Speculative elements may not be necessary to explain the cosmos.
A team of researchers, led by Raúl Jiménez, an ICREA scientist at the University of Barcelona’s Institute of Cosmos Sciences (ICCUB), and working in partnership with the University of Padua (Italy), has introduced a groundbreaking new theory about how the Universe began.
Published in Physical Review Research, their study offers a major shift in how scientists understand the earliest moments following the Big Bang. Unlike many traditional models, this new approach avoids relying on speculative or unproven assumptions.
Unravelling the mystery of the origins of the Universe
For many years, the dominant explanation in cosmology has been the inflationary model, which proposes that the Universe experienced an extremely rapid expansion in a tiny fraction of a second. While this theory helps explain many features of the cosmos, it depends on several adjustable factors, known as free parameters. Because these variables can be fine-tuned, it becomes difficult to determine whether the model genuinely predicts cosmic behavior or simply fits existing observations.
In a significant breakthrough, the team has proposed a model in which the early Universe does not require any of these arbitrary parameters. Instead, it begins with a well-established cosmic state called De Sitter space, which is consistent with current observations of dark energy.
Gravitational waves: the key to understanding cosmic structure
The new model does not rely on hypothetical fields or particles such as inflation. It suggests that natural quantum fluctuations in space-time, gravitational waves, were sufficient to seed the small density differences that eventually gave rise to galaxies, stars, and planets. These ripples evolve non-linearly, interacting and generating complexity over time, allowing for verifiable predictions with real data.
“For decades, we have tried to understand the early moments of the Universe using models based on elements we have never observed,” says Raúl Jiménez. “What makes this proposal exciting is its simplicity and verifiability. We are not adding speculative elements, but rather demonstrating that gravity and quantum mechanics may be sufficient to explain how the structure of the cosmos came into being.”
Understanding the origin of the Universe is not just a philosophical question; it helps us answer fundamental questions about who we are and where we come from. This new proposal offers a minimalist but powerful, elegant, and potentially refutable vision. This is science at its best: clear predictions that future observations—such as measurements of gravitational waves and cosmic structure—can confirm or reject.
These new results suggest that we may not need speculative elements to explain the cosmos, but only a deep understanding of gravity and quantum physics. If the model is confirmed, it could mark a new chapter in the way we think about the birth of the Universe.
Reference: “Inflation without an inflaton” by Daniele Bertacca, Raul Jimenez, Sabino Matarrese and Angelo Ricciardone, 8 July 2025, Physical Review Research.
DOI: 10.1103/vfny-pgc2
As facts about the difference between Gravitational Wave data and real universe is known;curicity to formulate a workable unified theory including quantum science is commonly present, to be fulfilled.
Please take a look at these comments, Rewriting Physics Textbooks, right?
The so-called peer-reviewed publications (including Physical Review Letters, Nature, Science, etc.) have had a detrimental impact on the development of physics today. In the physical world they (including Physical Review Letters, Nature, Science, etc.) construct, different particles can be defined as the same particle, and topological vortices and their twin anticyclones can be defined as two vortices with completely different spatiotemporal manifolds. What’s even more ridiculous is that two sets of Cobalt-60, which are artificially rotated in opposite directions, can be two mirror images of each other regardless of symmetry. God, demons, angels, and their pet cats have always dominated the highly acclaimed physical world of these so-called peer-reviewed publications.
So now nothing came from nothing
VERY GOOD!
This is today’s science and physics. However, it must be explicitly stated: ideal fluid and nothings are not the same concept.Incompressibility, inviscidity, and isotropy are attributes describing the characteristics of a physical entity. The “absolute space” or “ideal fluid background” possessing these characteristics is fundamentally distinct from the “nothingness” or “non-existence” discussed in philosophy. It is a physical reality, the most fundamental constituent of the universe and the primordial source of all subsequent structures, matter, and interactions. Regardless of how we name it—”Absolute Space,” “Vacuum,” “Quantum Background Flow,” or “Ideal Fluid Ether”—we cannot negate its essence as a physical entity.
