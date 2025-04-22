Starbirth in Action: Hubble Reveals a 9.5-Light-Year Tower in the Eagle Nebula

ESA/Hubble celebrates 35 years with a stunning new image of the Eagle Nebula — a massive cosmic spire sculpted by star formation. Enhanced with new processing techniques, this view revisits a classic space target in even sharper detail.

As the Hubble Space Telescope approaches its 35th anniversary, ESA/Hubble is celebrating with a newly released image of the Eagle Nebula — a vast stellar nursery filled with gas and dust. This striking new view highlights a towering pillar of cosmic material, enhanced using advanced image processing techniques developed since this region was last imaged nearly 20 years ago.

To some, the sculpted structure may resemble a curling ribbon, a plume of smoke, or even an unusual balloon. Whatever it evokes, this dramatic formation — carved by the forces of star formation — makes for a spectacular visual tribute to Hubble’s legacy.

Revisiting the Classics With New Imaging Tools

The release is part of a broader image series commemorating the anniversary by revisiting some of Hubble’s most iconic targets. Updated images of NGC 346 and the Sombrero Galaxy have already been shared. Now, the Eagle Nebula — originally featured in 2005 for Hubble’s 15th anniversary — returns with improved clarity thanks to modern processing.

Stretching 9.5 light-years in height, the dusty pillar captured in the image is only a small part of the much larger Eagle Nebula, also known as Messier 16. The name “Messier 16” comes from French astronomer Charles Messier, who catalogued objects in the sky that could be mistaken for comets.

How the Eagle Got Its Name

The name Eagle Nebula was inspired by the nebula’s appearance. The edge of this shining nebula is shaped by dark clouds like this one, giving it the appearance of an eagle spreading its wings.

Not too far from the region pictured here are the famous Pillars of Creation, which Hubble has photographed multiple times, with images released in 1995 and 2015.

The heart of the nebula, which is located beyond the edge of this image, is home to a cluster of young stars. These stars have excavated an immense cavity in the center of the nebula, shaping otherworldly pillars and globules of dusty gas. This particular feature extends like a pointing finger toward the centre of the nebula and the rich young star cluster embedded there.

Dusty Sculptures Forged by Stellar Winds

The Eagle Nebula is one of many nebulae in the Milky Way that are known for their sculpted, dusty clouds. Nebulae take on these fantastic shapes when exposed to powerful radiation and winds from infant stars. Regions with denser gas are more able to withstand the onslaught of radiation and stellar winds from young stars, and these dense areas remain as dusty sculptures like the starry pillar shown here.

This image was developed using data from the Hubble observing program #10393 (PI: K. Noll).

