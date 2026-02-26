The Way You Talk Could Be an Early Warning Sign for Dementia

Natural speech timing patterns may offer a practical and sensitive way to detect early cognitive decline.

How we talk in casual conversation may offer a window into how well our brains are functioning. In a new study from Baycrest, the University of Toronto, and York University, researchers found that small details in speech timing, including pauses, fillers such as ‘uh,’ ‘um,’ and moments of word-finding difficulty, are closely tied to executive function. Executive function refers to the mental abilities that help us plan, remember information, stay organized, and shift between tasks.

The findings provide some of the clearest evidence so far that natural speech patterns reflect core cognitive skills. Rather than relying only on formal testing in controlled settings, the research suggests that everyday conversation itself may carry measurable signals of brain health. The study builds on earlier work showing that faster speaking rates are associated with stronger cognitive performance in older adults (Wei et al., 2024), expanding that insight to more subtle features of timing and fluency.

“The message is clear: speech timing is more than just a matter of style, it’s a sensitive indicator of brain health,” says Dr. Jed Meltzer, Senior Scientist at Baycrest’s Rotman Research Institute and senior author on this study.

AI reveals hidden cognitive signals

To investigate this connection, participants were asked to describe complex images in their own words and then complete established tests designed to measure executive function. Researchers used artificial intelligence to examine the speech recordings in detail, identifying hundreds of fine-grained timing and fluency markers, including how often people paused, used filler words, or hesitated before retrieving a word. These patterns were strong predictors of cognitive test performance, even after researchers adjusted for age, sex, and education.

The results suggest that the rhythm and flow of ordinary speech may provide a practical and scalable way to monitor cognitive health, potentially offering earlier insight into changes that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Everyday speech outperforms standard tests

Executive functions decline with age and are often compromised early in dementia, but they are hard to track with traditional testing, which is time-consuming and vulnerable to practice effects, the improvements in performance due to familiarity. Natural speech, by contrast, is an everyday behavior that can be measured repeatedly, unobtrusively, and at scale. It also provides information about processing speed as a sensitive measure of cognitive integrity in an ecologically valid manner, without the need for imposed time limits — something that is challenging to capture with most traditional cognitive tasks.

Given the ease, convenience, and sensitivity of natural speech analysis, it is an ideal choice for repeated assessments, which could identify individuals who are experiencing cognitive decline at a higher rate than expected and may be at high risk for developing dementia. “This research sets the stage for exciting opportunities to develop tools that could help track cognitive changes in clinics or even at home. Early detection is critical for any cure or intervention, as dementia involves progressive degeneration of the brain that may be slowed,” says Dr. Meltzer.

Longitudinal tracking will sharpen detection

The researchers emphasize the need for longitudinal studies, following individuals’ speech over time, to separate normal aging from early signs of disease. They note that combining naturalistic speech with other measures could make early detection of cognitive decline more precise and accessible.

Reference: “Natural Speech Analysis Can Reveal Individual Differences in Executive Function Across the Adult Lifespan” by Hsi T. Wei, Dana Kulzhabayeva, Leila Ercog, Mira Kates Rose, Kiah A. Spencer, Jessica Robin, Ellen Bialystok, and Jed A. Meltzer, 10 December 2025, Journal of Speech, Language, and Hearing Research.

DOI: 10.1044/2025_JSLHR-24-0026

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