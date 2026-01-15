Your Brain Doesn’t Magically Finish Developing at 25. Here’s What Actually Happens

Brain development does not end at 25 but continues into the early 30s as neural networks become more efficient and specialized.

Spend enough time scrolling through TikTok or Instagram and you will inevitably come across the familiar claim: “Your frontal lobe isn’t fully developed yet.” It has become a popular neuroscience catchphrase, often used to explain questionable choices, from having one drink too many to messaging an ex you promised yourself you would avoid.

The frontal lobe is crucial for higher-level thinking, including planning, decision-making, and judgment.

There is a certain comfort in believing that biology can explain why we sometimes feel impulsive, unsettled, or still figuring things out. The uncertainty of life in your 20s and early 30s makes the idea of an unfinished brain feel reassuring, as if instability is simply part of the wiring.

However, the notion that brain development, especially in the frontal lobe, comes to a halt at age 25 is a widespread misunderstanding in psychology and neuroscience. Like many popular myths, the “age 25” claim is based on genuine scientific research, but it simplifies a developmental process that is far more gradual and complex.

New findings suggest brain development continues into our 30s, not just through the mid-20s. That shift changes how scientists think about adulthood and implies that 25 was never intended to mark a hard endpoint.

Where did the ‘age 25’ myth come from?

The idea gained traction from brain imaging research published in the late 1990s and early 2000s. In a 1999 study, scientists repeatedly scanned children and teenagers to observe how the brain changed over time. They focused on gray matter, which is made up of cell bodies and is often described as the brain’s “thinking” tissue.

Those scans showed that adolescence involves a major cleanup process called pruning. Early in life, the brain forms a huge number of connections, and with age it gradually removes the ones that are used less while reinforcing the connections that are repeatedly activated.

This early research helped establish that rising and falling gray matter volume is an important feature of brain development.

Later, a widely cited project led by neuroscientist Nitin Gogtay scanned participants starting as young as four, repeating the scans every two years. The team reported that development within the frontal lobe tends to progress from the back of the region toward the front.

Areas involved in more basic functions, such as voluntary muscle movement, appear to mature earlier. In contrast, regions linked to decision-making, emotional regulation, and social behavior were still not fully mature by the final scans, which occurred around age 20.

Because the dataset ended at 20, the researchers could not pinpoint exactly when development would be complete. Over time, 25 became a convenient estimate for an assumed finish line, and the number eventually took on a life of its own in popular culture.

What newer research reveals

Since those early studies, neuroscience has moved on considerably. Rather than looking at individual regions in isolation, researchers now study how efficiently different parts of the brain communicate with one another.

A recent major study assessed efficiency of brain networks, essentially how the brain is wired, through white matter topology. White matter is made up of long nerve fibers that link different parts of the brain and spinal cord, allowing electrical signals to travel back and forth.

Researchers analyzed scans from more than 4,200 people from infancy to 90 years old and found several key periods of development including one from age nine to 32, which they coined the “adolescent” period.

For anyone well into adulthood, it may feel jarring to be told that your brain is still an “adolescent,” but this term really just signifies that your brain is in a stage of key changes.

Based on this study, it seems that during brain adolescence, the brain is balancing two key processes: segregation and integration. Segregation involves building neighborhoods of related thoughts. Integration involves building highways to connect those neighborhoods. The research suggests this construction doesn’t stabilize into an “adult” pattern until the early 30s.

The study also found that “small worldness” (a measure of network efficiency) was the largest predictor for identifying brain age in this group. Think of this like a transit system. Some routes require stops and transfers. Increasing “small worldness” is like adding express lanes. Essentially, more complex thoughts now have more efficient paths throughout the brain.

However, this construction doesn’t last forever. After around the age of 32, there is a literal turning point where these developmental trends switch directions. The brain stops prioritizing these “expressways” and shifts back to segregation to lock in the pathways our brains use most.

In other words, your teens and 20s are spent connecting the brain, and your 30s are about settling down and maintaining your most used routes.

Making the most of a brain under construction

If our brains are still under construction throughout our 20s, how do we make sure we are building the best possible structure? One answer lies in boosting neuroplasticity — the brain’s ability to rewire itself.

While the brain remains changeable throughout life, the window from age nine to 32 represents a prime opportunity for structural growth. Research suggests there are many ways to support neuroplasticity.

High-intensity aerobic exercise, learning new languages, and taking on cognitively demanding hobbies like chess can bolster your brain’s neuroplastic abilities, while things like chronic stress can hinder it. If you want a high-performance brain in your 30s, it helps to challenge it in your 20s, but it’s never too late to start.

There is no magical switch that turns on at age 25, or even 32, for that matter. Like your brain, you’re in a decades-long construction project. Stop waiting for the moment you become an adult and start making active choices about how to support this project. Make mistakes, but know that the concrete hasn’t set quite yet.

Reference: “Topological turning points across the human lifespan” by Alexa Mousley, Richard A. I. Bethlehem, Fang-Cheng Yeh and Duncan E. Astle, 25 November 2025, Nature Communications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-65974-8

Adapted from an article originally published in The Conversation.

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