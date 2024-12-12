A Physics Discovery So Strange It’s Changing Quantum Theory

MIT physicists surprised to discover electrons in pentalayer graphene can exhibit fractional charge.
New theoretical research from MIT physicists explains how it could work, suggesting that electron interactions in confined two-dimensional spaces lead to novel quantum states, independent of magnetic fields.
Groundbreaking Discovery in Graphene
MIT physicists have made significant progress in understanding how electrons can split into fractional charges. Their findings reveal the conditions that create exotic electronic states in graphene and other two-dimensional materials.
This new research builds on a recent discovery by another MIT team led by Assistant Professor Long Ju. Ju’s group observed that electrons seem to carry “fractional charges” in pentalayer graphene—a structure made of five stacked graphene layers placed on a similar sheet of boron nitride.
Unveiling Fractional Charges
Ju discovered that when he sent an electric current through the pentalayer structure, the electrons seemed to pass through as fractions of their total charge, even in the absence of a magnetic field. Scientists had already shown that electrons can split into fractions under a very strong magnetic field, in what is known as the fractional quantum Hall effect. Ju’s work was the first to find that this effect was possible in graphene without a magnetic field — which until recently was not expected to exhibit such an effect.
The phenemonon was coined the “fractional quantum anomalous Hall effect,” and theorists have been keen to find an explanation for how fractional charge can emerge from pentalayer graphene.
Theoretical Advances and Collaboration
The new study, led by MIT professor of physics Senthil Todadri, provides a crucial piece of the answer. Through calculations of quantum mechanical interactions, he and his colleagues show that the electrons form a sort of crystal structure, the properties of which are ideal for fractions of electrons to emerge.
“This is a completely new mechanism, meaning in the decades-long history, people have never had a system go toward these kinds of fractional electron phenomena,” Todadri says. “It’s really exciting because it makes possible all kinds of new experiments that previously one could only dream about.”
The team’s study was published recently in the journal Physical Review Letters. Two other research teams — one from Johns Hopkins University, and the other from Harvard University, the University of California at Berkeley, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory — have each published similar results in the same issue. The MIT team includes Zhihuan Dong PhD ’24 and former postdoc Adarsh Patri.
“Fractional Phenomena”
In 2018, MIT professor of physics Pablo Jarillo-Herrero and his colleagues were the first to observe that new electronic behavior could emerge from stacking and twisting two sheets of graphene. Each layer of graphene is as thin as a single atom and structured in a chicken-wire lattice of hexagonal carbon atoms. By stacking two sheets at a very specific angle to each other, he found that the resulting interference, or moiré pattern, induced unexpected phenomena such as both superconducting and insulating properties in the same material. This “magic-angle graphene,” as it was soon coined, ignited a new field known as twistronics, the study of electronic behavior in twisted, two-dimensional materials.
“Shortly after his experiments, we realized these moiré systems would be ideal platforms in general to find the kinds of conditions that enable these fractional electron phases to emerge,” says Todadri, who collaborated with Jarillo-Herrero on a study that same year to show that, in theory, such twisted systems could exhibit fractional charge without a magnetic field. “We were advocating these as the best systems to look for these kinds of fractional phenomena,” he says.
Surprising Experimental Results
Then, in September of 2023, Todadri hopped on a Zoom call with Ju, who was familiar with Todari’s theoretical work and had kept in touch with him through Ju’s own experimental work.
“He called me on a Saturday and showed me the data in which he saw these [electron] fractions in pentalayer graphene,” Todadri recalls. “And that was a big surprise because it didn’t play out the way we thought.”
In his 2018 paper, Todadri predicted that fractional charge should emerge from a precursor phase characterized by a particular twisting of the electron wavefunction. Broadly speaking, he theorized that an electron’s quantum properties should have a certain twisting, or degree to which it can be manipulated without changing its inherent structure. This winding, he predicted, should increase with the number of graphene layers added to a given moiré structure.
