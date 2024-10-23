New research has identified orbital angular momentum monopoles in chiral materials, offering a leap forward in developing energy-efficient electronic devices. This could lead to significant advances in orbitronics, a new kind of electronics based on electron orbits rather than spins.
Scientists at the Max Planck Institute of Microstructure Physics, along with international collaborators, have observed orbital angular momentum (OAM) monopoles in chiral materials for the first time. This discovery, published in Nature Physics, could be a significant breakthrough for next-generation electronic devices, especially in the emerging field of chiral electronics.
Revolutionizing Information Transfer: The Rise of Orbitronics
In traditional electronics, information is transmitted using the charge of electrons. However, future technologies may shift to using another property of electrons: their intrinsic angular momentum. Historically, much of the focus has been on electron spin, which produces a magnetic moment and has been seen as the leading contender for next-generation devices. Now, researchers are turning their attention to orbitronics—a field that uses the angular momentum created by electrons as they orbit the nucleus. Orbitronics holds great potential for energy-efficient memory devices, as it can produce strong magnetizations with minimal charge currents.
A critical challenge in orbitronics has been identifying the right materials to generate large orbital polarizations. Recent advances have made progress using conventional materials like titanium. However, chiral materials, which often have a unique helical atomic structure similar to the DNA double helix, offer an exciting alternative. These materials naturally possess OAM textures as an intrinsic property, making them particularly attractive for orbitronics.
Dr. Niels Schröter, an independent group leader at the Max Planck Institute of Microstructure Physics and lead author of the study, explains that “chiral materials are anticipated to be significant and controllable sources of orbitally polarized electrons, which could contribute to the development of more energy-efficient memory and computing devices.”
Discovery of OAM Monopoles: Breaking the Symmetry
Another unusual and advantageous feature of such materials is their potential to host monopoles of OAMs within their electronic band structures. In this scenario, OAM behaves in ways that defy the rules of symmetry seen in conventional systems. For example, in magnets, we expect a north and south pole, rather than an isolated monopole.
At these monopoles, OAM radiates outwards like the spikes of a scared hedgehog curled into a ball. And this is what makes these materials so attractive: OAM is uniform in all directions – i.e. it is isotropic.
“This makes these materials special, as the direction along which the orbital angular momentum is polarized only depends on the direction of the injected charge current, and not the orientation of the crystal” says Dr. Jonas Krieger, formerly a Postdoc at the Max Planck Institute of Microstructure Physics, who led the experimental team that made the discovery. Dr. Krieger is now a tenure-track scientist at the Paul Scherrer Institute in Switzerland where he still closely collaborates with his colleagues from Germany.
Overcoming Experimental Challenges
OAM monopoles in chiral crystals have long been an exciting prospect for orbitronics, but until now, they had only existed in theory. Observing them experimentally has been a significant challenge. The key to unlocking this mystery lay in a technique called Circular Dichroism in Angle-Resolved Photoemission Spectroscopy, or CD-ARPES, which uses X-rays from a synchrotron light source. Despite its potential, previous attempts to detect OAM monopoles with this method had been unsuccessful.
“There was a disconnect between theory and experiment. Researchers may have collected the right data, but the evidence for OAM monopoles was hidden within it,” explains Dr. Michael Schüler from the Paul Scherrer Institute, who supervised the development of theoretical models that were used to interpret the data.
The difficulty stemmed from interpreting the complex data generated by CD-ARPES. In this technique, light is shone onto a material, ejecting electrons. The angles and energies of these ejected electrons provide insights into the material’s electronic structure. When circularly polarized light is used, it was initially assumed that the measurements would directly reflect the OAMs.
“That assumption turned out to be too simplistic. Our study revealed that the reality is much more complicated,” says Dr. Schüler.
Empirical Insights and Theoretical Advances
Determined to untangle the complex web of CD-ARPES data to reveal the existence of OAM monopoles, Schröter, Krieger, Schüler, and colleagues examined two types of chiral crystals: those made of palladium and gallium or platinum and gallium, which were synthesized at the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Physics in Dresden in the Group of Prof. Claudia Felser.
The team approached the puzzle with an open mind to challenge every assumption. They then made an unusual extra step of performing the experiments at various photon energies. “At first, the data didn’t make sense. The signal seemed to be changing all over the place,” says Schüler.
By carefully comparing the experimental data to theoretical models, the scientists unpicked how different contributions complicated calculations of OAM from CD-ARPES data. In this way, they demonstrated how the CD-ARPES signal was not directly proportional to the OAMs, as previously believed, but rotated around the monopoles as the photon energy was changed. The theoretical model that they finally built fitted the CD-ARPES data regardless of the crystal orientation or photon energy tested.
