This Strange Spiral Galaxy Is Hiding a Massive Black Hole

Hubble’s stunning view of NGC 4102 reveals a seemingly calm spiral galaxy hiding a quietly powerful supermassive black hole at its center.

Wrapped in thick gas, the galaxy’s core glows softly across multiple wavelengths, betraying the activity within.

A Hidden Power Source in a Spiral Galaxy

What could be located at the center of this unusually shaped spiral galaxy? NGC 4102, highlighted in this Hubble Picture of the Week, contains what astronomers refer to as an active galactic nucleus. These energetic regions mark the cores of galaxies where supermassive black holes, holding millions to a billion times the mass of the Sun, dominate the environment. As the black holes pull in nearby gas with their strong gravitational force, the gas becomes extremely hot, producing radiation that spans everything from X-rays to radio waves.

A Nearby Target for Studying Active Galactic Nuclei

Located only 56 million light-years away in the constellation Ursa Major (The Great Bear), NGC 4102 is close enough to allow detailed studies of how active galactic nuclei influence their host galaxies. These nuclei appear in a wide range of forms, from intensely bright varieties that rapidly devour surrounding material and launch jets of charged particles, to more subdued versions that gather gas slowly and emit a softer glow.

NGC 4102 seems to belong to this quieter group. It is categorized as Compton-thick — meaning its center is hidden behind a dense curtain of gas — and as a LINER, short for low-ionization nuclear emission-line region. Galaxies of this type show emission lines from weakly ionized elements and can be powered by a supermassive black hole that is gradually drawing in gas from its surroundings.

Sharper New View from Hubble and Chandra

An earlier image of NGC 4102, created using data from Hubble’s Wide Field Planetary Camera 2 (WFPC2), was released in 2014. The updated image offers a clearer and more detailed look at the galaxy, thanks to observations from the Wide Field Camera 3, which replaced WFPC2 in 2009 and provided better resolution and a wider field of view. These new data are part of a project that pairs Hubble’s visible-light imagery with X-ray observations from the Chandra X-ray Observatory to explore how NGC 4102 and its active galactic nucleus interact.

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