NASA’s SPHEREx Telescope Arrives at Vandenberg Space Force Base for Final Launch Preparations

NASA’s SPHEREx mission is gearing up for an exciting journey aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, aiming to uncover the mysteries of the universe’s early moments and the origins of water on planets.

Over two years, from its Earth orbit, SPHEREx will create four comprehensive infrared sky maps, offering unprecedented insights into cosmic phenomena and the potential for life beyond Earth.

SPHEREx Mission Prepares for Launch

On January 14, NASA’s SPHEREx spacecraft arrived at Astrotech Space Operations, located within Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The spacecraft is undergoing final preparations for its upcoming two-year mission.

The SPHEREx observatory, short for Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization, and Ices Explorer, is scheduled to launch at the end of February aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4E.

Objectives and Capabilities of SPHEREx

Once in orbit, SPHEREx will help NASA explore some of the universe’s greatest mysteries and search for the building blocks of life. The telescope will use infrared technology to scan the entire sky, completing four comprehensive all-sky maps during its mission. This data will allow scientists to investigate critical topics, such as the origins of water on planets like Earth and the physical processes that shaped the universe in its first moments — less than one second after the Big Bang.

Before launch, SPHEREx will undergo final tests and checkouts. It will then be paired with its rideshare companion, PUNCH (Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere), before being encapsulated in the payload fairings of the Falcon 9 rocket.

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