In this way, they proved the presence of OAM monopoles. “The smoking gun was robustness,” explains Schröter. “Certain features persisted no matter which conditions we used. The only way to have this is with OAM monopoles, where the OAM is isotropic.”
Armed with the ability to accurately visualise OAM monopoles, Schröter and colleagues went on to show that the polarity of the monopole – whether the spikes of OAMs point inwards or outwards – could be reversed by using a crystal with a mirror image chirality. “We have therefore discovered a structure-property relationship that allows us to control the orbital response via the structural chirality of the crystal”, says Schröter.
Implications and Future Prospects in Chiral Electronics
This discovery not only marks a significant milestone in orbitronics but also aligns with the goals of the newly proposed Center for Chiral Electronics, a joint initiative between the Max Planck Institute of Microstructure Physics and the universities in Halle, Berlin, and Regensburg. The Center aims to address the growing need for more efficient data storage and processing technologies. By exploring the unique properties of chirality in electronic applications, the Center will develop new devices with advanced functionalities.
For more on this research, see Orbitronics Emerges As Energy-Efficient Tech of Tomorrow.
Reference: “Controllable orbital angular momentum monopoles in chiral topological semimetals” by Yun Yen, Jonas A. Krieger, Mengyu Yao, Iñigo Robredo, Kaustuv Manna, Qun Yang, Emily C. McFarlane, Chandra Shekhar, Horst Borrmann, Samuel Stolz, Roland Widmer, Oliver Gröning, Vladimir N. Strocov, Stuart S. P. Parkin, Claudia Felser, Maia G. Vergniory, Michael Schüler and Niels B. M. Schröter, 30 September 2024, Nature Physics.
DOI: 10.1038/s41567-024-02655-1
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OAM monopoles in chiral crystals have long been an exciting prospect for orbitronics, but until now, they had only existed in theory.
Ask the researchers:
1. Are the hypothetical particles (including so-called OAM monopole, Quantum ) high-dimensional spacetime matter or low dimensional spacetime matter?
2. Is the the chiral, helical arrangement of atoms related to the spin of topological vortices?
3. Is the spin of electrons related to the spin of topological vortices?
4. Why do electrons spin?
5. Is topological vortex high-dimensional spacetime matter or low dimensional spacetime matter?
6. Can low dimensional spacetime matter be the understructure of high-dimensional spacetime matter?
7. Which is easier to understand, topological materials or so-called quantum materials?
8. Is quantum material a topological material?
9. How do you understand the cat in quantum mechanics that is both dead and alive?
10. Is the topological vortex left-handed or right-handed?
11. Is the spacetime vortex a fact?
12. Which is easier to understand, topological vortex gravity or quantum gravity?
13. Doesn’t physics want a unified standard for basic materials?
14. Doesn’t physics believe that basic materials should have a unified standard structure?
and so on.
Scientific research guided by correct theories can help people avoid detours, failures, and exaggeration. The physical phenomena observed by researchers in experiments are always appearances, never the natural essence of things. The natural essence of things needs to be extracted and sublimated based on mathematical theories via appearances , rather than being imagined arbitrarily.
Everytime scientific revolution, the scientific research space brought by the new paradigm expands exponentially. Physics should not ignore the analyzable physical properties of topological vortices.
(1) Traditional physics: based on mathematical formalism, experimental verification and arbitrary imagination.
(2) Topological Vortex Theory (TVT): Although also based on mathematics (such as topology), it focuses more on non intuitive geometry and topological structures, challenging traditional physical intuition.
Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) points out the limitations of the Standard Model in describing the large-scale structure of the universe, proposes the need to consider non-standard model components such as dark matter and dark energy, and suggests that topological vortex fields may be key to understanding these phenomena. Topological vortex theory (TVT) heralds innovative technologies such as topological electronics, topological smart batteries, topological quantum computing, etc., which may bring low-energy electronic components, almost inexhaustible currents, and revolutionary computing platforms, etc.
Topology tells us that topological vortices and antivortices can form new spacetime structures via the synchronous effect of superposition, deflection, or twisting of them. Mathematics does not tell us that there must be God particles, ghost particles, fermions, or bosons present. When physics and mathematics diverge, arbitrary imagination will make physics no different from theology. Topological vortex research reflections on the philosophy and methodology of science help us understand the nature essence of science and the limitations of scientific methods. This not only has guiding significance for scientific research itself, but also has important implications for science education and popularization.
All things follow certain laws, which can be revealed through observation and research ( such as topological structures ). Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other, is a typical case that pseudoscience is rampant and domineering.
