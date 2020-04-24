Coronavirus World Map: 2,626,321 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 181,938 Deaths

By World Health Organization April 24, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map April 24

Coronavirus World Map: Distribution of COVID-19 cases as of April 24, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 95

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 2,626,321 confirmed cases (81,529 new)
  • 181,938 deaths (6,260 new)

European Region

  • 1,284,216 confirmed cases (32,758 new)
  • 116,523 deaths (3,187 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 995,510 confirmed cases (38,108 new)
  • 50,583 deaths (2,787 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 149,295 confirmed cases (4,845 new)
  • 6,608 deaths (139 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 139,782 confirmed cases (1,880 new)
  • 5,869 deaths (51 new)

South-East Asia

  • 38,572 confirmed cases (2,533 new)
  • 1,554 deaths (56 new)

African Region

  • 18,234 confirmed cases (1,405 new)
  • 788 deaths (40 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 24, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
United States of America 830053
Spain 213024
Italy 189973
Germany 150383
United Kingdom 138082
France 119583
Turkey 101790
Iran 87026
China 84311
Russian Federation 68622
Brazil 43079
Belgium 42797
Canada 38923
Netherlands 35729
Switzerland 28414
Portugal 22353
India 23077
Peru 17837
Ireland 17607
Sweden 16755
Austria 14985
Israel 14803
Saudi Arabia 12772
Japan 12388
Chile 11296
Ecuador 10850
Republic of Korea 10708
Pakistan 10513
Poland 10511
Singapore 11178
Romania 10096
Mexico 9501
United Arab Emirates 8238
Denmark 8073
Indonesia 7775
Belarus 8022
Norway 7345
Ukraine 7647
Qatar 7141
Czechia 7188
Serbia 7276
Philippines 6981
Australia 6667
Malaysia 5603
Dominican Republic 5300
Panama 4821
Colombia 4149
Finland 4284
Bangladesh 4186
Egypt 3659
Luxembourg 3665
South Africa 3635
Morocco 3446
Argentina 3197
Algeria 2910
Thailand 2854
Republic of Moldova 2926
Greece 2463
Hungary 2383
Kuwait 2248
Bahrain 2027
Kazakhstan 2025
Croatia 1981
Iceland 1789
Oman 1716
Uzbekistan 1778
Iraq 1631
Estonia 1592
Azerbaijan 1548
Armenia 1523
Lithuania 1410
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1413
Slovenia 1366
Puerto Rico 1298
North Macedonia 1300
Slovakia 1325
Cuba 1189
Afghanistan 1176
Cameroon 1163
Ghana 1154
New Zealand 1114
Bulgaria 1097
Djibouti 974
Côte d’Ivoire 952
Tunisia 909
Cyprus 795
Guinea 761
Latvia 778
Andorra 726
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Lebanon 682
Costa Rica 669
Niger 662
Albania 678
Kyrgyzstan 656
Kosovo 669
Bolivia 609
Burkina Faso 600
Uruguay 543
Nigeria 541
Honduras 510
San Marino 501
Malta 445
Senegal 442
Jordan 435
Georgia 431
Réunion 410
Democratic Republic of the Congo 359
Palestinian Territory 336
Sri Lanka 368
Mauritius 329
Mayotte 326
Guatemala 316
Montenegro 316
Isle of Man 307
Kenya 303
Mali 293
Venezuela 288
Somalia 286
United Republic of Tanzania 285
Vietnam 268
Jersey 255
Guernsey 243
El Salvador 237
Jamaica 233
Paraguay 213
Congo 186
Faroe Islands 187
Gabon 166
Martinique 164
Sudan 162
Rwanda 153
Guadeloupe 148
Brunei Darussalam 138
Guam 135
Gibraltar 133
Myanmar 139
Cambodia 122
Madagascar 121
Ethiopia 116
Trinidad and Tobago 115
Liberia 101
Aruba 100
Bermuda 98
Monaco 98
French Guiana 97
Togo 88
Maldives 94
Equatorial Guinea 84
Liechtenstein 82
Barbados 75
Zambia 74
Sint Maarten 71
Cabo Verde 67
Guyana 67
Cayman Islands 66
Bahamas 65
Sierra Leone 61
Uganda 61
Libya 60
Haiti 58
French Polynesia 57
Benin 54
United States Virgin Islands 54
Guinea-Bissau 50
Nepal 48
Syrian Arab Republic 42
Mozambique 41
Eritrea 39
Saint Martin 38
Mongolia 35
Chad 34
Eswatini 31
Zimbabwe 28
Angola 24
Antigua and Barbuda 24
Malawi 23
Timor-Leste 24
Botswana 22
Lao People’s Democratic Republic 19
Belize 18
Fiji 18
New Caledonia 18
Dominica 16
Namibia 16
Saint Kitts and Nevis 15
Saint Lucia 15
Central African Republic 14
Curaçao 14
Grenada 14
Northern Mariana Islands 14
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 13
Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 12
Burundi 11
Greenland 11
Montserrat 11
Seychelles 11
Turks and Caicos 11
Gambia 10
Nicaragua 10
Suriname 10
Holy See 9
Papua New Guinea 8
Bhutan 7
Mauritania 7
São Tomé and Príncipe 7
Saint Barthelemy 6
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 5
British Virgin Islands 4
South Sudan 4
Anguilla 3
Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1
Yemen 1
Total 2626321

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

