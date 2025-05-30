This Galaxy Is a Showstopper – But the Real Twist Is Nearby

A dazzling cosmic swirl, NGC 3507 shines alone in this Hubble image, though it secretly belongs to a dynamic galactic duo.
While it flaunts the classic pinwheel shape of a barred spiral, its companion, NGC 3501, appears as a sleek silver streak due to its edge-on view. This contrast in appearance reveals how perspective shapes our cosmic observations.
Stunning Spiral in Leo
Taking center stage in this Hubble Space Telescope image is a stunning spiral galaxy called NGC 3507. Located about 46 million light-years away in the constellation Leo, this celestial beauty is classified as a barred spiral galaxy. Its graceful arms don’t spiral out from the center as you might expect—instead, they stretch from the ends of a bright, central bar made of stars, giving it a distinct and eye-catching structure.
A Galactic Duo, Split by Perspective
Although it looks like a solo act here, NGC 3507 is actually part of a galactic pair. Its companion, NGC 3501, lies just outside the frame of this image and appeared in a previous Hubble feature (see image below). While NGC 3507 showcases a classic, face-on spiral form, its partner looks more like a silvery streak across the sky. This striking difference is all about perspective. Both galaxies are spirals, but we see them from different angles—one face-on, the other edge-on.
Hidden Depths in the Cosmic Background
For galaxies that are just a few tens of millions of light-years away, like NGC 3507 and NGC 3501, features like spiral arms, dusty gas clouds, and brilliant star clusters are on full display. More distant galaxies appear less detailed. See if you can spot any faraway galaxies in this image: they tend to be orange or yellow and can be anywhere from circular and starlike to narrow and elongated, with hints of spiral arms. Astronomers use instruments called spectrometers to split the light from these distant galaxies to study the nature of these objects in the early Universe.
In addition to these far-flung companions, NGC 3507 is joined by a far nearer object, marked by four spikes of light: a star within the Milky Way, a mere 436 light-years away from Earth.
The Hubble Space Telescope is one of the most iconic and transformative observatories in the history of astronomy. Launched in 1990 by NASA and the European Space Agency, Hubble orbits Earth at an altitude of about 340 miles, capturing incredibly detailed images of the universe free from atmospheric distortion. Equipped with powerful cameras and spectrographs, it has provided groundbreaking insights into galaxies, nebulae, black holes, and the early universe. Hubble has helped measure the expansion rate of the cosmos, revealed the existence of dark energy, and inspired both scientists and the public with its breathtaking views of deep space. Its legacy continues as a cornerstone of modern astronomy.
