Weight Loss Isn’t Always Healthy? Study Finds It Can Be Deadly for Some Patients

New research has revealed for the first time that extreme weight fluctuations—both weight gain and weight loss—significantly increase the risk of death in obese individuals with cardiovascular disease.

The study, conducted by Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) and published in the BMJ journal Heart, analyzed data from 8,297 UK participants enrolled in the UK Biobank study. Researchers tracked these individuals, all of whom were obese and had pre-existing cardiovascular disease, for nearly 14 years, monitoring changes in their weight over time.

Key Findings

The findings revealed that those who gained more than 10kg across the study period had a threefold increase in the risk of cardiovascular death and nearly double the risk of all-cause mortality compared to those who maintained a stable weight.

The study also found that weight loss of more than 10kg was also associated with a 54% higher risk of all-cause mortality, suggesting that both extremes of weight change can be detrimental.

A higher body mass index (BMI), smoking, and previous alcohol consumption were linked to an increased likelihood of significant weight gain. There was also an association between significant weight gain and younger age.

Rising Obesity Rates and Economic Impact

According to The Health Survey for England, the number of people living with obesity in the country rose from 15% in 1993 to 29% in 2022 and over two-thirds of people over the age of 35 are considered overweight or obese. The issue is estimated to cost the NHS £6.5billion every year. Globally, more than half of all adults are expected to be overweight or obese by 2050.

The study was carried out by Professor Barbara Pierscionek, Dr Rudolph Schutte, and Dr Jufen Zhang of the Medical Technology Research Centre at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU). Dr Zhang, lead author, said: “This study is the first of its kind to examine the link between weight change and all-cause mortality in obese individuals with cardiovascular disease.

“Maintaining a stable weight, even within the obese range, appears to be crucial for reducing mortality risk in patients with cardiovascular disease. It was perhaps unsurprising that significant weight gain was associated with higher mortality, but interesting that a similar association was found among those who lost a lot of weight.

“Clinicians should bear this in mind, particularly with regards to new drugs on the market, which have been lauded for delivering fast weight loss. Although weight loss is recommended for obese adults, people in at-risk groups such as these should only attempt to lose weight in close consultation with their doctor.”

Reference: “Association of weight change with cardiovascular events and all-cause mortality in obese participants with cardiovascular disease: a prospective cohort study” by Jufen Zhang, Rudolph Schutte and Barbara Pierscionek, 16 January 2025, Heart.

DOI: 10.1136/heartjnl-2024-324383

