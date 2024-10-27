New research into quantum materials like graphene shows that electrons can behave like viscous fluids, opening up possibilities for faster and more efficient electronic devices.
This breakthrough has led to the development of devices such as the viscous electron bolometer, which could improve technologies from internet speeds to non-invasive medical scans.
In high school science, we learned that connecting a cable to an electrical circuit starts a flow of electrons, providing power to everything from lights to phones.
Traditionally, we’ve understood electron behavior in metals and semiconductors using a simple model. In this view, electrons are like tiny, independent particles — similar to cars moving freely on an open highway, rarely interacting with each other. This straightforward model has long been the foundation of electronics, shaping how we design the devices that power modern life.
However, this traditional view doesn’t fully explain the behavior of electrons in certain emerging quantum materials, such as graphene — a highly conductive, ultrathin material. In graphene, electrons don’t move independently but instead flow collectively, resembling the movement of a viscous fluid, like oil.
This finding is more than just a quirky observation. It could be transformative for the future development of a broad range of technologies.
Exploring Graphene’s Properties
In Assistant Professor Denis Bandurin’s research lab in the College of Design and Engineering at the National University of Singapore, they’re exploring how quantum materials interact with electromagnetic radiation at the nanoscale to uncover new scientific phenomena and their potential use in developing future technologies.
In a recent study, published in Nature Nanotechnology, they reported that when graphene is exposed to electromagnetic radiation of terahertz frequencies, electron fluid heats up and its viscosity is drastically reduced, resulting in lower electrical resistance — much like how oil, honey, and other viscous fluids flow more easily as they are heated on a stove.
Advancements in THz Technology
Why is this exciting?
Terahertz (THz) waves are a special and technologically challenging part of the electromagnetic spectrum — situated between microwaves and infrared light — that have a vast range of potential applications. Being able to detect THz waves could unlock major advances in technologies
In communications for example, current Wi-Fi technology operates at several GHz, limiting how much data can be transmitted. THz radiation, with its much higher frequency, could serve as the “carrier frequency” for ultrafast, beyond 5G networks, enabling faster data transfer for Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices, self-driving cars and countless other applications.
In medical imaging and industrial quality control, THz waves can penetrate many materials, making them useful for non-invasive scans. They are also safer than X-rays, providing a highly selective and precise imaging tool.
Going further afield, THz vision enables observational astronomy, allowing scientists to observe distant galaxies and exoplanets that cannot be seen by visible light.
The Role of Viscous Electronics in Modern Technology
THz radiation therefore offers huge potential. The problem is that, until recently, detecting it has been a significant challenge. THz waves are too fast for traditional semiconductor chips to handle and too slow for conventional optoelectronic devices.
This study shows that by harnessing the viscosity reduction effect we can create innovative devices that can detect THz waves by sensing the changes in electrical resistance. Indeed, as reported in the paper, they’ve been able to build a new class of electronic device called a viscous electron bolometer.
Representing the first practical, real-world application of viscous electronics — a concept that was once thought to be purely theoretical — these bolometers are able to sense changes in resistance extremely accurately and quickly, operating, in principle, at the pico-second scale. In other words, trillionths of a second.
Future of Electronic Devices
Understanding and exploiting the way electrons move together as a collective fluid opens the way for us to completely rethink the design of electronic devices. With this in mind, the research team is actively working on optimizing these viscous electron bolometers for practical applications.
As we uncover more secrets in the emerging world of quantum materials, it’s clear that traditional models of electron behavior are no longer sufficient. By embracing this new understanding of viscous electronics, scientists could be on the verge of unlocking a new wave of technological possibilities.
Reference: “Viscous terahertz photoconductivity of hydrodynamic electrons in graphene” by M. Kravtsov, A. L. Shilov, Y. Yang, T. Pryadilin, M. A. Kashchenko, O. Popova, M. Titova, D. Voropaev, Y. Wang, K. Shein, I. Gayduchenko, G. N. Goltsman, M. Lukianov, A. Kudriashov, T. Taniguchi, K. Watanabe, D. A. Svintsov, S. Adam, K. S. Novoselov, A. Principi and D. A. Bandurin, 7 October 2024, Nature Nanotechnology.
DOI: 10.1038/s41565-024-01795-y
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The universe is not algebra, formulas, or fractions. The universe is the superposition, deflection, and entanglement of geometric shapes, is the interaction and balance of topological vortices and their fractal structures. The imagined particles are no different from the imagined God.
