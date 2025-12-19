Non-Opioid “Pain Sponge” Therapy Stops Cartilage Loss and Eases Chronic Pain

A new stem cell–based therapy challenges traditional pain treatment by using pain-sensing neurons to reduce inflammation and protect joints.

Newly released preclinical data describes an unconventional strategy for managing chronic pain while helping preserve joint tissue. The findings focus on SN101, a first-in-class therapy developed from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC), and outline a biological approach that departs from traditional methods of pain control.

SN101 is composed of mature, iPSC-derived peripheral pain-sensing neurons, known as nociceptors, and is designed to treat long-term joint pain associated with osteoarthritis. Instead of blocking pain signals directly, the data suggests the therapy works by engaging pain pathways in an unexpected way.

“Our approach utilizes high-purity, iPSC-derived nociceptors (SN101) that effectively function as a sponge for pain factors. By injecting SN101 cells, we counterintuitively relieve pain and halt cartilage degradation,” said Gabsang Lee, scientific co-founder of SereNeuro and a professor of neurology and neuroscience at Johns Hopkins University.

After administration, SN101 neurons absorb inflammatory molecules linked to pain without transmitting pain signals to the brain. The cells also release mechanistically confirmed regenerative factors, positioning SN101 as a potential disease-modifying osteoarthritis drug (DMOAD).

The research was presented by SereNeuro Therapeutics, a preclinical biotechnology company focused on developing non-opioid therapies for chronic pain.

Differentiation From Existing Pain Therapies

The research distinguishes SN101 from emerging single-target therapies, such as Nav 1.8 inhibitors. While ion channel inhibitors are designed to block a solitary pathway, SN101 cells express all canonical pain receptors and ion channels. This biological complexity allows SN101 therapy to inherently operate on all channels simultaneously to downregulate pain and inflammation.

Furthermore, the data contrasts SN101 with current standards, such as corticosteroids.

“Current standard-of-care treatments, particularly corticosteroids, provide temporary relief but are known to accelerate cartilage degradation over time, ultimately worsening the disease,” said Dr. Daniël Saris, a member of SereNeuro’s Clinical Advisory Board and a professor of orthopedics and regenerative medicine at Mayo Clinic.

In contrast to those degenerative effects, SN101 creates an environment that preserves joint tissues and relieves chronic pain, without the risk of addiction.

Reference: “Rebuilding the Body’s Interfaces: Cell Therapy for Neuroskeletal and Surface Tissues” by Gabsang Lee, 12 December 2025, ISSCR PSC-Derived Therapies Symposium.

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