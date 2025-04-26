RIKEN physicists have devised a theoretical method to probe elusive Majorana fermions in topological superconductors by leveraging their unique electromagnetic responses, paving the way for breakthroughs in quantum material science.
A new theoretical approach for exploring exotic particles on the surfaces of a rare type of superconductor has been proposed by two physicists from RIKEN.
At extremely low temperatures, electrons in certain materials can behave in unusual ways. Instead of acting independently, two or more electrons pair up and move together as a single unit.
This behavior leads to remarkable properties. One of the best-known examples is superconductivity, where electrons form “Cooper pairs” that travel through a material without any electrical resistance.
New Insights into Topological Superconductors
Yuki Yamazaki of the RIKEN Condensed Matter Theory Laboratory and Shingo Kobayashi of the RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science have now proposed a method to study Cooper pairs in a particularly intriguing form of superconductivity: topological superconductors, a class of materials discovered only recently.
In traditional superconductors, Cooper pairs arise from interactions between electrons and atomic vibrations, forming with a relatively simple, symmetrical structure.
However, in topological superconductors, Cooper pairs exhibit much more complex symmetries. “This symmetry in turn gives rise to special quantum states on the surface of the material known as Majorana fermions,” explains Yamazaki.
The Fascinating Identity of Majorana Fermions
First predicted by Ettore Majorana in 1937, the Majorana fermion is a particle that is identical to its antiparticle.
A pair of Majorana fermions appears on the surfaces of time-reversal symmetric topological superconductors. They are said to be ‘time-reversal symmetric’—that is, they would behave the same if time were reversed. They are also characterized by an electromagnetic response that varies depending on direction, known as a Majorana multipole response.
But in a few special materials, Cooper pairs break this time-reversal symmetry so that Majorana fermions no longer form pairs.
Electrically Neutral, Hard to Detect
“In time-reversal-symmetry-breaking topological superconductors, a single Majorana fermion appears on the boundary,” says Yamazaki. “It doesn’t interact with external fields because it’s electrically neutral.”
This lack of interaction with fields makes it difficult to probe these isolated Majorana fermions. To find a way to investigate them, Yamazaki and Kobayashi have theoretically extended the concept of Majorana multipole responses to time-reversal-symmetry-breaking topological superconductors.
Electromagnetic Clues to Superconductor Secrets
In this way, they showed how the electromagnetic response of Majorana fermions can provide insights into the properties of the Cooper pairs in the underlying superconducting material.
“Our research has identified the fundamental electromagnetic properties of Majorana fermions in topological superconductors,” says Yamazaki. “However, further investigation is required to explore their influence on actual physical quantities and to establish techniques for detecting them.”
Reference: “Majorana multipole response with magnetic point group symmetry” by Yuki Yamazaki and Shingo Kobayashi, 18 October 2024, Physical Review B.
DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevB.110.134518
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RIKEN physicists have devised a theoretical method to probe elusive Majorana fermions in topological superconductors by leveraging their unique electromagnetic responses, paving the way for breakthroughs in quantum material science.
VERY GO0D!
Topological materials will inevitably replace the so-called quantum materials to dominate the future of physical science. According to the topological vortex theory (TVT), the superposition, entanglement, and locking of topological vortices are much more diverse than the so-called quantum superposition and entanglement.
If researchers are interested in the diversity of topological materials, please visit https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/1900140514277320438.
Note 2404271355_Source1. Analyzing【
Majorana fermions, an antiparticle-like mysterious particle, may soon be better understood thanks to a new study targeting hidden electromagnetic fingerprints in exotic superconductors.
1-1.
Two physicists belonging to RIKEN have proposed a new theoretical approach for exploring exotic particles on rare superconductor surfaces.
At cryogenic temperatures, electrons in certain substances can behave in unusual ways. Instead of two or more electrons acting independently, they form a pair and move together as a unit.
This behavior leads to surprising properties. One of the best-known examples is superconductivity, where electrons form “copper pairs” and pass through matter without electrical resistance.
2
In traditional superconductors, Cooper pairs arise from the interaction between electron and atomic oscillations, forming a relatively simple and symmetrical structure.
In topological superconductors, however, Cooper pairs exhibit much more complex symmetries. This symmetry gives rise to a special quantum state on the surface of matter known as Majorana fermions.
