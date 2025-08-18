NASA and ESA’s Hubble Space Telescope has released its latest Picture of the Week, showing a striking view of a nearby spiral galaxy. This cosmic subject, known as NGC 2835, is located about 35 million light-years away in the constellation Hydra (The Water Snake).
Hubble has imaged this galaxy before, including a release in 2020, and more recently, the James Webb Space Telescope also observed it. At first glance, the new photo does not look dramatically different from earlier ones. The galaxy’s graceful spiral arms still curve around a bright oval-shaped center filled with older stars, while younger, blue stars sparkle along the sweeping arms.
New details revealed with H-alpha light
What sets this latest image apart is the addition of data capturing a particular wavelength of red light called H-alpha. This allows astronomers to highlight regions glowing with H-alpha emission along the galaxy’s spiral arms. There, brilliant pink nebulae shine like blossoms scattered across the galaxy. H-alpha light is especially valuable to researchers because it reveals different types of nebulae linked to various stages in a star’s life. Massive newborn stars ignite glowing H II regions, while the final acts of dying stars leave behind supernova remnants or planetary nebulae, all of which can be traced through their H-alpha signature.
Using this capability, Hubble is surveying 19 nearby galaxies with the goal of cataloging more than 50,000 nebulae. This large-scale effort will help scientists better understand how stars interact with and shape their surrounding environments through their powerful radiation and stellar winds.
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NASA and ESA’s Hubble Space Telescope has released its latest Picture of the Week, showing a striking view of a nearby spiral galaxy. The galaxy’s graceful spiral arms still curve around a bright oval-shaped center filled with older stars, while younger, blue stars sparkle along the sweeping arms.
VERY GOOD.
Spins are ubiquitous.
An entire generation has been severely misled and poisoned by so-called peer-reviewed publications. In today’s physics, the so-called peer-reviewed journals—including Physical Review Letters, Nature, Science, and others—stubbornly insist on and promote the following:
1. Even though θ and τ particles exhibit differences in experiments, physics can claim they are the same particle. This is science.
2. Even though topological vortices and antivortices have identical structures and opposite rotational directions, physics can define their structures and directions as entirely different. This is science.
3. Even though two sets of cobalt-60 rotate in opposite directions and experiments reveal asymmetry, physics can still define them as mirror images of each other. This is science.
4. Even though vortex structures are ubiquitous—from cosmic accretion disks to particle spins—physics must insist that vortex structures do not exist and require verification. Only the particles that like God, Demonic, or Angelic are the most fundamental structures of the universe. This is science.
5. Even though everything occupies space and maintains its existence in time, physics must still debate and insist on whether space exists and whether time is a figment of the human mind. This is science.
6. Even though space, with its non-stick, incompressible, and isotropic characteristics, provides a solid foundation for the development of physics, physics must still insist that the ideal fluid properties of space do not exist. This is science.
And so on.
The so-called peer-reviewed journals—including Physical Review Letters, Nature, Science, and others openly define differences as sameness, sameness as differences, existence as nonexistence, and nonexistence as existence—all while deceiving and fooling the public with so-called “impact factors (IF),” never knowing what shame is.