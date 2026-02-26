The Way You Talk Could Be an Early Warning Sign for Dementia

Natural speech timing patterns may offer a practical and sensitive way to detect early cognitive decline.
How we talk in casual conversation may offer a window into how well our brains are functioning. In a new study from Baycrest, the University of Toronto, and York University, researchers found that small details in speech timing, including pauses, fillers such as ‘uh,’ ‘um,’ and moments of word-finding difficulty, are closely tied to executive function. Executive function refers to the mental abilities that help us plan, remember information, stay organized, and shift between tasks.
The findings provide some of the clearest evidence so far that natural speech patterns reflect core cognitive skills. Rather than relying only on formal testing in controlled settings, the research suggests that everyday conversation itself may carry measurable signals of brain health. The study builds on earlier work showing that faster speaking rates are associated with stronger cognitive performance in older adults (Wei et al., 2024), expanding that insight to more subtle features of timing and fluency.
“The message is clear: speech timing is more than just a matter of style, it’s a sensitive indicator of brain health,” says Dr. Jed Meltzer, Senior Scientist at Baycrest’s Rotman Research Institute and senior author on this study.
AI reveals hidden cognitive signals
To investigate this connection, participants were asked to describe complex images in their own words and then complete established tests designed to measure executive function. Researchers used artificial intelligence to examine the speech recordings in detail, identifying hundreds of fine-grained timing and fluency markers, including how often people paused, used filler words, or hesitated before retrieving a word. These patterns were strong predictors of cognitive test performance, even after researchers adjusted for age, sex, and education.
The results suggest that the rhythm and flow of ordinary speech may provide a practical and scalable way to monitor cognitive health, potentially offering earlier insight into changes that might otherwise go unnoticed.
Everyday speech outperforms standard tests
Executive functions decline with age and are often compromised early in dementia, but they are hard to track with traditional testing, which is time-consuming and vulnerable to practice effects, the improvements in performance due to familiarity. Natural speech, by contrast, is an everyday behavior that can be measured repeatedly, unobtrusively, and at scale. It also provides information about processing speed as a sensitive measure of cognitive integrity in an ecologically valid manner, without the need for imposed time limits — something that is challenging to capture with most traditional cognitive tasks.
Given the ease, convenience, and sensitivity of natural speech analysis, it is an ideal choice for repeated assessments, which could identify individuals who are experiencing cognitive decline at a higher rate than expected and may be at high risk for developing dementia. “This research sets the stage for exciting opportunities to develop tools that could help track cognitive changes in clinics or even at home. Early detection is critical for any cure or intervention, as dementia involves progressive degeneration of the brain that may be slowed,” says Dr. Meltzer.
Longitudinal tracking will sharpen detection
The researchers emphasize the need for longitudinal studies, following individuals’ speech over time, to separate normal aging from early signs of disease. They note that combining naturalistic speech with other measures could make early detection of cognitive decline more precise and accessible.
Reference: “Natural Speech Analysis Can Reveal Individual Differences in Executive Function Across the Adult Lifespan” by Hsi T. Wei, Dana Kulzhabayeva, Leila Ercog, Mira Kates Rose, Kiah A. Spencer, Jessica Robin, Ellen Bialystok, and Jed A. Meltzer, 10 December 2025, Journal of Speech, Language, and Hearing Research.
DOI: 10.1044/2025_JSLHR-24-0026
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I’m 68 years old and a female. About 5 yrs ago, I had a stroke, small one. It effected my speech. I was a telephone operator for 27 years and my speech was perfect. I feel like I do have some dementia but just reading this article, hits me. When I try to have a conversation with others, my words doesn’t come out right. In my mind, I know what to say, but I say the wrong word. So I just shut up. Can you please help me out on this.
It is my experience as a frequent commenter that it is unlikely that you will get any help here. The people who are confident enough to offer advice probably don’t know what they are talking about. Discuss your situation with your physician and ask if he can refer you to a specialist.
I’ve had two small strokes and from my own experience, if you want to regain a skill or ability, the worst thing to do is to stop doing it. You need to keep speaking no matter how hard or embarrassing it is, and talk as often as you can. Just explain to the person you are talking with that you had a stroke and it affected your ability to talk, and ask them to be patient and if something you say didn’t make sense, to ask for clarification. You could even write this on a little index card or paper and carry that with you and have the person read it before you begin speaking. (Obviously, this will only work for in-person conversations, not over the phone)
I also agree with Clyde that you should see a specialist who knows about these things, probably a neurologist or speech therapist or someone like that. There is almost certainly some type of therapy for your situation. Good luck to you! You have my sympathy and I’m rooting for you!
50+ years ago a friend of mine in England suffered a stroke which adversely affected his speech. As part if his therapy, he was advised to sing his speech instead of ordinary talking. Apparently singing uses different nerve pathways. It sounded strange at first, but it did help him. Perhaps it might be worth a try?
I like to meet you
Sarah, I know you do not know me. I just read your comment and I am a psychology student who does immense research in neuroscience, and would be very interested in talking with you to possibly show you some exercises and maybe help you advocate for your needs a little better. If you want to email me at all my email is [email protected]
Yes, I know it is a bold idea to offer my information online.
As someone who has suffered a mimic stroke, and has a grandmother who suffered a very horrible stroke, and my best friend suffered a brain aneurism, and I have helped all of them significantly. I have been studying neuroscience for 5 years, and it is my greatest passion. So if you feel up to it, you can email me. If not, that’s okay. I will not take it personally.
Stay safe, take care.
Xo.
Marisa
I think it’s a little bit dystopian that cognitive fluency can be inferred by unobtrusive sampling of speech patterns… Black mirror here we go!
Well it’s demented to think that everyone on this planet is dying but 99% of people believe it
I dont