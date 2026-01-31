Radio Signals Reveal a Star’s Final Years Before a Violent Supernova

Astronomers have, for the first time, detected radio waves from an unusual type of exploding star. This achievement offers a rare glimpse into the final years of a massive star’s life before it ends in a dramatic supernova.

The study, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, focuses on a Type Ibn supernova. These events occur when a massive star tears itself apart after releasing large amounts of helium rich material shortly before it dies.

Following Radio Signals Over Time

Using the National Science Foundation’s Very Large Array radio telescope in New Mexico, the research team monitored faint radio emissions from the explosion for about 18 months. Those signals revealed clear evidence of gas the star expelled only a few years before it was destroyed, details that cannot be seen with optical telescopes alone.

Raphael Baer-Way, a third year Ph.D. student in astronomy at the University of Virginia and lead author of the study, said, “We were able to use radio observations to ‘view’ the final decade of the star’s life before the explosion. It’s like a time machine into those last important years, especially the final five when the star was losing mass intensely.”

How Escaping Gas Acts as a Cosmic Mirror

Baer-Way explained that stars in other galaxies are usually too faint and distant to study directly before they explode. However, when a star sheds large amounts of material in advance, that surrounding gas can act as a “mirror.” When the supernova’s shockwave collides with this material, it produces strong radio waves that reveal what the star was doing near the end of its life.

The team also found clues suggesting the star was likely part of a binary system — two stars orbiting each other — and that interactions with its companion may have triggered the extreme mass loss just before the explosion.

“To lose the kind of mass we saw in just the last few years… it almost certainly requires two stars gravitationally bound to each other,” he explained.

Opening a New Window on Stellar Death

The radio observations do more than confirm that intense mass shedding can happen shortly before a supernova. They also introduce a new way to study how stars die across the universe. Until now, scientists relied mainly on visible light to infer this behavior. Radio data now provide an additional and powerful tool for understanding these events.

Baer-Way said future research will expand this approach by examining more supernovae. The goal is to determine how common these dramatic mass loss episodes are and what they reveal about the life cycles of massive stars.

“Raphael’s paper has opened a new window to the Universe for studying these rare, but crucial Supernovae, by revealing that we must point our radio telescopes much earlier than previously assumed to capture their fleeting radio signals,” said Maryam Modjaz, professor of astronomy at UVA and an expert on massive star death and supernovae.

Reference: “The First Radio View of a Type Ibn Supernova in SN 2023fyq: Understanding the Mass-loss History in the Last Decade before the Explosion” by Raphael Baer-Way, Nayana A. J., Wynn Jacobson-Galán, Poonam Chandra, Maryam Modjaz, Samantha C. Wu, Daichi Tsuna, Raffaella Margutti, Ryan Chornock, Craig Pellegrino, Yize Dong, Maria R. Drout, Charles D. Kilpatrick, Dan Milisavljevic, Daniel Patnaude and Candice Stauffer, 12 December 2025, The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/ae1cb8

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