“For pentalayer graphene, we thought the wavefunction would wind around five times, and that would be a precursor for electron fractions,” Todadri says. “But he did his experiments and discovered that it does wind around, but only once. That then raised this big question: How should we think about whatever we are seeing?”
Rethinking Electron Interactions
In their new study, Todadri and his team revisited how electron fractions could form in pentalayer graphene after their initial prediction fell short. Upon reviewing their original hypothesis, they discovered they might have overlooked a crucial factor.
“The standard strategy in the field when figuring out what’s happening in any electronic system is to treat electrons as independent actors, and from that, figure out their topology, or winding,” Todadri explains. “But from Long’s experiments, we knew this approximation must be incorrect.”
While in most materials, electrons have plenty of space to repel each other and zing about as independent agents, the particles are much more confined in two-dimensional structures such as pentalayer graphene. In such tight quarters, the team realized that electrons should also be forced to interact, behaving according to their quantum correlations in addition to their natural repulsion. When the physicists added interelectron interactions to their theory, they found it correctly predicted the winding that Ju observed for pentalayer graphene.
Once they had a theoretical prediction that matched with observations, the team could work from this prediction to identify a mechanism by which pentalayer graphene gave rise to fractional charge.
They found that the moiré arrangement of pentalayer graphene, in which each lattice-like layer of carbon atoms is arranged atop the other and on top of the boron-nitride, induces a weak electrical potential. When electrons pass through this potential, they form a sort of crystal, or a periodic formation, that confines the electrons and forces them to interact through their quantum correlations. This electron tug-of-war creates a sort of cloud of possible physical states for each electron, which interacts with every other electron cloud in the crystal, in a wavefunction, or a pattern of quantum correlations, that gives the winding that should set the stage for electrons to split into fractions of themselves.
“This crystal has a whole set of unusual properties that are different from ordinary crystals, and leads to many fascinating questions for future research,” Todadri says. “For the short term, this mechanism provides the theoretical foundation for understanding the observations of fractions of electrons in pentalayer graphene and for predicting other systems with similar physics.”
Reference: “Theory of Quantum Anomalous Hall Phases in Pentalayer Rhombohedral Graphene Moiré Structures” by Zhihuan Dong, Adarsh S. Patri and T. Senthil, 12 November 2024, Physical Review Letters.
DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.133.206502
This work was supported, in part, by the National Science Foundation and the Simons Foundation.
Real or not who will show us the truth and who draws the line between the two. Is this disinformation or a disagreement in the highest priced labs in the country … While the rest of us can’t afford bioengineered beef at Walmart. Your minds won’t stay full of science if your bellies are empty… So, have mercy on the common man and his music… and we won’t care what kind of science dream up.
Neely be thankful you don’t eat that meat from Wallyworld
It’s not what you think
JS
@ P.B. Neely
Your words have realm and depth.
Ño problem for Quantum Theory;but a minor problem is presented for right solution.So,to start,this is found that due to twist,some spring energy is stored in the 2D graphene material;and so on to next steps.
Static spring energy? It looks like a spring but it only emanates a “glow”. As it flows or “floats” to its destination
I’m aware of complicated distractions I am also aware of one very small truth can dispel complications is carbon capable of so much, unseen, when subjected to a specific frequency, the science can only see in the presence of graphing, but that still exist hidden in a pile of graphite, like one speaker emitting a frequency because of electrical response moving another same speaker with no electricity attached to reflect the same frequency… simplicity is the answer…
According to C. Rovelli in Quantum magazine “A superhuman observer with powerful thermal vision would see how the parting of oil and water releases kinetic energy to the molecules, leaving a more thermally disordered state.” In the same Quantum mag article, E. T. Jaynes notes “the ‘orderliness’ of a system — and thus the potential to extract useful energy from it — depends on the relative knowledge and resources of an agent.”
Suppose the container is perfectly insulated so the system is “closed” as necessary for applying the relevant principles of thermodynamics. I suppose heat still rises, even without Rovelli’s superhuman vision, so the supposed thermally disordered state should eliminate itself as the oil takes on all of the heat of separation.