Please witness the exemplary collaboration between theoretical physicists and experimentalists (https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-854286). It is normal to make mistakes in scientific research, but what is abnormal is to stubbornly adhere to erroneous positions and not repent.
Let us continue to witness via facts the dirtiest and ugliest era in the history of sciences and humanities in human society. The laws of nature will not change due to misleading of certain so-called academic publications or endorsements from certain so-called scientific awards.
As some comments have stated ( https://scitechdaily.com/super-photons-unveiled-sculpting-light-into-unbreakable-communication-networks/#comment-861546 ): Fortunately, we have enough pieces to put the puzzle together properly, and there are folks who have chosen to forego today’s societal structures in order to do exactly that.
Additionally, some comments have stated ( https://scitechdaily.com/science-made-simple-what-is-nuclear-fission/#comment-862083 ): You have been spewing this type of nonsensical word salad for several years now. Outrage doesn’t equal competence. If anything, your inability to convince anyone is a sign of your incompetence. Ask the commenter：Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other, and it even won awards. These so-called academic publications blatantly talk nonsense, which is a public humiliation of the normal intellectual level of the public. Do you think this is human misfortune or personal misfortune?
Isn’t this the evil consequence of the Physics Review family misleading science? Academic circle is not Entertainment industry. Have some people really never know what shame is?
Note 2410240938 Obitronics is sms.vix.a()
In parallel with the spintronics era of the former, the muon electronics orbitronics era will prevail in the future. Uh-huh.
If quantum entanglement of electron and photon spins rules the microscopic world, it is a mysterious new and rare world dominated by ghosts in the universe, or a high-mass muon electron linear double such as dna and supernova pulsar. A multi-helix, or a galaxy, star or planet forms sms.vix.a(in) governed by orbital chiral symmetry. Of course, it forms a field msbase.zspms where individuals such as black holes and neutron stars are distributed. Uh-huh.
Source 1.
A new study has found orbital angular momentum monopoles in chiral materials, making significant progress in the development of energy-efficient electronic devices. This allows significant progress in a new kind of electronic device, orbitronics, based on electronic orbits rather than spin.
Scientists have observed orbital angular momentum (OAM) monopoles in chiral materials for the first time. The discovery, published in Nature Physics, could be a significant breakthrough in the field of next-generation electronic devices, especially emerging chiral electrons.
An important challenge in obitronics is to identify materials suitable for producing large orbital polarizations. Recent advances have made progress using conventional materials such as titanium. However, chiral materials, which often have unique helical atomic structures similar to DNA double helixes, offer an interesting alternative. These materials are particularly attractive for obitronics, as they inherently have OAM textures as their unique properties.
Innovation in Information Transmission: The Rise of Orbitronics
In traditional electronic engineering, information is transmitted using the charge of electrons. However, future technologies may shift to using intrinsic angular momentum, another characteristic of electrons.
Historically, most of the focus has been on electron spin, which produces magnetic moments and has been considered a major competitor for the next generation of devices. Now researchers are paying attention to orbitronics, the field that uses angular momentum generated when electrons orbit their nuclei. Orbitronics can generate strong magnetizations with minimal charge current, so it has great potential for energy-efficient memory devices.
An important challenge in orbitronics is to identify materials suitable for generating large orbital polarizations. Recent advances have made progress using conventional materials such as titanium. However, chiral materials, often with unique helical atomic structures similar to DNA double helixes, offer an interesting alternative. These materials are particularly attractive for orbitronics as they inherently possess OAM textures as their unique properties.
1.
Orbitronics induces orbital shifts with chirality.bar double and multiple twists of the muon electromagnetic wave of linear msbase.
Innovations in the transmission of information lie in the obitronics msbase electromagnetic wave chiral building bar. Existing electronic information is transmitted using the electronic charge. However, future state-of-the-art technologies can switch to the use of another characteristic of the electron, eigenorbital.differential.bar angular momentum (OAM), to obtain integral data of the local precision region. Huh.
Historically, most of the focus has been on electron spin, which produces magnetic moments and has been considered a major competitor for the next generation of devices. Now researchers are paying attention to orbitronics, the field that uses angular momentum generated when electrons orbit their nuclei. Orbitronics can generate strong magnetization with minimal charge current and thus has great potential for energy-efficient remote space interplanetary wireless high-capacity large-scale memory transmission devices.
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Source 1.
https://scitechdaily.com/orbital-electronics-see-how-a-simple-twist-is-rewiring-the-future-of-technology/
Orbit Electronics: See How A Simple Twist Rewires The Future Of Technology
Why do electrons spin?