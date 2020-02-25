Coronavirus Deaths Explode Outside of China as Global Infections Top 80,000

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 34

Four new Member States (Afghanistan, Bahrain, Iraq, and Oman)reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

For healthcare workers and public health professionals, WHO has an online course titled Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). This course provides information on what facilities should be doing to prepare to respond to a case of an emerging respiratory virus such as the novel coronavirus.

The WHO-China joint mission concluded on February 24. The team has made a range of findings about the transmissibility of the virus, the severity of disease and the impact of the measures taken.

A joint WHO and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)mission arrived in Italy on 24 February to support Italian authorities on the COVID-19 situation.

Risk Assessment

China: Very High

Regional Level: High

Global Level: High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

80239 confirmed cases (908 new)



China

77780 confirmed cases (518 new) 2666 deaths (71 new)



Outside of China

2459 confirmed cases (390 new) 33 countries (4 new) 34 deaths (11 new)



Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, February 14, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases China 77780 Republic of Korea 977 International (Cruise Ship in Japan) 691 Italy 229 Japan 157 Singapore 90 Iran 61 United States of America 53 Thailand 37 Australia 22 Malaysia 22 Germany 16 Vietnam 16 United Arab Emirates 13 United Kingdom 13 France 12 Canada 10 Bahrain 8 Kuwait 8 India 3 Philippines 3 Israel 2 Oman 2 Russian Federation 2 Spain 2 Afghanistan 1 Belgium 1 Cambodia 1 Egypt 1 Finland 1 Iraq 1 Lebanon 1 Nepal 1 Sri Lanka 1 Sweden 1 Total 80239

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

During previous outbreaks due to other coronaviruses (Middle-East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), human-to-human transmission occurred through droplets, contact, and fomites, suggesting that the transmission mode of the 2019-nCoV can be similar. The basic principles to reduce the general risk of transmission of acute respiratory infections include the following:

Avoiding close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections.

Frequent hand-washing, especially after direct contact with ill people or their environment.

Avoiding unprotected contact with farm or wild animals.

People with symptoms of acute respiratory infection should practice cough etiquette (maintain distance, cover coughs and sneezes with disposable tissues or clothing, and wash hands).

Within healthcare facilities, enhance standard infection prevention and control practices in hospitals, especially in emergency departments.

WHO does not recommend any specific health measures for travelers. In case of symptoms suggestive of respiratory illness either during or after travel, travelers are encouraged to seek medical attention and share their travel history with their healthcare provider.