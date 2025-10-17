“Truly Extraordinary” – Supermassive Black Hole Found in the Last Place Scientists Expected

A black hole far from its galactic center has unleashed the fastest, brightest radio flares ever seen from a star’s destruction.

For the first time, astronomers have detected a tidal disruption event (TDE), when a black hole destroys a passing star, taking place far from a galaxy’s center. This unusual cosmic encounter produced remarkably strong and fast-changing radio waves, revealing that supermassive black holes can exist and stay active well beyond galactic cores, overturning long-held assumptions about their behavior and location.

The delayed and powerful radio signals hint at new, previously unrecognized processes that control how black holes expel matter over time.

The discovery was made by an international research team led by Dr. Itai Sfaradi and Prof. Raffaella Margutti of the University of California, Berkeley, with contributions from scientists worldwide, including Prof. Assaf Horesh of the Racah Institute of Physics at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Known as AT 2024tvd, the event displayed the most rapidly changing radio signals ever detected from a star being destroyed by a black hole.

“This is truly extraordinary,” said Dr. Itai Sfaradi, lead author of the study. “Never before have we seen such bright radio emission from a black hole tearing apart a star, away from a galaxy’s center, and evolving this fast. It changes how we think about black holes and their behavior.”

Dr. Sfaradi, who led the research, is a former graduate student of Prof. Assaf Horesh. “This is one of the fascinating discoveries I’ve been part of,” said Prof. Horesh. “The fact that it was led by my former student, Itai, makes it even more meaningful. It’s another scientific achievement that places Israel at the forefront of international astrophysics.”

A black hole far from home

Tidal disruption events occur when a star ventures too close to a massive black hole and is torn apart by its immense gravity.

In this exceptional case, however, the black hole was located about 2,600 light-years (0.8 kiloparsecs) from its host galaxy’s core, evidence that supermassive black holes can lurk in unexpected places.

The key role of radio observations

The discovery was made possible through high-quality observations from several of the world’s premier radio telescopes, including the Very Large Array (VLA), ALMA, ATA, SMA, and the Arcminute Microkelvin Imager Large Array (AMI-LA) in the UK.

The AMI observations, led by the Hebrew University team, were crucial in revealing the unusually rapid evolution of the radio emission — a hallmark of this event and a major clue to understanding its physical nature.

The data showed two distinct radio flares evolving faster than any TDE observed before. These results indicate that powerful outflows of material were launched from the vicinity of the black hole, not immediately after the stellar destruction, but months later, suggesting delayed and complex processes in the aftermath of the disruption.

Detailed modeling points to at least two separate ejection events, months apart — clear evidence that black holes can episodically “reawaken” after periods of apparent inactivity.

Reference: “The First Radio-bright Off-nuclear Tidal Disruption Event AT 2024tvd Reveals the Fastest-evolving Double-peaked Radio Emission” by Itai Sfaradi, Raffaella Margutti, Ryan Chornock, Kate D. Alexander, Brian D. Metzger, Paz Beniamini, Rodolfo Barniol Duran, Yuhan Yao, Assaf Horesh, Wael Farah, Edo Berger, Nayana A. J., Yvette Cendes, Tarraneh Eftekhari, Rob Fender, Noah Franz, Dave A. Green, Erica Hammerstein, Wenbin Lu, Eli Wiston, Yirmi Bernstein, Joe Bright, Collin T. Christy, Luigi F. Cruz, David R. DeBoer, Walter W. Golay, Adelle J. Goodwin, Mark Gurwell, Garrett K. Keating, Tanmoy Laskar, James C. A. Miller-Jones, Alexander W. Pollak, Ramprasad Rao, Andrew Siemion, Sofia Z. Sheikh, Nadav Shoval and Sjoert van Velzen, 13 October 2025, The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/ae0a26

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.