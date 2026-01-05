Blood Tests Reveal How Quickly Obesity Accelerates Alzheimer’s

Obesity may quietly fast-forward Alzheimer’s disease, with blood tests revealing the change years earlier than expected.

Researchers have completed the first study to examine how obesity influences blood biomarkers linked to Alzheimer’s disease (BBMs). The findings show that these biomarkers increased as much as 95% faster in people with obesity compared with those without obesity. The research was presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).

“This is the first time we’ve shown the relationship between obesity and Alzheimer’s disease as measured by blood biomarker tests,” said Cyrus Raji, M.D., Ph.D., senior author of the study and a principal investigator in the Neuroimaging Labs Research Center at Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology (MIR) at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Tracking Alzheimer’s Through Blood Tests and Brain Scans

The research team analyzed five years of data from 407 participants enrolled in the Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative. This dataset included amyloid positron emission tomography (PET) scans along with blood samples. PET scans are used to measure amyloid burden in the brain, which reflects the buildup of beta-amyloid protein in the form of amyloid plaques, a defining feature of Alzheimer’s disease.

Blood plasma samples were examined for several BBMs associated with Alzheimer’s disease. These included pTau217 levels (a biomarker used in the diagnosis and monitoring of Alzheimer’s disease), neurofilament light chain (NfL)—a protein fragment released from damaged or dying neurons—and plasma GFAP—a protein expressed primarily in astrocytes (cells that support and protect neurons in the brain and spinal cord). All measurements were performed using six leading commercial tests.

How Body Weight Relates to Alzheimer’s Biomarkers

Researchers conducted statistical analyses to explore how BBMs were linked to body mass index (BMI), as well as how baseline obesity, time, and BBMs interacted over the study period. The blood biomarker results were also compared with amyloid PET scan findings to confirm their accuracy.

At the start of the study, higher BMI was associated with lower BBM levels and a lower overall amyloid burden across the brain. This initial result, however, did not reflect long-term disease progression.

“We believe the reduced BBMs in obese individuals was due to dilution from the higher blood volume,” said study lead author Soheil Mohammadi, M.D., M.P.H., postdoctoral research associate at MIR. “In fact, by relying on the baseline measurements, you could be fooled into thinking that the people with obesity had a lower pathology of Alzheimer’s disease. We need the longitudinal data to fully understand the how obesity impacts the development of Alzheimer’s pathology.”

A longitudinal study involves repeatedly collecting data from the same group over an extended period, tracking changes and trends over a period of time.

Faster Disease Progression Seen Over Time

As the study continued, both blood biomarkers and brain imaging revealed a different pattern. Individuals with obesity showed a greater increase in Alzheimer’s-related pathology over time compared with participants without obesity. In particular, people with obesity experienced a 29% to 95% faster rise in plasma pTau217 ratio levels. Obesity at baseline was also linked to a 24% faster increase in plasma NfL and a 3.7% faster buildup of amyloid in the brain.

Dr. Raji explained that blood-based measurements proved more sensitive than PET scans in detecting how obesity affects Alzheimer’s-related changes.

“The fact that we can track the predictive influence of obesity on rising blood biomarkers more sensitively than PET is what astonished me in this study,” he said.

Implications for Prevention and Treatment Monitoring

Dr. Mohammadi emphasized that understanding how obesity shapes amyloid accumulation and blood biomarker changes is highly relevant for clinical care and risk reduction.

“According to the 2024 report of the Lancet Commission, 14 modifiable risk factors total approximately 45%, or close to half, of the risk for Alzheimer’s disease,” he said. “If we can reduce any of those risk factors, we can significantly reduce Alzheimer’s cases or lengthen the amount of time until the onset of the disease.”

Looking ahead, Dr. Raji expects repeated blood biomarker testing combined with brain imaging to become standard practice for monitoring treatments, including anti-amyloid drugs.

“This is such profound science to follow right now because we have drugs that can treat obesity quite powerfully, which means we could track the effect of weight loss drugs on Alzheimer’s biomarkers in future studies,” he said. “It’s marvelous that we have these blood biomarkers to track the molecular pathology of Alzheimer’s disease, and MRI scans to track additional evidence of brain degeneration and response to various treatments. This work is foundational for future studies and treatment trials.”

Other co-authors are Farzaneh Rahmani, M.D., M.P.H., Mahsa Dolatshahi, M.D., M.P.H., and Suzanne E. Schindler, M.D., Ph.D.

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