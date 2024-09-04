What Was That Strange Pulsing Sound? Astronauts Solve Starliner Mystery

NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore reported a pulsing sound aboard the International Space Station, originating from Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

The issue, caused by an audio configuration mishap, has been resolved without affecting the crew or station operations.

Resolving Starliner’s Audio Glitch

A pulsing sound from a speaker in Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft heard by NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has stopped. The feedback from the speaker was the result of an audio configuration between the space station and Starliner.

Technical Implications of the Sound Anomaly

The space station audio system is complex, allowing multiple spacecraft and modules to be interconnected, and it is common to experience noise and feedback. The crew is asked to contact mission control when they hear sounds originating in the comm system.

The speaker feedback Wilmore reported has no technical impact on the crew, Starliner, or station operations, including Starliner’s uncrewed undocking from the station no earlier than Friday, September 6.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.