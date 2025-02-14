Scientists Just Made a Breakthrough in Nanocrystals That Could Supercharge Solar Power

Researchers are breaking new ground with halide perovskites, promising a revolution in energy-efficient technologies.
By exploring these materials at the nanoscale, they are developing advanced solar panels and LEDs that are not only more effective but also cheaper and more sustainable. This research blends solid-state and biological physics, leading to innovative applications in optoelectronics.
Revolutionizing Energy with Halide Perovskites
Scientists at the University of Missouri are uncovering the potential of halide perovskites, a material that could transform energy-efficient optoelectronics and shape the future of solar power and lighting.
Physics professors Suchi Guha and Gavin King from Mizzou’s College of Arts and Science are investigating halide perovskites at the nanoscale—where objects are too small to be seen with the naked eye. At this level, the material’s remarkable properties emerge, thanks to its ultra-thin crystal structure, which makes it highly efficient at converting sunlight into energy.
Imagine solar panels that are not only more affordable but also significantly more effective at powering homes. Or LED lights that shine brighter, last longer, and consume less energy.
Enhancing Optoelectronics with Nanoscale Innovations
“Halide perovskites are being hailed as the semiconductors of the 21st century,” said Guha, who specializes in solid-state physics. “Over the past six years, my lab has concentrated on optimizing these materials as a sustainable source for the next generation of optoelectronic devices.”
To create the material, the scientists used a method called chemical vapor deposition. It was developed and optimized by Randy Burns, one of Guha’s former graduate students, in collaboration with Chris Arendse from the University of the Western Cape in South Africa. And because it’s scalable, it can easily be used to mass produce solar cells.
Guha’s team explored the fundamental optical properties of halide perovskites using ultrafast laser spectroscopy. To optimize the material for various electronic applications, the team turned to King.
Advanced Techniques in Material Fabrication
King, who primarily works with organic materials, used a method called ice lithography, known for its ability to fabricate materials at the nanometer scale. Ice lithography requires cooling the material to cryogenic temperatures — typically below -150°C (-238°F). This ultra-cool method allowed the team to create distinct properties for the material using an electron beam.
He equates the method to using a “nanometer-scale chisel.”
“By creating intricate patterns on these thin films, we can produce devices with distinct properties and functionalities,” King, who specializes in biological physics, said. “These patterns are the equivalent to developing the base or foundational layer in optical electronics.”
Collaborative Success in Physics
While Guha and King work in different areas of physics, they said this collaboration has benefited both them and their students.
“I find it exciting because, on my own, there are only so many things I can do, both experimentally and theoretically,” Guha said. “But when you collaborate, you get the full picture and the chance to learn new things. For example, Gavin’s lab works with biological materials, and by combining that with our work in solid-state physics, we’re discovering new applications that we hadn’t considered before.”
King agrees.
“Everyone brings a unique perspective, which is what makes it work,” King said. “If we were all trained the same way, we’d all think the same, and that wouldn’t allow us to accomplish as much as we can here together.”
Their work is an example of the innovative energy research at Mizzou that’s powering the new Center for Energy Innovation.
