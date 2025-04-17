GOES‑19 Goes Live: Tracking Hurricanes, Lightning, and Solar Storms in Stunning Detail

GOES-19 has taken over as NOAA’s primary geostationary eye in the Western Hemisphere, joining GOES‑18 to deliver unprecedented detail on global weather.

It tracks hurricanes, atmospheric rivers, wildfires and more with high‑resolution imagery and lightning mapping. Its CCOR‑1 coronagraph keeps watch on the sun, offering forecasters up to three days’ notice of solar storms. As the final GOES‑R satellite, its debut celebrates five decades of GOES advancements.

GOES-19 Begins Operations as Final GOES-R Satellite

NOAA’s GOES-19 satellite, the fourth and final satellite in the GOES-R Series, is now officially operational as GOES East. This marks a major milestone for the program, following its launch on June 25, 2024, and months of thorough testing to verify its instruments, systems, and data performance.

GOES-19 takes over from GOES-16 as the primary satellite monitoring the eastern United States and Atlantic Ocean region. It is stationed in geostationary orbit, 22,236 miles above the equator at 75.2 degrees west longitude. GOES-16 will transition to backup status, remaining ready to support NOAA’s satellite operations if needed.

“With GOES-19 now in operation, NOAA has delivered the full fleet of GOES-R satellites to orbit, providing the most sophisticated technology ever flown in space to help forecast weather on Earth,” said Stephen Volz, Ph.D., assistant administrator for NOAA’s Satellite and Information Service. “GOES-19 supports NOAA’s mission to provide secure and timely access to global environmental data and information to promote and protect the nation’s security, environment, economy, and quality of life.”

GOES-19 Operational Role as GOES East

In its new role, GOES-19 will serve as NOAA’s primary geostationary satellite for much of the Western Hemisphere. It will track hurricanes and tropical storms in the Atlantic ocean basin, as well as monitor severe weather, atmospheric rivers, wildfires, volcanic eruptions, and other environmental events affecting the contiguous U.S.

While GOES-19 has just officially entered operational service, it began sending preliminary imagery and data in September 2024 (see video BELOW). Near real-time operational GOES-19 satellite imagery can now be viewed at this NESDIS Center for Satellite Applications and Research (STAR) site.

Like its predecessors in the GOES-R Series, GOES-19 delivers high-resolution visible and infrared imagery, atmospheric measurements, and real-time mapping of lightning activity.

On September 18, 2024, NOAA shared the first images of the Western Hemisphere from its GOES-19 satellite. The satellite’s Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI) instrument recently captured stunning views of Earth.

CCOR-1 Boosts Solar Storm Monitoring

It is also equipped with space weather instruments to monitor the sun, including NOAA’s first compact coronagraph instrument (CCOR-1). CCOR-1 images the solar corona (the outer layer of the sun’s atmosphere) to detect and characterize coronal mass ejections, which can disrupt Earth’s magnetosphere, leading to geomagnetic storms, auroras, and potential disruptions to technology, including electricity and satellite communications.

CCOR-1 will be the primary source for critical information about impending geomagnetic storm conditions, allowing NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) to issue warnings one to three days in advance.

“CCOR-1 is a game-changer for ensuring our nation is resilient to solar storms, allowing us to monitor massive eruptions of energy from the sun in real time,” said Clinton Wallace, director of NOAA SWPC. “With dramatically improved resolution and faster detection, it helps us better predict dangerous space weather that can impact satellites, GPS, astronaut safety, aviation and power grids, ensuring we can protect critical technology and infrastructure like never before.”

GOES-R Series Legacy & Future Mission

The GOES-R Series Program is a four-satellite mission that includes GOES-R (GOES-16, launched in 2016), GOES-S (GOES-17, launched in 2018), GOES-T (GOES-18, launched in 2022), and GOES-U (GOES-19). The program is a collaborative effort between NOAA and NASA. NASA builds and launches the satellites for NOAA. NOAA operates the satellites and distributes their data to users worldwide.

GOES-19 now joins GOES-18 (GOES West) in operational service. Together, the two satellites will continuously watch over more than half the globe, from the west coast of Africa to New Zealand and from near the Arctic Circle to the Antarctic Circle. Their data supports weather forecasters, emergency managers, first responders, the aviation and shipping industries, and others.

GOES-19 entering operational service comes at a historic moment for the GOES program, coinciding with its 50th anniversary in 2025. Since the first GOES satellite launched in 1975, NOAA and NASA have partnered to advance NOAA’s satellite observations from geostationary orbit.

Each successive generation of satellites has brought significant advancements and new capabilities for environmental monitoring. With GOES-19 joining the fleet, NOAA’s geostationary satellite constellation, or group of satellites, is set to carry on this longstanding mission, delivering life-saving data into the 2030s.