The requirement of a “closed system” in application of thermodynamics principles should require the system to be completely unobservable.
Despite it apparently being reflected in satellite temperature measurements, and despite the solar system being to some small degree “not closed,” the notion that “heat always rises” will apparently never become an official principle of thermodynamics, as it seems laws of thermodynamics must forever be agnostic on gravity, though it should be noted that E. Halley pointed it out as relevant to meteorological systems.
“thermodynamics must forever be agnostic on gravity”
A “closed system” involving gravity is impossible anyway.
Rovelli, who claims he was a “communist rebel” in his youth (royal propagandist red flag) also doesn’t mention there that mixing water and oil puts heat into the system … not that it’s critical to any argument here, but it’s still nice for context. Main Rovelli red flag is how often his stuff is repeated whenever entropy comes up, and how annoyingly dull he always is.
“Quantum thermodynamics” ends up being a kind of a “wild west” quasi-scientific topic as a result, and thermodynamics emerges in reality as an engineering concept rather than a true/mathematical science/physics concept.
“an engineering concept rather than a true/mathematical science/physics concept”
Yet nature is an engine engineer.
I used to do “novelty filtering” on engineering ideas for novelty filtering, for a living. It was pretty good mental exercise, the virtues of which can be easily overlooked. Novelty filters, adaptive engine persistence, and neuromorphic architectures have a lot of conceptual overlap.
“nature is an engine engineer”
One small jump to supposing nature itself is an engine.
Engines undergo cycles, Quantum physics requires cycles. Matter merely needs to effectively put focus into quantum gravitational energy information flows as it cools, in order to support universal engine cycles.
The “mechanism” by which matter accomplishes this apparently involves flow retro-reflectivity and appears to be almost trivially simple.
Natural gravitational retro-reflection by cold hadrons, most notably hydrogen nuclei, implies a form of natural Hebbian learning exists that allows gravity to focus and direct the paths of photons.
Slime molds use information retroreflection and focus with Hebbian rules. Slime mold patterns have been compared to cosmic filamentary structures.
The “mysterious” missing ingredient that keeps gravity from collapsing everything with runaway feedback before it can cool enough to stick around almost endlessly can be as simple as a massless momentum conservation in a super-sparse super-long wavelength cycling (rotating) vector/dipolar gravity field.
There is most definitely an engineer but it is not nature.
Being left-handed hasn’t helped me follow GR logic. GR’s claim that time runs slower in increased gravity is supposed to agree with a gravity increase producing a lengthening (a stretching that is greatest nearest the bottom of a gravity “well”) of measures for space and time. A photon heading into the well is supposed to look compacted relative to a stretched spatial metric there, pretty straightforward for stretched meters and incoming frequency (blueshift).
If a meter is lengthened gravitationally then it seems a second should be lengthened too, if the idea is to keep c constant in meters/second. An opportunity appears for possible confusion on how a compacted supposedly constant-speed photon should move relative to a stretched time metric background.
I’ve been supposing light constancy means a photon does not speed up to make up for a stretched background, but apparently the idea of letting the photon appear to do precisely that may not be as self-contradictory as it seems. I don’t think any of that makes the notion of non-constant light speed any less appealing.
The engine that is the universe needs no sensible beginning, is evolved, is self-organizing, self-evolving.
Gravity apparently will reduce uncertainty about where the oil ends up relative to the water. I don’t want to suggest that observation or gravity are critical elements in the spontaneous separation of oil and water. Shaking a liquid mixing vessel will heat it regardless of anything else, and stopping the shaking will allow the vessel to cool.
Rovelli’s claim that a “superhuman observer with powerful thermal vision would see how the parting of oil and water releases kinetic energy to the molecules” is not a scientific claim, but it is pretty stupid. Also, “superhuman vision” is no competition for a good imagination that paints a sensible coherent picture. Anyway, Rovelli seems to lack that, making him all too typical for “public physics outreach” people.