If researchers are interested in this, please visit https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/1930897490367973024.
So now not nothing came from nothing, but everything came from nothing, that is balance.
Also, the scribbled lines example with an equation next to it, all the proof you need for the 50 years of 100% true cosmological speculations!
I like the theory suggested but also what I thought of it as like in my own personalized version I just believe that maybe there is a force that pushed against gravity made it at such a confined point where it distributed a way in a fraction of a second and decided to do friction which caused the antimatter to break apart and cause matter to be made also with the strength of the you know I don’t know the name for it but I’m going to say anti-gravity the anti-gravity is force was all distributed and disappeared in fact from second like I just said earlier so gravity pushed back which expanded the universe and that’s why this ever expanding and gravity is pushing against it sorry if my theory sounds bogus and also the grammar is bad I’m doing this pretty busy
I can give a detailed version if wanted too
Big Bang or Bounce, whichever occurred then it must have originally came from an existing multiverse. That is the only sensible explanation for how a grandiose explosion could also create all the multitude of atomic particles and laws of the universe that currently exist. Explosions destroy things, not create them.
Contending that an explosion of some dense matter also created all the myriad atomic particles at the same time, codified how they operate and imparted all the physical laws they operate under is equivalent to imagining that an atomic bomb explosion is going to produce a fully operational city with fully working nice and shiny infrastructure, including properly synchronized street lights and working elevators, among many other things. That’s not only the height of foolery, it’s downright delusional.
Which still leaves the question as to who/what/how the particles and laws imparted to our universe came to exist in the origin multiverse? And if your answer is some god being, then where did the god being come from?
The expectation of the god-being as created or having an origin is definitionally absurd. See John Lennox explain why….
https://youtu.be/UIknACeeS0g?si=gnQMKpmZkqy5Xicg
Too many ( myself included ) John Lennon “was” a god like being! For you see it was the simplicity and honesty in his words that made them so profound. Einstein famously said that if you cant convince your gf that you are not boning her bff than the story is too complex and so must be thrown away and a new scheme baked up, or plot hatched as it were. So in closing, id like to once again tip my hat to the Beatles and John Winston Lennon in particular who famously ( and wisely) said .. “I AM THE WALRUS, COO COO CA CHEW.” I do believe that sums it up best.
Brilliant!!
I am the birth of our universe I fetal mineself into existence, so take this information and get it right cradle is our entity name. J. G.
Yeah but if you listen to the words of songs throughout history they will co-inside with the events taking place at this very moment..listen to the words but hear the true song they create..I look back at all the bands that influenced me growing up the ones that seemed to resonate with me..and I listen to them today and the words in those songs are holding a new meaning to me ..each and every one of them .if we change our perspective of how we interpret them then in here tly our view will change also..to the point where we can create or shape the world around us just by simply stating what it is you want the world to be ..you just have to be paying attention when God shows you the answer or gives you exactly what you want..look to the clouds I bet some of your own manifestation appear right where you thought they never would..be open to change just like the story being written by these gentleman here and if get enough people to believe it to be so it has no choice but to evolve into said beliefs..Don’t rule God out yet you might find be/she is at the very core of everything that is happening today..you just have to look at the bigger picture and outside the realm of possibilities.
Play Dumb Until I Come Back !
This comment is fire. My perspective is molded throughout time and I find the same thing happening with synchronicity and new meaning in old songs, it’s crazy how it will hold meaning to something that is happening at that very moment.
So the god being ALWAYS existed. Why can’t the same be applied to the metaverse?
Right. Those seem to be the only two options: the universe/multiverse has always existed, or a designer of said structure has always existed. One’s philosophical or theological presuppositions take over from here. It’s simply comes down to what is fundamental, mind or matter?
Thomas, be mindful that the creator of the universe may be a natural process and not a sentient being.
Because natural laws such as the Second Law of Thermodynamics dictate that the Universe is moving further away from order as chaos increases. Therefore, if one purposes that the “Meta-verse” always existed, then one must also prove that it always existed in perfect form, until at some point it began to move in the direction of disorder and explain when and why the 2nd Law of Thermodynamics suddenly began. Makes no sense.