_[3] In the msbase, the reversal time, mass, and space that change the direction of progress appears. This implies a phenomenon in which they are banched to the axial fermion value of gravity, the carcass of stars in the decay, rather than the integral value of bosons. Uh-huh.
Because the msbase.banc phenomenon is a symmetric Cooper pair, a neutral state, which is an intrinsic property, a single Majorana fermion appears at the interface in topological superconductors whose time-reversal symmetry is broken.
3-1.
However, in some special materials, Cooper pairs break the time-reversal symmetric banc.oss(*) neutral phase, so *mayorana fermions no longer pair up.
*2-4.
the fascinating identity of Majorana fermions
Majorana fermions are the same particle as their antiparticle. Luxuriously, the os.zerosum state or +0 has the same origin as -0. Uh-huh.
≈≈≈≈========
Source 1.
https://scitechdaily.com/ghost-particles-no-more-a-new-theory-shines-light-on-superconductor-mysteries/
1.
Using unique electromagnetic responses, RIKEN physicists have devised theoretical methods to investigate Majorana fermions that are hard to capture in topological superconductors, paving the way for breakthroughs in quantum material science.
1-1.
Two physicists belonging to RIKEN have proposed a new theoretical approach for exploring exotic particles on rare superconductor surfaces.
At cryogenic temperatures, electrons in certain substances can behave in unusual ways. Instead of two or more electrons acting independently, they form a pair and move together as a unit.
This behavior leads to surprising properties. One of the best-known examples is superconductivity, where electrons form “copper pairs” and pass through matter without electrical resistance.
1-2.
Conceptual diagram of Majorana fermions. Majorana fermions are self-antiparticles as well. Two RIKEN physicists predicted that the multipolar response of Majorana fermions to electromagnetic waves provides information about the Cooper pair of topological superconductors.
1-3. New insights into phase superconductors
The researchers proposed a method to study Cooper pairs in topological superconductors, a particularly interesting form of superconductivity. Topological superconductors are a type of material that was recently discovered.
3.
A pair of Majorana fermions appear on the surface of a time-reversal symmetric topological superconductor. These [fermions are called ‘time-reversal symmetries’—that is, they behave the same way in time.] In addition, Majorana fermions are characterized by a direction-dependent electromagnetic response, i.e., Majorana multipolar response.
3-2.
Difficult to detect as it is electrically neutral
In a topological superconductor where time-reversal symmetry is broken, a single Majorana fermion appears at the interface. It does not interact with an external magnetic field because it is electrically neutral.
The lack of interaction with these magnetic fields makes it difficult to explore these isolated Majorana fermions. To find a way to study this, we have theoretically extended the Majorana multipole response concept to time-reversal symmetry-breaking phase superconductors.
3-3.
Electromagnetic Clues to Superconductor Secrets
In this way, they showed how the electromagnetic response of Majorana fermions can provide insight into the Cooper pair properties of the underlying superconducting matter.
The study reveals the fundamental electromagnetic properties of Majorana fermions in topological superconductors. However, further research is needed to explore the impact on real physical quantities and to establish techniques for detecting them
Investigating the boundary layer shows that the edge effect of the material , this brings me to a conclusion that there is no interference of the inner solid dark electrons to resist the exchange of electricity across the surface , the single top layer of the materials electrons would be at a such a low charge state do to only having one side of the two dimensional surface layer exposed unlike the inner electrons being surrounded , thus lowering the charge state to near zero . A single one atom thick material would be best used to investigate the extent of the fermions charge state , the single layer would separate the edge effect from the inner solid dark electron exchange .
A good and simple laboratory experiment to show time reversal property linked with used majorana particle pair to a the Cooper pair of a superconductor;as,disected and and analyzed for the functioning time period.
First off theoretically probable not proven this is the scientific forest of theory that’s focused on monetary advancement. And so the data generated shows effects that are human constructs to manipulate the physics for power over perverted
Laws of the natural state of exsistance if scientists keep plodding along at this rate the wall of discovery is getting higher and our focus is on what we observe not the plank scale emmitance of the reductive and neutral and adductive state space we exist in . Micro scale distance to macro scale distance
This is why both light years are different scales in size but in effects micro scale moves independently faster than macro scale