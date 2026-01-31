Astronomers have, for the first time, detected radio waves from an unusual type of exploding star. This achievement offers a rare glimpse into the final years of a massive star’s life before it ends in a dramatic supernova.
The study, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, focuses on a Type Ibn supernova. These events occur when a massive star tears itself apart after releasing large amounts of helium rich material shortly before it dies.
Following Radio Signals Over Time
Using the National Science Foundation’s Very Large Array radio telescope in New Mexico, the research team monitored faint radio emissions from the explosion for about 18 months. Those signals revealed clear evidence of gas the star expelled only a few years before it was destroyed, details that cannot be seen with optical telescopes alone.
Raphael Baer-Way, a third year Ph.D. student in astronomy at the University of Virginia and lead author of the study, said, “We were able to use radio observations to ‘view’ the final decade of the star’s life before the explosion. It’s like a time machine into those last important years, especially the final five when the star was losing mass intensely.”
How Escaping Gas Acts as a Cosmic Mirror
Baer-Way explained that stars in other galaxies are usually too faint and distant to study directly before they explode. However, when a star sheds large amounts of material in advance, that surrounding gas can act as a “mirror.” When the supernova’s shockwave collides with this material, it produces strong radio waves that reveal what the star was doing near the end of its life.
The team also found clues suggesting the star was likely part of a binary system — two stars orbiting each other — and that interactions with its companion may have triggered the extreme mass loss just before the explosion.
“To lose the kind of mass we saw in just the last few years… it almost certainly requires two stars gravitationally bound to each other,” he explained.
Opening a New Window on Stellar Death
The radio observations do more than confirm that intense mass shedding can happen shortly before a supernova. They also introduce a new way to study how stars die across the universe. Until now, scientists relied mainly on visible light to infer this behavior. Radio data now provide an additional and powerful tool for understanding these events.
Baer-Way said future research will expand this approach by examining more supernovae. The goal is to determine how common these dramatic mass loss episodes are and what they reveal about the life cycles of massive stars.
“Raphael’s paper has opened a new window to the Universe for studying these rare, but crucial Supernovae, by revealing that we must point our radio telescopes much earlier than previously assumed to capture their fleeting radio signals,” said Maryam Modjaz, professor of astronomy at UVA and an expert on massive star death and supernovae.
Reference: “The First Radio View of a Type Ibn Supernova in SN 2023fyq: Understanding the Mass-loss History in the Last Decade before the Explosion” by Raphael Baer-Way, Nayana A. J., Wynn Jacobson-Galán, Poonam Chandra, Maryam Modjaz, Samantha C. Wu, Daichi Tsuna, Raffaella Margutti, Ryan Chornock, Craig Pellegrino, Yize Dong, Maria R. Drout, Charles D. Kilpatrick, Dan Milisavljevic, Daniel Patnaude and Candice Stauffer, 12 December 2025, The Astrophysical Journal Letters.
DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/ae1cb8
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Source 1.
https://scitechdaily.com/radio-signals-reveal-a-stars-final-years-before-a-violent-supernova
_Radio signals reveal a star’s final years before a violent supernova explosion.
1. Supernova: A Bright Star Explosion
_Astronomers have detected the first radio signals from a rare supernova, revealing the star’s final years of intense activity before its explosion. This discovery suggests that a companion star may have triggered the rapid mass loss before the explosion.
ㅡa1.【A research team has emerged that claims to be able to data-detect the supernova scenes of stars through radio waves. The idea is good, but the theoretical basis needs to be solidified. Hmm. 1513.
ㅡnk The collapse of a star begins with the mass loss of basic elements like hydrogen and helium, banc.qpeoms. This is because most stars are condensed aggregates of ordinary matter based on the periodic table elements.
ㅡIf the remainder of msbase is decomposed into qpeoms and the remainder is mod(0, 2, n), a supernova is born. Uh-huh. 0541. 1619.
ㅡStellar collapse is caused by mass loss. The unit of mass loss for a star is qpeoms, and this mass loss causes nkstars to emit electromagnetic waves, xy.electromagnetic
_fields, and gravitational waves, zz’.zsp_fields. Uh-huh. 1303.
】
_Astronomers have detected radio waves from an unusually shaped exploding star for the first time. This discovery offers a rare glimpse into the final years of a massive star’s life before it ends in a dramatic supernova explosion.
This study, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, focuses on Type Ibn supernovae. These events occur when a massive star ejects a large amount of helium-rich material just before its death and then self-destructs.
1-1.
Tracking Radio Signals Over Time
Using the National Science Foundation’s Very Large Array (VLA) in New Mexico, the research team observed faint radio signals from the explosion for approximately 18 months. These signals revealed clear evidence of gas ejected just a few years before the star’s demise, a detail not visible with optical telescopes alone.
2. How Escaped Gas Acts as a Mirror for the Universe
Bear-Wey explained that stars in other galaxies are typically too faint and distant to be studied directly before they explode. However, if a star ejects a large amount of material before it explodes, the surrounding gas can act as a “mirror.” When the shock wave from the supernova collides with this material, it generates powerful radio waves that reveal the state of the star at the end of its life.
The team also found clues that the star was likely part of a binary system—two stars orbiting each other—and that the interaction with the companion star may have triggered the extreme mass loss just before the explosion.
“To see the kind of mass loss we’ve observed over the past few years… almost certainly requires two stars to be gravitationally bound together,” he explained.
2-1. Opening a New Perspective on Star Death
These radio observations not only confirm that a massive mass ejection can occur just before a supernova explosion, but also offer a new way to study how stars meet their end throughout the universe.
3.
Until now, scientists have primarily used visible light to infer the fate of stars, but radio data now provides a powerful additional tool for understanding this phenomenon.