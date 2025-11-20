This Nearby Galaxy Shows How Frozen Clouds Ignite Into Stars

Hubble captures NGC 4571 glowing with star-forming nebulae and sparkling clusters woven through its spiral arms.

The view exposes both the frigid origins of star birth and the dust-shrouded regions where massive stars are taking shape.

A Bright Spiral Galaxy in Hubble’s Latest View

A vibrant spiral galaxy filled with stars takes center stage in this Hubble Space Telescope Picture of the Week. Known as NGC 4571, this system lies about 60 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Coma Berenices. Its delicate spiral pattern and clusters of shining stars make it the most striking feature in the image.

Pink Nebulae and Cold Cosmic Birthplaces

The galaxy’s dusty arms contain vivid pink nebulae that host massive young stars. Although the star-forming clouds in the image reach temperatures of roughly 10,000 degrees due to intense ultraviolet light from these developing stars, the earliest stages of star formation occur in far colder settings. Stars begin to take shape inside giant molecular clouds tens to hundreds of light-years wide, where temperatures stay only a few degrees above absolute zero.

How Freezing Gas Transforms Into Newborn Stars

The shift from icy clouds to glowing young stars occurs through the powerful pull of gravity, which gathers gas into increasingly dense pockets within a molecular cloud. As these pockets compress and collapse inward, they eventually reach the intense heat and pressure needed to ignite nuclear fusion at their centers. The illuminated clouds visible in the image form around massive stars that are energetic enough to ionize the gas in the regions where they were born.

New Multi-Observatory Insights Into NGC 4571

A previous Hubble image of NGC 4571 was released in 2022 using observations from a program that combined data from major facilities such as Hubble, the James Webb Space Telescope, and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array. That effort focused on star formation in nearby spiral galaxies including NGC 4571. The newly released view incorporates additional data from a program aimed at understanding how dust influences our ability to study young stars still hidden deep within their birth clouds.

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