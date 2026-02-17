Scientists Discover How To “Switch Off” Cancer Genes for Good

A new study shows that targeting key epigenetic proteins may permanently switch off cancer genes.
Scientists at Monash University, working with Harvard University, report they have found a way to permanently ‘switch off’ genes that help cancers survive. If the approach holds up in further testing, it could point to a new style of treatment that works with shorter courses and fewer of the harsh side effects that often come with long, continuous cancer therapy.
The team described the work in Nature Cell Biology. Their focus is epigenetic therapy, which aims to change how genes behave rather than rewriting the genes themselves. You can think of epigenetics as the cell’s operating instructions for when to read a gene and when to keep it quiet. Cancer mutations can corrupt those instructions, locking dangerous growth programs in the “on” position.
That problem is especially acute in some aggressive forms of acute leukemia. In these cases, a genetic error takes over the cell’s usual gene control machinery, keeping cancer-promoting genes switched on around the clock.
Drugs designed to interfere with that hijacked control system already exist, but researchers have not fully understood what makes them effective or how to use them in the most durable way.
Targeting Menin and DOT1L
Omer Gilan, Senior Research Fellow at Monash University’s School of Translational Medicine and Australian Centre for Blood Diseases, led the team that traced a key part of the mechanism. They found that targeting the epigenetic proteins Menin or DOT1L can permanently ‘switch off’ cancer-causing genes in leukemia cells.
Menin and DOT1L are part of the molecular toolkit cells use to manage gene activity, including chemical signals that help sustain a gene program over time.
“We have potentially identified a new way to exploit cancer’s weaknesses,” Dr. Gilan said.
“But the most exciting part of this is that clinicians can harness our findings to improve response and reduce side effects for patients.
“Anyone who has watched someone they love go through cancer treatment will attest to how difficult it is, so making treatment easier to withstand and more effective is absolutely vital.”
Erasing Cancer’s “Memory”
Daniel Neville, a Monash PhD candidate and lead author of the Nature Cell Biology study, explained that the advance builds on the concept of cellular “memory” linked to the epigenetic protein DOT1L in cancer cells.
“The drugs we use to target Menin erase the memory provided by DOT1L, and continue killing the cancer cells, even after the treatment has stopped,” he said.
“We hope that by reducing the treatment period, patients may tolerate higher doses or be eligible for additional therapies to improve outcomes.
“This is a big step forward for epigenetic therapy, and one we hope will change how cancer is treated more generally.”
Moving Toward Clinical Trials
The discovery is set to be tested in a clinical trial run by Monash University and The Alfred, later this year.
Associate Professor Shaun Fleming, clinical hematologist and head of the myeloid disease program at The Alfred and a researcher at Monash’s Australian Centre for Blood Diseases, says this is an exciting step forward for leukemia treatment.
“As we continue clinical trials of Menin inhibitors, and particularly moving into combination studies, understanding better how these new therapies work may allow us to utilize them more effectively and with a greater degree of safety in the future,” Associate Professor Fleming said.
Reference: “DOT1L provides transcriptional memory through PRC1.1 antagonism” by Daniel Neville, Daniel T. Ferguson, Emily B. Heikamp, Zhihao Lai, Graham W. Magor, Charlene Lam, Olivia G. Dobbs, Vita Levina, Kathy Knezevic, James J. The, Shania Alex, Stephen C. Suits, Bradon Rumler, Michael Uckelmann, Laure Talarmain, Enid Y. N. Lam, Andrew C. Perkins, Scott A. Armstrong, Charles C. Bell, Chen Davidovich and Omer Gilan, 3 February 2026, Nature Cell Biology.
DOI: 10.1038/s41556-025-01859-8
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BIG PHARMA WILL SHUT THE RESEARCH DOWN, BUY UP THE PATENTS AND DESTROY THE RESEARCH SO NO ONE BENEFITS. IT’S HAPPENED BEFORE AND IT WILL CONTINUE AS LONG AS BIG PHARMA IS AROUND.
That is exactly what I came here to say!!!! The horrendous cost of cancer fighting drugs should keep big pharma awake at night!!!!
While generally a tumor suppressor, menin shows context-dependent roles, acting as a tumor promoter in certain cancers like leukemia and Ewing sarcoma.
[DOT1L’s] normal activity is crucial for embryonic development and adult tissues functions, whereas its aberrant functioning is known to contribute to leukemogenesis.
Release something already! My good God, I’m tired of the words “might”, or “could” or “potentially.” Not one single “cure” for anything
That is exactly what I came here to say!!!! The horrendous cost of cancer fighting drugs should keep big pharma awake at night!!!!
I sooo agree with you Josey!!! Big Pharma operates to keep the money flowing for pharmaceuticle companies. It’s so sad that so many people have to suffer and die of cancer when potential cures and treatments could change that! It is so inhuman and Anti-American for a world to allow all that suffering which also includes children when it could be prevented.
You must be living under a rock if u think all these gene therapy BS is going on becos they want you cured. It seems the gene therapy jabs you were mandated 2get in 2021 taught many nothing. This treatment is exactly Pharma’s bet for the future. How abt turning on the genius gene in your future offspring so they can be exceptionally smart.
This is the Hegelian dialectic in full mode – create the problem, engender reaction from the populace and then they demand a solution.
Here we go again
MAGA has entered the chat. 🙄
Agreed
When u gonna cure crohns
Disease
There are hundreds of cures that come to the table monthly that never see the light of day or take tens of years to be approved by the fda. Why cant we fast track these cures.
I agree
I have Bone cancer can you help me
Cleveland Clinic
We can all appreciate a step up for cures against cancer. I am interested in knowing if cancer had a good reason to exist. Like if we look having Sickle cell and coming into contact with malaria. It would be fascinating if there could a good reason to have cancer. Having an off switch on this is awesome if it’s true.
Cleveland Clinic has a pretty good article on it.
Will it work for Kidney Cancer clear cell?
I have cancer for many years I read for new treatments but finally nothing new