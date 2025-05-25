Chocolate + Tea = Better Blood Pressure? Scientists Reveal Surprising Results

Tea, dark chocolate, apples, and grapes could do more than satisfy cravings—they might help lower blood pressure.

A major review from the University of Surrey reveals that flavan-3-ols, natural compounds in these foods, can improve blood pressure and vascular health. The effects were especially notable in those with high blood pressure and, in some cases, mirrored the impact of medications. These findings offer a delicious and accessible path to better heart health.

Tea, Chocolate, and Heart Health

Good news for tea lovers and chocolate fans: enjoying a daily cup of tea or a small piece of dark chocolate might actually support your heart health. A new study from the University of Surrey, published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, has found that certain natural compounds, called flavan-3-ols, could help lower blood pressure and improve the health of your blood vessels.

These beneficial compounds are found in common foods like cocoa, tea, apples, and grapes. After analyzing data from 145 randomized controlled trials, researchers discovered that regular consumption of flavan-3-ols can lead to noticeable reductions in blood pressure, especially in people with elevated or high readings. In some cases, the effect was similar to what is seen with certain blood pressure medications.

Some of the richest sources of flavan-3-ols include dark chocolate, green and black tea, apples, cocoa powder, and red or purple grapes. Green tea offers around 100–200 mg per cup, while dark chocolate (depending on cocoa content) can range from 100–600 mg per 10g. Cocoa powder tends to be the most concentrated.

Beyond Blood Pressure: Vascular Benefits

In fact, the benefits didn’t stop there. Flavan-3-ols also improved the function of the endothelium, the delicate inner lining of blood vessels. This is a key factor in overall cardiovascular health. Importantly, this improvement happened even when blood pressure itself didn’t change, suggesting a broader impact on the circulatory system.

Dark chocolate is a rich source of flavan-3-ols, especially when it contains 70% or more cocoa. It can provide up to 600 mg of these heart-healthy compounds per 10 grams, while natural cocoa powder contains even more. Milk chocolate has much lower levels (usually under 50 mg per 10g), and white chocolate contains none at all, since it lacks cocoa solids. Processing methods like alkalization can also reduce flavan-3-ol content significantly, making raw or minimally processed chocolate the best option for a health boost.

Professor Christian Heiss, lead-author of the study and Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Surrey, said:

“The findings are encouraging for those looking for accessible ways to manage their blood pressure and support their heart health through enjoyable dietary changes. Incorporating small amounts of commonly consumed foods like tea, apples, dark chocolate, or cocoa powder into a daily balanced diet could provide beneficial amounts of flavan-3-ols.

“While not a replacement for prescribed medications or medical advice, including more flavan-3-ol-rich foods in a daily routine could be a valuable addition to a healthy lifestyle, especially for those with higher blood pressure. These are findings that, although promising, require ongoing investigation.”

