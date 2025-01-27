Step Into the Future: NASA’s Synthetic Universe Brings Roman’s Vision to Life

Scientists have created over a million simulated cosmic images using the power of supercomputers to anticipate the capabilities of NASA’s upcoming Roman Space Telescope.

These synthetic images allow researchers to study dark matter, dark energy, and galaxy evolution in unprecedented detail. The massive dataset will help scientists prepare for the flood of information Roman will provide, developing machine-learning tools to sift through it efficiently.

A Glimpse Into Roman’s Cosmic Vision

Astronomers have unveiled over a million simulated images that reveal how NASA’s upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will view the cosmos. These simulations provide a valuable preview, helping scientists prepare for Roman’s ambitious scientific objectives.

“We used a supercomputer to create a synthetic universe and simulated billions of years of evolution, tracing every photon’s path all the way from each cosmic object to Roman’s detectors,” explained Michael Troxel, an associate professor of physics at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, who led the simulation campaign. “This is the largest, deepest, most realistic synthetic survey of a mock universe available today.”



This video begins with a tiny one-square-degree portion of the full OpenUniverse simulation area (about 70 square degrees, equivalent to an area of sky covered by more than 300 full moons). It spirals in toward a particularly galaxy-dense region, zooming by a factor of 75. This simulation showcases the cosmos as NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope could see it, allowing scientists to preview the next generation of cosmic discovery now. Roman’s real future surveys will enable a deep dive into the universe with highly resolved imaging, as demonstrated in this video. Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and M. Troxel

OpenUniverse: A Collaborative Effort

The project, known as OpenUniverse, was powered by the now-retired Theta supercomputer at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois. Incredibly, the supercomputer completed calculations in just nine days—work that would take a standard computer over 6,000 years to finish.

In addition to Roman, the 400-terabyte dataset will also preview observations from the Vera C. Rubin Observatory, which is jointly funded by the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Energy, and approximate simulations from ESA’s (the European Space Agency’s) Euclid mission, which has NASA contributions. The Roman data is available now here, and the Rubin and Euclid data will soon follow.

Bridging Time and Space with Data

The team used the most sophisticated modeling of the universe’s underlying physics available and fed in information from existing galaxy catalogs and the performance of the telescopes’ instruments. The resulting simulated images span 70 square degrees, equivalent to an area of sky covered by more than 300 full moons. In addition to covering a broad area, it also covers a large span of time — more than 12 billion years.

The project’s immense space-time coverage shows scientists how the telescopes will help them explore some of the biggest cosmic mysteries. They will be able to study how dark energy (the mysterious force thought to be accelerating the universe’s expansion) and dark matter (invisible matter, seen only through its gravitational influence on regular matter) shape the cosmos and affect its fate. Scientists will get closer to understanding dark matter by studying its gravitational effects on visible matter. And by studying the simulation’s 100 million synthetic galaxies, they will see how galaxies and galaxy clusters evolved over eons.

Mapping the Universe with Synthetic Explosions

Repeated mock observations of a particular slice of the universe enabled the team to stitch together movies that unveil exploding stars crackling across the synthetic cosmos like fireworks. These starbursts allow scientists to map the expansion of the simulated universe.

Scientists are now using OpenUniverse data as a testbed for creating an alert system to notify astronomers when Roman sees such phenomena. The system will flag these events and track the light they generate so astronomers can study them.

Data Overload and Machine Learning Solutions

That’s critical because Roman will send back far too much data for scientists to comb through themselves. Teams are developing machine-learning algorithms to determine how best to filter through all the data to find and differentiate cosmic phenomena, like various types of exploding stars.

“Most of the difficulty is in figuring out whether what you saw was a special type of supernova that we can use to map how the universe is expanding, or something that is almost identical but useless for that goal,” said Alina Kiessling, a research scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California and the principal investigator of OpenUniverse.

The Race to Prepare for Roman’s Launch

While Euclid is already actively scanning the cosmos, Rubin is set to begin operations late this year and Roman will launch by May 2027. Scientists can use the synthetic images to plan the upcoming telescopes’ observations and prepare to handle their data. This prep time is crucial because of the flood of data these telescopes will provide.

In terms of data volume, “Roman is going to blow away everything that’s been done from space in infrared and optical wavelengths before,” Troxel said. “For one of Roman’s surveys, it will take less than a year to do observations that would take the Hubble or James Webb space telescopes around a thousand years. The sheer number of objects Roman will sharply image will be transformative.”

Unlocking Nobel-Worthy Discoveries

“We can expect an incredible array of exciting, potentially Nobel Prize-winning science to stem from Roman’s observations,” Kiessling said. “The mission will do things like unveil how the universe expanded over time, make 3D maps of galaxies and galaxy clusters, reveal new details about star formation and evolution — all things we simulated. So now we get to practice on the synthetic data so we can get right to the science when real observations begin.”

Astronomers will continue using the simulations after Roman launches for a cosmic game of spot the differences. Comparing real observations with synthetic ones will help scientists see how accurately their simulation predicts reality. Any discrepancies could hint at different physics at play in the universe than expected.

“If we see something that doesn’t quite agree with the standard model of cosmology, it will be extremely important to confirm that we’re really seeing new physics and not just misunderstanding something in the data,” said Katrin Heitmann, a cosmologist and deputy director of Argonne’s High Energy Physics division who managed the project’s supercomputer time. “Simulations are super useful for figuring that out.”

Collaborations Driving the Future of Space Exploration

OpenUniverse is a groundbreaking simulation project designed to prepare astronomers for the massive datasets that will be generated by NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope. Developed in collaboration with Roman’s Science Operations and Science Support centers, OpenUniverse equips researchers with tools to analyze and interpret data from the telescope’s wide-field observations of the cosmos.

The project brings together a diverse team of experts from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory, IPAC, and several prominent U.S. universities. Key coordination efforts include contributions from the Roman Project Infrastructure Teams, SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, and the Rubin LSST Dark Energy Science Collaboration.

Powered by the now-retired Theta supercomputer, operated by the DOE’s Argonne Leadership Computing Facility, OpenUniverse represents a collaborative effort to simulate and understand the universe’s evolution, helping scientists unlock new insights into phenomena such as dark energy, dark matter, and galaxy formation. This preparation ensures astronomers are ready to handle the vast influx of data from Roman’s transformative mission.

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is NASA’s next-generation observatory, designed to explore some of the most profound questions about the universe, including dark energy, dark matter, exoplanets, and galaxy evolution. Managed by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, the telescope brings together expertise from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Caltech/IPAC in Southern California, and the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore. A diverse science team composed of researchers from leading institutions supports its mission.

Key industrial partners include BAE Systems, Inc. in Boulder, Colorado; L3Harris Technologies in Rochester, New York; and Teledyne Scientific & Imaging in Thousand Oaks, California. These organizations contribute cutting-edge technology to the development of this advanced telescope, which is set to launch by May 2027. The Roman Space Telescope will feature a wide-field instrument capable of capturing images hundreds of times larger than those of the Hubble Space Telescope, promising transformative discoveries about the universe.

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