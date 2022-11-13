This Week @NASA: Artemis I Moon Rocket Move, Total Lunar Eclipse, JPSS-2 Satellite Launch

The move to the launch pad for Artemis I …

Artemis I Moon Rocket and Spacecraft Arrive at Launch Pad

Teams at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center moved the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft to launch pad 39B ahead of NASA’s uncrewed Artemis I flight test around the Moon and back. Artemis I is currently targeted for launch no earlier than November 16.

Second Total Lunar Eclipse of 2022

The second total lunar eclipse of 2022 happened on November 8. This ten-image composite, captured at Kennedy Space Center, shows what the Moon looked like during various phases of the eclipse. If you’re wondering about the next total lunar eclipse – that won’t happen until March 2025.

NASA Tech Demo Launches with Weather Satellite

NASA’s LOFTID technology demonstration hitched a ride to space with NOAA’s JPSS-2 weather satellite on November 10. JPSS-2 is expected to help improve weather forecasts, and LOFTID is an inflatable heat shield that could protect spacecraft during atmospheric entry and re-entry.

Science and Cargo Launches on Space Station Resupply Mission

A Northrop Grumman Cygnus resupply spacecraft launched on November 7 with more than 8,200 pounds of science investigations and cargo for the International Space Station (ISS). This is the company’s 18th space station cargo flight for NASA.

