rio de Janeiro Reaches Unprecedented Highs

Rio de Janeiro experienced particularly extreme heat that day. According to news reports, a weather station in the Guaratiba neighborhood recorded a high of 44°C (111°F) — the hottest temperature ever recorded since the city implemented its climate alert system a decade ago.

Brazil’s National Institute of Meteorology (INMET) noted several other municipalities across the state of Rio de Janeiro where temperatures exceeded 40°C (104°F) on February 17, such as Silva Jardim, which hit 42°C (108°F). The region’s heat wave continued through the week before returning closer to normal as the focus of the heat shifted south into Argentina.

Heatwave Expands into Argentina

Heat was already evident in northern Argentina on February 17, when the country’s National Weather Service (SMN-Arg) reported highs reaching up to 40°C. As of February 27, SMN-Arg noted that six provinces were under a red-level (very dangerous) alert for extreme heat.

NASA Earth Observatory image by Michala Garrison, using GEOS-5 data from the Global Modeling and Assimilation Office.