Please ask researchers to think deeply:
1. Are the hypothetical particles (including so-called Photon, Quantum) high-dimensional spacetime matter or low dimensional spacetime matter?
2. Which is faster in terms of between quantum entanglement and the spacetime synchronization of speed of light of Relativity?
3. Is the quantum entanglement related to the entanglement of topological vortices?
4. How is quantum spacetime entangled?
5. Is topological vortex high-dimensional spacetime matter or low dimensional spacetime matter?
6. Can low dimensional spacetime matter be the understructure of high-dimensional spacetime matter?
7. Which is easier to understand, topological materials or so-called quantum materials?
8. Is quantum material a topological material?
9. How do you understand the cat in quantum mechanics that is both dead and alive?
10. Is the topological vortex left-handed or right-handed?
11. Is the spacetime vortex a fact?
12. Which is easier to understand, topological vortex gravity or quantum gravity?
13. Doesn’t physics want a unified standard for basic materials?
14. Doesn’t physics believe that basic materials should have a unified standard structure？
15. Can the nature essence of science be imagined freely?
16. Can two sets of high-dimensional spacetime objects (such as two sets of cobalt-60) rotate in reverse to form a mirror image of each other?
17. Do the Physical Review family publications have the courage to publicly replies the above questions one by one in the comment section?
18. Is the so-called academic publications (including Physical Review Letters) trustworthy?
and so on.
Scientific research guided by correct theories can help people avoid detours, failures, and exaggeration. The physical phenomena observed by researchers in experiments are always appearances, never the natural essence of things. The natural essence of things needs to be extracted and sublimated based on mathematical theories via appearances , rather than being imagined arbitrarily.
Everytime scientific revolution, the scientific research space brought by the new paradigm expands exponentially. Physics should not ignore the analyzable physical properties of topological vortices.
(1) Traditional physics: based on mathematical formalism, experimental verification and arbitrary imagination.
(2) Topological Vortex Theory (TVT): Although also based on mathematics (such as topology), it focuses more on non intuitive geometry and topological structures, challenging traditional physical intuition.
Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) points out the limitations of the Standard Model in describing the large-scale structure of the universe, proposes the need to consider non-standard model components such as dark matter and dark energy, and suggests that topological vortex fields may be key to understanding these phenomena. Topological vortex theory (TVT) heralds innovative technologies such as topological electronics, topological smart batteries, topological quantum computing, etc., which may bring low-energy electronic components, almost inexhaustible currents, and revolutionary computing platforms, etc.
Topology tells us that topological vortices and antivortices can form new spacetime structures via the synchronous effect of superposition, deflection, or twisting of them. Mathematics does not tell us that there must be God particles, ghost particles, fermions, or bosons present. When physics and mathematics diverge, arbitrary imagination will make physics no different from theology. Topological vortex research reflections on the philosophy and methodology of science help us understand the nature essence of science and the limitations of scientific methods. This not only has guiding significance for scientific research itself, but also has important implications for science education and popularization.
All things follow certain laws, which can be revealed through observation and research ( such as topological structures ). Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other, is a typical case that pseudoscience is rampant and domineering.
Please witness the exemplary collaboration between theoretical physicists and experimentalists (https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-854286). It is normal to make mistakes in scientific research, but what is abnormal is to stubbornly adhere to erroneous positions and not repent.
Let us continue to witness via facts the dirtiest and ugliest era in the history of sciences and humanities in human society. The laws of nature will not change due to misleading of certain so-called academic publications or endorsements from certain so-called scientific awards.
As some comments have stated ( https://scitechdaily.com/super-photons-unveiled-sculpting-light-into-unbreakable-communication-networks/#comment-861546 ): Fortunately, we have enough pieces to put the puzzle together properly, and there are folks who have chosen to forego today’s societal structures in order to do exactly that.
Additionally, some comments have stated ( https://scitechdaily.com/science-made-simple-what-is-nuclear-fission/#comment-862083 ): You have been spewing this type of nonsensical word salad for several years now. Outrage doesn’t equal competence. If anything, your inability to convince anyone is a sign of your incompetence. Ask the commenter：Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other, and it even won awards. These so-called academic publications blatantly talk nonsense, which is a public humiliation of the normal intellectual level of the public. Do you think this is human misfortune or personal misfortune?
Isn’t this the evil consequence of the Physics Review family misleading science? Academic circle is not Entertainment industry. Have some people really never know what shame is?