New Archaeological Study Challenges the Paleo Diet

New archaeological evidence challenges the popular image of Paleolithic humans as predominantly meat-eaters.

If you imagine early humans living on big game alone, new research says that picture is missing a huge part of the menu.

A study in the Journal of Archaeological Research by scientists at the Australian National University and the University of Toronto Mississauga argues that Paleolithic people were not the meat-focused hunters they are sometimes made out to be. Instead, they regularly drew calories from many different plant and animal foods.

One reason the “mostly meat” story has stuck is that bones preserve well, while plant foods often vanish from the archaeological record. But as researchers recover more microscopic traces, such as starch residues and plant fragments on tools, a pattern keeps resurfacing: ancient people were doing serious work to make plants edible, digestible, and worth the effort.

Deep Roots of Plant Processing

“We often discuss plant use as if it only became important with the advent of agriculture,” said Dr. Anna Florin, co-author of the study. “However, new archaeological discoveries from around the world are telling us our ancestors were grinding wild seeds, pounding and cooking starchy tubers, and detoxifying bitter nuts many thousands of years before this.”

In other words, the “how” may be just as important as the “what.” Grinding, heating, and other preparation steps can unlock calories, reduce toxins, and make tough plant tissues easier to digest. Those are advantages that would have helped people stay flexible when seasons changed, game grew scarce, or groups moved into unfamiliar landscapes.

Humans as a Broad-Spectrum Species

The study frames humans as a “broad-spectrum species,” meaning our evolutionary success is tied to using many types of resources rather than specializing in just one. This flexibility helped our ancestors handle seasonal shortages, move into unfamiliar habitats, and keep finding fuel even when conditions shifted.

“This ability to process plant foods allowed us to unlock key calories and nutrients, and to move into, and thrive in, a range of environments globally,” added Dr. Monica Ramsey, the other co-author of this study, emphasizing the importance of “processed plant foods” to early human diets.

“Our species evolved as plant-loving, tool-using foodies who could turn almost anything into dinner,” said Ramsey.

Reference: “The Broad Spectrum Species: Plant Use and Processing as Deep Time Adaptations” by S. Anna Florin, and Monica N. Ramsey, 25 November 2025, Journal of Archaeological Research.

DOI: 10.1007/s10814-025-09214-z

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.