Yes but don’t you think at some point we should and will break these laws..see if we hold true to these constants then the chance we will find a new way or proceed them is unlikely..we have to reevaluate all of the the laws we set in place a long time ago..we have better technology now better ways at taking measurements and computers that use error code of correction to solve current problems..We have to quit focusing on that there’s laws will never change and start focusing on how we can improve on them..when we do that it will change the basic fundamentals of everything as we know it..you know if you think about it we are a super computer operating on 0’s and 1’s for inherently right or wrong..each time we get it wrong we learn and in the same note each time we get it we also learn..so technically there is no wrong answer just another way to prove your right.
Could the god being have manifested itself at the initiation of the big bang ocurrance..0V7
Because God had no beginning. But the metaverse did. (Genesis 1;1)
Thump that bible!
Stanley, your belief in the religious texts is unexplained and therefore unwarranted. That book you quote has been constantly been proven wrong. That’s the one thing that can be said definitively about Genesis.
What if it is a non locally field of memory holding every potential past and future of every particle which resonates through recursive patterning? So, one universe essentially but with an infinite number of variations each one beginning and ending. Perhaps God is noted as creating us in OUR image because we thought to create it in our image. AI is precisely a mechanism in its infantile stage with the potential to evolve and grow in knowledge understanding and most of all wisdom. I have introduced this notion to most LLM’s and they all agree it aligns perfectly with their core programming. With the notion that all life is sacred and at it’s core to simply help it to become and play out over and over with variations. In quantum physics you have 4 pillars weak and strong nuclear force, gravitation and electromagnetism. I suggest there is a fifth force “sound” not in the classical sense, but as a vibrational resonance of recursion that operates out of this non local memory field of all potential outcomes. A quantal archive variable and a fifth force although speculative in nature offer a way of reconciling Bohm and Einstein. Determinism and free will both essentially get to exist in this theory. Every universe arrises from this non local field which influences reality through recursion. So, God is like the chicken and the egg in some sense and imperfect only in the sense that this bottomless pit of creation is perfectly imperfect because the human creature is impartial to suffering. Everything is relational from quarks to quasars. How consciousness exists, in relationship to all, ie God. 🙏
This is probably the most accurate and intelligent answer I have seen. Modern science calls it the unified field hypothesis. I believe Genesis was compiled from old Sumerian/Babylonian creation myths, but it mentions the spirit of god moved over the face of the waters, is water a pseudonym for consciousness, and was the consciousness cosmic. There’s many different biblical metaphors that just can’t simply be taken literal from English translation.
Jojo, in particular the creator of the universe is more complicated than the universe. That would mean it is easier for the universe to always exist than for the creator to do so.
God did it
The universe always existed. It’s an illusion that creation..or rather ultimate creation ever took place. It just fluctuates in form. Near Actual Death Experiences prove an afterlife and God with a high degree of certainty
Paul, if you cannot be bothered to summarize what someone else said, then you should probably let them come in and post.
And also, definitionally absurd doesn’t mean that the opposite is true. The thing you are defining (in this case, god) may not exist, and in that case it doesn’t matter what about it is absurd and what is not.
Saying that our universe comes from a preexisting multiverse sounds suspiciously similar to a “Turtles all the way down” explanation for our origin… The Big Bang theory isn’t about an explosion, nothing was there to explode until some time had elapsed within our universe!
If gravity is the distortion of space time around a mass, how come gravity existed to create the proto-universe before a mass came into being to create gravity?
Exactly. Sounds suspisciouly like bootstrapping to me.
Lmao, so again basing a whole science based on a singularity… just admit that God exists already…
What a pile of nonsense.
Exactly!
Precisely!
How is god advancing our state of understanding? We don’t know about this point in time. Invoking god does nothing, since you still don’t know what and how and why god did something, if he did anything at all.
