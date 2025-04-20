10-Million-Year-Old Secrets: Ancient Fossils Rewrite the Story of Mammal Evolution

Researchers have precisely dated key fossil sites in Central Anatolia, Türkiye, to 7-10 million years ago using a new Argon-Argon method, shedding light on mammalian and primate evolution in this critical crossroads between Africa, Asia, and Europe.

An international research team co-led by the University of Oulu has accurately dated major fossil sites in Central Anatolia, Türkiye, to between 7 and 10 million years ago using an advanced Argon-Argon (⁴⁰Ar/³⁹Ar) radioisotopic dating technique. These fossil-rich layers, found in the Cappadocia region, a key geological crossroads, contain well-preserved mammal remains interbedded with volcanic ash from ancient explosive eruptions.

“While radioisotopic methods are not new in determining the age of fossils, this represents a significant paradigm shift in dating volcanic sedimentary layers that contain mammal fossils,” says Academy Research Fellow Ferhat Kaya from the University of Oulu. Kaya co-leads the project.

Until now, age estimates for these fossils relied on faunal comparisons with distant, poorly dated sites in Europe and Asia. This new research not only provides more accurate timelines but also reinforces Türkiye’s pivotal role in the study of mammalian evolution. The findings underscore the exceptional scientific value of Central Anatolia’s fossil record, which offers rare insights into mammalian life dating back as far as 12 million years.

Insights into Primate Evolution

According to Kaya, more precise age determinations of mammalian fossils provide new insights into primate evolution. “The research reinforces our understanding of how ecosystems and species evolved during major environmental changes.”

Dating fossils is often challenging due to the lack of volcanic material suitable for radiometric dating in many sedimentary layers. Central Anatolia, however, lies near volcanic centers and is one of the rare geological regions where volcanic ash has preserved a wealth of fossils.

“We are determining the precise ages of fossil-bearing strata. These volcanic deposits contain glassy volcanic grains, which are particularly well-suited for high-precision radiometric dating,” Kaya explains.

Kaya emphasizes that understanding the evolution of fossil mammals depends on both the accurate geological dating of fossil layers and the precise identification of fossil species. While the use of digital fossil databases and computational meta-analyses has become more common, these large databases and methods often rely on imprecise or inconsistent data.

The results obtained through the Argon-Argon (40Ar/39Ar) radioisotopic method offer a more accurate timeline for significant mammal fossils, such as the large Miocene ape of the genus Ouranopithecus, potentially a common ancestor of African apes and early bipeds.

“This new research brings much-needed precision to the study of mammal and primate evolution in a region that connects Africa, Asia, and Europe,” says Ferhat Kaya.

Reference: “Building better biochronology: New fossils and 40Ar/39Ar radioisotopic dates from Central Anatolia” by Andrew Tholt, Okşan Başoğlu, Yener Bektaş, Raymond Bernor, Joshua P. Carlson, Ömer Dağ, Uğur Doğan, Ahmet Cem Erkman, Ferhat Kaya, Nuretdin Kaymakçı, Pınar Gözlük Kırmızıoğlu, Maud J. M. Meijers, Özge Kahya Parıldar, Cesur Pehlevan, Emrah Şimşek, Tim White and Paul Renne, 17 March 2025, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2424428122

