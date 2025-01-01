Can We Stop Brain Aging? Scientists Uncover Mitochondrial Key

New research identifies E-TCmito as a key link between neuronal activity and mitochondrial function, highlighting its potential to address cognitive decline in aging and diseases like Alzheimer’s.
New research in mice has identified a critical mechanism that connects neuronal activity with mitochondrial function, offering insight into potential strategies to address age-related cognitive decline. Mitochondria, essential for meeting the energy needs of active neurons, generate adenosine triphosphate (ATP) primarily through oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS).
As mammals age, the efficiency of mitochondrial metabolism in the brain declines, significantly impacting neuronal and network function. The disruption of the OXPHOS pathway contributes to oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction, exacerbating these challenges.
Challenges in Understanding Aging-Related Mitochondrial Decline
However, the mechanisms underlying the decline in OXPHOS activity and its impact on mitochondrial efficiency in aging neurons remain poorly understood, which, by extension, has limited the development of targeted interventions for age-related cognitive decline.
To address this, Wenwen Li and colleagues investigated the role of mitochondrial transcription in cognition in the hippocampus of young and aged mice. Li et al. identified a novel coupling mechanism, which they dubbed excitation-mitochondrial DNA transcription coupling (E-TCmito), that connects neuronal excitation with mitochondrial DNA transcription.
This coupling, distinct from the traditional excitation-transcription coupling in the nucleus, is essential for maintaining synaptic and mitochondrial health. In aging brains, the effectiveness of E-TCmito declines, leading to cognitive deficits. Notably, by enhancing E-TCmito in aged mice, the authors observed improved cognitive function, highlighting its potential as a therapeutic target for counteracting cognitive decline associated with aging.
“Through an impressive combination of innovative tools, innovative physiology, and behavior experiments, Li et al. provide key insights into mitochondrial biology in the aging mammalian brain,” write Deniz Bingul and Scott Owen in a related Perspective. “The findings raise the possibility of identifying targets for age-related neurocognitive disorders associated with mitochondrial dysfunction, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.”
Reference: “Boosting neuronal activity-driven mitochondrial DNA transcription improves cognition in aged mice” by Wenwen Li, Jiarui Li, Jing Li, Chen Wei, Tal Laviv, Meiyi Dong, Jingran Lin, Mariah Calubag, Lesley A Colgan, Kai Jin, Bing Zhou, Ying Shen, Haohong Li, Yihui Cui, Zhihua Gao, Tao Li, Hailan Hu, Ryohei Yasuda and Huan Ma, 20 December 2024, Science.
DOI: 10.1126/science.adp6547
Fatty molecules building up around the mitochondria and on the walls of all cells going through early development. I think this activity need to be monitored and controlled because this could lead to serious blockage when fatty molecules are exposed to certain types of enzymes in the cell body cause cell damage and seriously have new cells replace old body tissue with fatty tissue which is bad on aging muscle and skin development basically all 27 organs inside the human body have to be broken down into different fields and analyzed for suitable treatments.
Yeah and the mitochondrial membrane proteins that bind to any other Rtx compounds may prove valuable to researchers
Interesting. Sounds like this is your area of expertise.