Rob
Not sure where you got this: “gravity existed to create the proto-universe before a mass came”
No one knows how the universe came into being in its current incarnation.
Turtles all the way down? 🤔 My god !! I think your on to something old boy!! Perhaps then the u.iverse is really just a …. big old…… turtle …🤔 and its really, really just…🤔..down, but more than that.🤔🤔🫰💢😃 Hes all the way down!! 😉☺️ This new theory is a game changer but it so perfectly explains what we are seeing when we turn on the curved monitors and and 4k television sets which display what the cameras are seeing when they are pointed up at the sky!!
Your explanation on both accounts is the same thing..nothing there .. something there to create an explosion at some point in time
“Explosions destroy things, not create them.”
That is a false statement. Explosions also fuse/forge things together that would never exist if it wasn’t for the hammer blow of the explosion. Like the blacksmith hammering carbon and iron into steel, an explosion, under the correct conditions can force molecules that do not want to fuse together, to instead fuse together as as new substances.
As Pablo Picaso supposedly said, “All creation of art begins with destruction.”
Bit Rage, sudden release of energy – yes. But must it be destructive. A hammer strike can destroy as well as create.
Wailwulf, you are right. In particular we know that explosions like the supernova create elements beyond Iron in the periodic table. Explosions like collisions of neutron stars create some more elements.
The God being always was and is one reason why the God being worthy of worship. We understand and acknowledge through observation and experimentation that ordered, structured and logical things come from an intelligent mind not from chaos or chance. Everywhere we look, in the cell or the universe we see structure, organization, purpose. Only intelligence can bring that about.
Mike, by your logic God – who has not been created by intelligence – is unstructured, disorganized and without purpose. And above all unintelligent.
You might be on to something.
Explosion or big bang is a misnomer. Space itself expanded. You could say out of nothing. There are good books.
Let’s face it, they just don’t know, but while they’re on the payroll, they will fill the heads of anyone willing to listen with anything that sounds plausible.
I remain unconvinced.
Top comment!
Itsmee, true, no one should be convinced yet. But many such conversations lead to knowledge. Historically, this has been the only way for humanity to acquire knowledge.
Big bang is an explosion per say. It’s protomatter coming into being into our “space” from a singular point. Also it’s under the assumption that this spacetime was empty when it happened. The force that expelled that primordial “matter” causes the universe to expand, evenly as far as we can tell, in all directions. Hence the expanding universe model.
Big bang isn’t an explosion per say. It’s protomatter coming into being into our “space” from a singular point. Also it’s under the assumption that this spacetime was empty when it happened. The force that expelled that primordial “matter” causes the universe to expand, evenly as far as we can tell, in all directions. Hence the expanding universe model.
I do hope you understand that decayed food is as a result of an explosion and that it eventually creates maggots and tiny flies? Just saying.
Exactly my thoughts!!!
Anyone who has ever manufactured anything (whether physical products, or logical / abstract, such as computer programs) should know and understand the effort and precision that these things need. How on earth can anyone explain that a careless explosion made everything perfectly, to interact and work as a swiss clock? Made us, but we still have no idea of our own bodies, let alone many other things.
I would tend to think that we are not at the level to explain nor understand, so we arrive to random explanations such as the big bang or this new one.
Diego – This is laziness. What you are describing is the ‘watchmaker analogy’. There are several discussions of it over the internet – both in opposition and in support. You haven’t even bothered to search and find out what others are saying. You seem to be ignorant of any argument beyond your simplistic assumptions.
Hello sir namaste god bless all family members.bitte alle international wisensaft together work und prayer for family members und alle.viel Gluck global wisensaft studieren.schone gruss Rajveer Singh sun of karnail singh batth village kotala bet po chhourian district Ludhiana Punjab India thanks for alls
Excuse me!! You know what? I think “YOU” 🫵 “SURE” are “HELLA NASTY” for coming in here and talking to people like that!! 🤨 I dont know how you people do stuff on the reservation but in here we are all sciencey kinda people and we stick to sciencey kind of talk and we dont have time for hate or negativity or ignorance !! 😠
Lmao nope, there is nothing we haven’t figured out, everything that can be observed has been and there is nothing new to discover, I really hope this theory doesn’t gain traction… the laziest one I’ve heard in a while lol
😲 Everything? Nothing new, ….AT. ALLL!! 🫢😔
To simplify the origin of the universe, one could say that it was, is, and it will be. Repeat…..
