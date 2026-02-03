Why Nearby Galaxies Are Fleeing Us: Scientists Finally Solve a 50-Year Mystery

A flat plane of dark matter beyond the Local Group may explain why nearby galaxies move away from us instead of falling inward.

Astronomers using advanced computer simulations have discovered that most of the matter beyond the Local Group of galaxies, which includes the Milky Way and the Andromeda Galaxy, is arranged in a vast, flattened structure rather than spread evenly in all directions. Large regions with very little matter lie above and below this plane.

The researchers found that this “flat” distribution is the only way to accurately account for both the combined mass of the Milky Way and Andromeda and the unexpected motions of nearby galaxies. The study was led by PhD graduate Ewoud Wempe and Professor Amina Helmi at the University of Groningen, in collaboration with scientists from Germany, France, and Sweden, and was published in Nature Astronomy.

Nearly 100 years ago, astronomer Edwin Hubble showed that most galaxies are moving away from the Milky Way, a key observation that helped establish the idea that the universe is expanding and began with the Big Bang. Even then, astronomers noticed important exceptions. The Andromeda Galaxy, for instance, is moving toward the Milky Way at a speed of about 100 kilometers per second.

For decades, scientists have struggled to explain why most large galaxies near the Milky Way, apart from Andromeda, appear to be receding and seem largely unaffected by the gravitational pull of the Local Group (the Milky Way, the Andromeda Galaxy, and dozens of smaller galaxies).

The new simulations offer a solution to this long-standing mystery. Led by Ewoud Wempe at the Kapteyn Institute in Groningen, the international research team found that matter just beyond the Local Group, including its surrounding dark matter, forms a broad, flat sheet stretching tens of millions of light-years across. Vast empty regions lie above and below this structure. When this configuration is included, the simulations closely match the observed positions and speeds of nearby galaxies, providing a coherent explanation for their motions.

A ‘virtual twin’ of the Local Group

The algorithm started from regions in the early universe, with a mass distribution based on observations of the cosmic microwave background. With a powerful computer, the model then evolved to reproduce the present-day characteristics of the Local Group, with the mass, position, and velocity of the Milky Way and the Andromeda Galaxy, and the positions and velocities of 31 galaxies just outside the Local Group. This resulted in the creation of simulations that may be considered ‘virtual twins’ of our cosmic environment.

In the computer result with the flat mass distribution, the 31 surrounding galaxies have a velocity comparable to that observed. Galaxies are moving away from us, despite the mass of the Local Group. The explanation is that for nearby galaxies in the plane, the gravitational pull of the Local Group is counteracted by the mass further away in the plane. And outside the plane, where you would expect matter to be moving towards us, there are no galaxies.

Pleased with the discovery

According to lead researcher Ewoud Wempe, this is the first assessment of the distribution and velocity of dark matter in the region surrounding the Milky Way and the Andromeda Galaxy.

“We are exploring all possible local configurations of the early universe that ultimately could lead to the Local Group. It is great that we now have a model that is consistent with the current cosmological model on the one hand, and with the dynamics of our local environment on the other.”

Amina Helmi is also very pleased with the discovery. According to her, astronomers have been trying to solve this problem for decades without success. “I am excited to see that, based purely on the motions of galaxies, we can determine a mass distribution that corresponds to the positions of galaxies within and just outside the Local Group.”

Reference: “The mass distribution in and around the Local Group” by Ewoud Wempe, Simon D. M. White, Amina Helmi, Guilhem Lavaux and Jens Jasche, 27 January 2026, Nature Astronomy.

DOI: 10.1038/s41550-025-02770-w

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