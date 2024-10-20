Researchers have achieved a breakthrough in observing intrinsic magnetic structures in kagome lattices, which may significantly influence future quantum computing and superconductivity applications.
A research team led by Prof. Qingyou Lu from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in collaboration with Prof. Yimin Xiong from Anhui University, has achieved a groundbreaking discovery. Using advanced techniques such as magnetic force microscopy (MFM), electron paramagnetic resonance spectroscopy, and micromagnetic simulations, they have made the first-ever observation of intrinsic magnetic structures within a kagome lattice.
These findings, published recently in Advanced Science, shed new light on the behavior of materials, which is largely determined by the interaction between their internal electrons and lattice structure. Kagome lattices, known for their unique properties like Dirac points and flat bands, display extraordinary phenomena such as topological magnetism and unconventional superconductivity. These lattices are of great interest because of their potential to unlock new insights into high-temperature superconductivity and quantum computing. Despite this, the intrinsic spin patterns that define these materials have remained elusive—until now.
Discovery of New Magnetic Array in Fe3Sn2
In their study, the research team discovered a new lattice-modulated magnetic array in the binary kagome Fe3Sn2 single crystal. This array formed a unique broken hexagonal structure due to the competition between hexagonal lattice symmetry and uniaxial magnetic anisotropy. Hall transport measurements further confirmed the presence of topologically broken spin configurations within the material.
Variable-temperature experiments revealed that the magnetic reconstruction in Fe3Sn2 single crystals occurred through a second-order or weak first-order phase transition, revising earlier assumptions of a first-order transition. This discovery redefined the low-temperature magnetic ground state as an in-plane ferromagnetic state, contradicting previous reports of a spin-glass state. Based on these results, the team developed a new magnetic phase diagram for Fe3Sn2.
Implications for Quantum Computing and Superconductivity
Additionally, quantitative MFM data showed that significant out-of-plane magnetic components persist at low temperatures. Using the Kane-Mele model, the team explained the opening of the Dirac gap at low temperatures, dismissing prior hypotheses about the presence of skyrmions under these conditions.
According to the research team, this breakthrough provides new insights for exploring topological magnetic structures and developing future technologies in quantum computing and high-temperature superconductivity.
Reference: “Real-Space Imaging of Intrinsic Symmetry-Breaking Spin Textures in a Kagome Lattice” by Caihong Xie, Yongcheng Deng, Dong Zhang, Junbo Li, Yimin Xiong, Mangyuan Ma, Fusheng Ma, Wei Tong, Jihao Wang, Wenjie Meng, Yubin Hou, Yuyan Han, Qiyuan Feng and Qingyou Lu, 19 August 2024, Advanced Science.
DOI: 10.1002/advs.202404088
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Hall transport measurements further confirmed the presence of topologically broken spin configurations within the material.
VERY GOOD.
Ask the researcher:
What is the relationship between quantum and topological spin?
All things follow certain laws, which can be revealed through observation and research ( such as topological structures ). When physics is passionate about studying imaginary particles and things, it is no longer much different from theology.
Scientific research guided by correct theories can help people avoid detours, failures, and exaggeration. The physical phenomena observed by researchers in experiments are always appearances, never the natural essence of things. The natural essence of things needs to be extracted and sublimated based on mathematical theories via appearances , rather than being imagined arbitrarily.
Everytime scientific revolution, the scientific research space brought by the new paradigm expands exponentially. Physics should not ignore the analyzable physical properties of topological vortices.
(1) Traditional physics: based on mathematical formalism, experimental verification and arbitrary imagination.
(2) Topological Vortex Theory (TVT): Although also based on mathematics (such as topology), it focuses more on non intuitive geometry and topological structures, challenging traditional physical intuition.
Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) points out the limitations of the Standard Model in describing the large-scale structure of the universe, proposes the need to consider non-standard model components such as dark matter and dark energy, and suggests that topological vortex fields may be key to understanding these phenomena. Topological vortex theory (TVT) heralds innovative technologies such as topological electronics, topological smart batteries, topological quantum computing, etc., which may bring low-energy electronic components, almost inexhaustible currents, and revolutionary computing platforms, etc.
Topology tells us that topological vortices and antivortices can form new spacetime structures via the synchronous effect of superposition, deflection, or twisting of them. Mathematics does not tell us that there must be God particles, ghost particles, fermions, or bosons present. When physics and mathematics diverge, arbitrary imagination will make physics no different from theology. Topological vortex research reflections on the philosophy and methodology of science help us understand the nature essence of science and the limitations of scientific methods. This not only has guiding significance for scientific research itself, but also has important implications for science education and popularization.
Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other, is a typical case that pseudoscience is rampant and domineering.
Please witness the exemplary collaboration between theoretical physicists and experimentalists (https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-854286). Let us continue to witness with facts the dirtiest and ugliest era in the history of human social sciences and humanities. The laws of nature will not change due to misleading of certain so-called academic publications or endorsements from certain so-called scientific awards.
As some comments have stated ( https://scitechdaily.com/super-photons-unveiled-sculpting-light-into-unbreakable-communication-networks/#comment-861546 ): Fortunately, we have enough pieces to put the puzzle together properly, and there are folks who have chosen to forego today’s societal structures in order to do exactly that.
Additionally, some comments have stated ( https://scitechdaily.com/science-made-simple-what-is-nuclear-fission/#comment-862083 ): You have been spewing this type of nonsensical word salad for several years now. Outrage doesn’t equal competence. If anything, your inability to convince anyone is a sign of your incompetence. Ask the commenter：Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other, and it even won awards. These so-called academic publications blatantly talk nonsense, which is a public humiliation of the normal intellectual level of the public. Do you think this is human misfortune or personal misfortune?
Isn’t this the evil consequence of the Physics Review family misleading science? Academic circle is not Entertainment industry. Have some people really never know what shame is?