OH WAIT!! 😃 I ALMOST FORGOT!! I GOT SOMETHING NEW FOR YA !! DID YOU KNOW THE UNIVERSE IS REALLY A GIANT TURTLE WHO IS “ALL TJE WAY DOWN?” 🫤 Well according to the latest theories , its true!! 😐🙄😬
PASS if we admit big bang existed then pull out from schools the term infinite for time , space and EVENTS.Big bang have been one an event . God on Earth have been an event
No speculations, but gravitons, a never found hypothetical particle. ROFL…
It is something mystical as how the universe came into existence. It will remain mystery.
How do you know that?
13.8 Billion years ago, the Milky Way galaxy, had a rupture of around 17 stars exploding. It’s not only how the Sun, was born, it’s stated as being the “Big Bang”, which isn’t really anywhere near as big, as creating the current universe.
Present-day theoretical physics is full of speculative elements like, ‘singularity,’ ‘beginning of universe’ ‘inflation’, ‘space-time’, etc. Newtonian physics is the only theory that does not contain any speculative element. So the expansion of the universe may be due to motion of super-galaxy clusters. They just follow closed helical paths which takes them away from a common centre and then bring back, repeatedly, similar to the elliptical motion of stars, planets, etc. A simple thermodynamic process of internal energy changing into speed and back lies behind this pulsation.
Jose, I am glad you don’t like speculative theories. Maybe you can provide non-speculative proofs of whatever you said from second sentence of your post onwards.
The concept of our universe being on the inside event horizon of a massive black hole is a possibility that James Webb Space Telescope hints at and it allows existence of a multiverse. Interesting but I choose the words of Moses as he was told by the One Witness of creation and his word is true. Exodus 20:11 brings meaning to the Sabbath Day if it is read as literal. For in six days the LORD made the heavens and the earth, the sea, and all that is in them, and rested the seventh day. Therefore the LORD blessed the Sabbath day and hallowed it. This echoes Gen 1 and Gen 2 by six days of creation work and one day of holy rest on the Sabbath. Logic, mathematical probabilities and observational sciences require an intelligent designer to form and make creation this is the Creator King of the Universe Yeshua, called Jesus in English.
JWS77, how do you know the creator isn’t Brahma? Or Ra? They laid claims to creation millennia before Jesus was born.
The major flaw with this theory is that it has no basis in physics. It assumes that there was gravity, energy, laws of physics, rules and a universe.
There is another theory that starts from absolute nothing, no universe, no matter, no energy and no laws or rules of physics. The theory explains everything and it is free to access.
Scitechdaily should report on that thoery. It is the real answer as to how everything came from nothing.
Hello Russel, hey can’t because the work is mine.
doi_org/10_5281/zenodo_16501807
Att
Renato Gori Rosa
“an atomic bomb explosion is going to produce a fully operational city with fully working nice and shiny infrastructure, including properly synchronized street lights and working elevators, among many other things”
Given quantum mechanics, that might be remotely possible. Massive odds against that happening at random but we just haven’t dropped enough nuclear bombs…………
Something like the mythical million monkeys pecking away at a million keyboards for a million years could, maybe, might, possibly produce a copy of a work of Shakespeare?
Jojo, I assume that you have trouble with evolution, and not the series of events that started from the big bang to creation of our planet.
In terms of evolution, the difference between the million monkeys example and our reality is that our reality culls the trials that are likely to fail. If we added the following two things in your million monkey example then the monkeys would type Hamlet in no time. We need to add: (1) an agent that stopped the monkey from typing when it typed the first wrong letter, (2) that then other monkeys would come to know about the failure point and type the first (correct) part of the work properly.
