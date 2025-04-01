NGC 4941 dazzles in a new Hubble image, showcasing star-forming regions and a supermassive black hole that dramatically alters its host galaxy through radiation, jets, and intense gravitational forces.
This week’s featured image from the Hubble Space Telescope showcases the striking spiral galaxy NGC 4941, located about 67 million light-years away in the constellation Virgo. Though distant, it’s relatively close in cosmic terms, allowing Hubble’s sharp vision to capture remarkable details — from individual star clusters to wispy clouds of gas and dust.
The image was created using data from a research program focused on how stars form and how they influence their environment, a process known as stellar feedback. As stars emerge from dense, cold clouds of gas, they begin to affect the material around them. Through stellar winds, radiation, and, in the case of massive stars, explosive supernovae, they heat and stir the surrounding gas. These feedback processes play a key role in regulating how quickly a galaxy can produce new stars.
As it turns out, stars aren’t the only entities providing feedback in NGC 4941. At the heart of this galaxy lies an active galactic nucleus: a supermassive black hole feasting on gas. As the black hole amasses gas from its surroundings, the gas swirls into a superheated disc that glows brightly at wavelengths across the electromagnetic spectrum. Similar to stars — but on a much, much larger scale — active galactic nuclei shape their surroundings through winds, radiation, and powerful jets, altering not only star formation but also the evolution of the galaxy as a whole.
Source 1.
https://scitechdaily.com/where-stars-ignite-and-black-holes-roar-hubble-reveals-a-galactic-feedback-loop/