“A superhuman observer with powerful thermal vision would see how the parting of oil and water releases kinetic energy to the molecules.”
I guess he’s trying to say the molecules have to move in order to separate, and also that movement is heat, while ignoring him to figure out what is going on (without making a major investment in microscopic “thermal vision” equipment or the like) takes a “superhuman.”
“movement is heat”
… which, of course, is not completely true. Random (uncontrolled) movement is heat. Controlling heat is an engine engineering topic. Noise filtering and novelty filtering generally use weighted sums of sequential raw input samples, which a single neuron type of process could handle.
It’s quite a bit more obvious than that. There is an energy content to the oil/water interface and the total energy is proportional to the total surface area. When you shake it up, some of the kinetic energy goes into breaking up the oil into droplets and increasing the surface area. When the oil comes out of suspension the surface area of the interface decreases again and that energy turns into heat.
“When you shake it up, some of the kinetic energy goes into breaking up the oil into droplets and increasing the surface area. When the oil comes out of suspension the surface area of the interface decreases again and that energy turns into heat.”
I essentially mentioned that even more simply on a 12/15 comment below:
“If shaking imparts an extra amount of reversible energy of mixing, gravity will likely produce the best way to reverse the reversible.”
Anyway it seems we agree – Rovelli, by invoking a superhuman requirement there, is being pointedly obtuse.
“superhuman vision”
That would allow people to look at special relativity and “side-to-side bouncing light” dilation without being concerned about the failure of SR to handle gravity changes correctly. Maxwell’s laws, like SR’s, ignore gravity.
A super-observer telescope well off to the side of the path of motion could observe non-simultaneous instants simultaneously, and this is where most people get lost. Like a combination of a super-telescope powers and x-ray specs, one can make sense of constant-c Maxwell’s laws by simply observing “side-to-side bouncing light” on a space craft, where all simultaneity instants cut straight down into the super-observer visual plane. The super-observer can consider an evenly spaced sequence of sideways cuts (instants) spanning the craft front to back. Light bouncing front to back may conceivably seem to the super-observer to be triggering cut-crossing detections faster than the same light moving back to front.
A space-craft-spanning set of simultaneity lines could be given different meanings depending on whether light moves with or against the craft, but no matter what, it seems the spacing between super-observer multi-instant cut lines potentially dictates/reveals two light crossing rates. This should create a frequency-doubling or phase-doubling effect on the craft.
As a flat-gravity or zero-gravity theory, SR wouldn’t suppose moving spacecraft gravity can supply its own moving interior SR reference frame, which seems arbitrary.
“Random (uncontrolled) movement is heat.”
Gravity is the closest thing to a natural invisible cooling/motion-control genius, I maintain. I maintain it can’t be beat as a “mechanism” for lowering things that should be lowered, both precisely and with minimal/zero heating. If shaking imparts an extra amount of reversible energy of mixing, gravity will likely produce the best way to reverse the reversible.
Normally I regard your response as a senseless outburst, however after carefully reading your post… I find myself in agreement with your view… well stated.
I also would agree, except that there are quite a few irrational people in the otherwise ” rational audience” of this website.
My thoughts exactly! From what I’ve read, this comment page is an absolute deluge of illogical and unscientific ramblings that can barely maintain relevance to the seemingly random topic of their own choosing, let alone the topic presented in the article above.
It’s a little boring. Looks like it has to do with frustrated p-orbitals, seems to go beyond simple charge ratios, and I’m supposing these fractional charges are anchored, but who knows, maybe they move in sets.
I would like to better understand how the conductivity of the graphene found in the Covid shot is affecting human neurological function in those who were injected. It seems to me there are plenty of human subjects now readily available for such an inquiry. Now that graphene is like “gold”, it’s likely naive to think we’ll have any objective, risk assessment research published on it in the near future. The history of alchemy makes more and more sense the older I get. He who holds the gold rules the world, or does he?