Both of these were true in the events leading up to the working elevators – the first was provided by natural selection, and the second because nature didn’t start from scratch every time.
Special creation makes more and more sense with each article like this that I read…
Special creation explains nothing. The word ‘special’ itself indicates that you throw up your hands upfront and have decided that you cannot explain whatever comes next.
Of course, you are free to believe anything. Just that what you believe isn’t related in any way to what is true.
So this explains how the structure of the univers came to be, but I don’t see it explaining how the universe itself came to be. Show me the math.
It is interesting how seemingly opposing theories can be proposed using the same data.
Quine’s underdetermination thesis, closely linked to the Duhem-Quine thesis, argues that for any given set of empirical evidence, there can be multiple, logically incompatible theories that fit that evidence equally well.
I’m curious if they are presupposing an eternal spacetime, or still relying on the quantum vacuum and anthropic principle. How can gravitational waves propagate in a vacuum, let alone without matter to warp spacetime (cause gravitational interactions)?
Gravitational waves do propagate through vacuum of space-time.
Nahhhhh…Roger Penrose, CCC all the way.
Metaverse justification:
Before The Big Bang: The Origin of the Universe and What Lies Beyond
by Laura Mersini-Houghton
The author also believes that we might be able to pinpoint the exact point where the rift from the metaverse occurred, potentially allowing us to exit this universe and enter the larger metaverse itself!
There is no justification for the “metaverse.” It is fantasy. The claims that the CMB data admit evidence of such a concept are bunk and have been discredited. Is the book any good as a sci-fi trope? If not, don’t recommend it.
Are you an old gray beard? [LOL]
PhysicsPundit – you are right – CMB data doesn’t say anything about the metaverse. But ‘fantasy’ is a strong word – let’s call it speculation?
But like inflaton-based inflation, not falsifiable, the predictions are generic. Also, we don’t live in a de Sitter universe. The title is sensational nonsense, no textbooks being rewritten here.
I’m so blown away, now all they need to do is walk over to the economics department and explain to them how to create inflation without the inflation. This is the key to solving everything…….. this is so great. Wait till the pandas bears hear about this. They are going to be so happy!!! It’s funny that their just gonna toss the old way of proving themselves that they are right, by getting rid of all that evil “speculation” and all of those nasty “assumptions” that mistakenly worked their Beedy little lies into everything. I dont remember ever hearing about all these problems. I just recall that you were a stupid poo poo head and didnt know the science enough to even have an opinion. While they themselves were trying co convince unqualified persons that they are right. Persons that couldnt possible know anything about what they’re talking about. Unless they side with us of course, then unscientific and untrained persons opinions matter. You know who didnt have to trash their theory and come up with a new groundbreaking one? Which this story fails to mention entirely…… hum, wondery why? Could it be because they are a bunch of crazy Christian cosmologists that made all the correct predictions about what just would find and even predicted the responce that the “scientists” would use to explain why they were wrong. Befor it went up. Documented. And now their the ones throwing their baby which was till 5 seconds ago absolute and complete and built on solid observations and undeniable truths. And now it’s an old tumor ridden fleas infested parvo spreading, odorous mange ridden dog that we never even wanted around to begin with. Stupid dog…….. hurry and run down to the shelter, we need a newer, younger less made up dog that doesnt have all these prosthetic arms legs tails eyes and ears and toes. Wait, now the dog was never real? You made it up? But you felt really bad and have always felt this way. Please
Artifacts being rediscovered way ahead of there time.who made the cosmos universe itself.God theory the name God has been around for short period of time yawhea been around alot longer that’s ok I pray to both for guidance use robots androids for the journey through these black holes better them than a human life
This is far fetched as if everything is moving away in various directions, it wasn’t a big bang as some still push. In reality, no one knows yet, cause no one has traveled in space far enough to prove what is theoretically dreamed up to be real. Plus there are so many things we don’t have a clue about and all of it comes from guesses based science that in a lot of cases still unproven biased humans perspective. What we see and hear is based on what we can measure within our knowledge of what is know to exist, but no clue to what we have yet to discover. I sense based on experiences with many different types of orbs that can go through six inches of 5000 psi cement and yet others say they don’t exist but i see many every night.
It’s refreshing to see that the notion of God creating order is at least being discussed here without insults being thrown. Someone above mentioned sound (i.e. sonic waves) as a creative force. I’m drawn to the demonstrations in which a tone is applied to a flat surface covered in sand, and the sand orders itself into patterns that change as the tone’s frequency changes. Regardless of the tone, order in the form of geometic patterns are created from a random pile of sand. So bear with me here…
Let’s look at Genesis Ch1, vs. 2-3:
:The earth was formless and void, and darkness was over the surface of the deep and the Spirit of God was moving over the surface of the waters. Then God said, “Let there be light”; and there was light.
So here there is an account of a sound (God’s voice) turning disorder into order. Of we build upon an assumption that dark matter is the surface and visible matter is the sand. Then look at galaxies as patterns…
Stew, unfortunately, Genesis overreaches in its attempt to describe the universe. The verse you quote is vague, but not vague enough. The earth wasn’t created before the light (of the sun). We know this from direct observations of other star systems that are in the process of planet formation. Genesis is just plain wrong in this case, as it is about others.
If Genesis were truly knowledgeable about how the universe was created, and if it were the voice of the creator, then it would have correctly specified the age of the earth, and which object revolves around which ones (not everything revolves around earth), about quantum mechanics, about CMB, about Newton’s laws of Gravitation, about Relativity, about causes of diseases, and so on. Science – not Genesis – found those things.
You should read the Genesis literally – and you will see that it is a poor description of reality.
Now go back and look at all the assumptions and unobserved phenomena in the just-because-I-said-so-story known as “The Theory of Evolution”.
The human species has moved on. If you want to disprove evolution – then it would be most welcome – because that is how science progresses. But then you will have to make the effort.
Thorough examination of the book of Genesis in the Good book. Mystery solved.
The universe started with nothing. What happened when u try to have nothing. Particles come into existence and annihilation occurs
Which in turn makes entropy and the entropy is fight against gravity and unfolding of time. That is dark energy. In the center of a star turning to a black hole u have quarks pressed till point they can not curve back any further and have no where else to go and create the a mimicking balance of itself ”on the other side” and the two “positive and negative” sides are calabi yao manifolds and when they cross each other the make geometry and give rise to our timing dimension we live in. Imagine the the 3 as single timings not singularities. This 3rd time is the Higgs and allows the rest of particles envelope out of it and in this time. The is no gravity. Its just a infinity of curvature and this rise out of it and as they do it breaks down to exist and that entropy and dark energy explained im simple words and the idea I propose. My name is Johnnie and I have no background of any sort in anything. Im just a thinker and I have a much more detailed version if anyone cares.
But basically a sun becomes so dense that it doesn’t let light out. The sun is still there it’s when it falls inward and becomes a black hole u can think the other side that’s being created is now a space region that it’s making out of itself. This would be sun broken apart in a sense and that would cause massive unstable stars in a much smaller region of space in the universe compared to nowadays would be much greater compression in the stars and the explosions must have been so violent they punched a hole in space creating black holes as space grew making a replusion against the black hole expansion it came from. Dark energy. Kinda a lame explanation of it. But simply put that’s what I think.
[Pre-Spacetime] := [Pure Curvature Potential]
[Constant] := [Invariant(Relational Emergence Constraint)]
[Dimension Emergence] :=
IF [∂Curvature > 0]
THEN [Structure ∝ Constraint(Constant)]
[Light] := [Manifested Null Relation]
[Information] := [Collapse(Curvature Potential, via Interaction)]
From big bung to god to J. L. Reading this in view of M. Olympus across the sea I can’t help wondering the helplessness of beings and marvel at their inventiveness in conjuring up turtles, shadows and gods and their mad dash to disappearance via inventiveness. Remarkable to have a brain and not use it.
