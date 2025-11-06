Scientists Just Turned Stomach Cells Into Insulin Producers to Treat Diabetes

Scientists have discovered that human stomach cells can be genetically reprogrammed to act like pancreatic beta cells and produce insulin.

This approach could one day help people with Type 1 diabetes generate their own insulin without injections.

Understanding Type 1 Diabetes and Its Challenges

Type 1 diabetes develops when the pancreas fails to produce enough insulin, a hormone made by specialized beta cells. This chronic condition affects an estimated 9.5 million people around the world. Without sufficient insulin, blood sugar levels remain high and, over time, can cause serious harm to vital organs including the kidneys, eyes, and heart. Managing the disease requires continuous monitoring of glucose levels along with regular insulin injections to keep those levels within a healthy range.

Scientists are exploring new ways to treat Type 1 diabetes by restoring or replacing the damaged pancreatic beta cells. One promising strategy involves generating new beta cells from other types of cells already present in the body. This approach was taken by researchers led by Xiaofeng Huang at Weill Cornell Medicine (USA) and Qing Xia at Peking University (China), who previously found that stomach cells in mice could be reprogrammed into pancreatic beta cells through genetic modification.

Transforming Stomach Cells Into Insulin Producers

In their new study published today (November 6) in Stem Cell Reports, the team investigated whether a similar transformation could occur in human stomach cells. To begin, they grew miniature models of the human stomach called organoids, which mimic some functions of real stomach tissue.

These organoids were then genetically modified so they could be switched into insulin-producing beta-like cells when a specific “genetic switch” was activated. Afterward, the engineered organoids were transplanted into the abdominal area of mice. There, they survived for up to six months, forming connections with nearby tissues and blood vessels as they matured.

From Mice to Humans: Hope for Future Diabetes Treatment

When the researchers activated the “genetic switch,” the human stomach cells within the mice began producing insulin, closely resembling pancreatic beta cells in their genetic and protein profiles. Even more promising, in diabetic mice, the insulin from these converted human cells helped regulate blood sugar and improved symptoms of the disease.

The researchers envision that one day, a similar process could be used to reprogram a patient’s own stomach cells to produce insulin directly inside the body. However, they emphasize that more research is needed to confirm that this method is both safe and effective for human use.

Reference: “Modeling in vivo induction of gastric insulin-secreting cells using transplanted human stomach organoids” by Jiaqi Lu, Hyunkee Kim, Jian Zhu, Capucine Martin, Jiaoyue Zhang, Vasumati Polavarapu, Lauretta A. Lacko, Chaiyaboot Ariyachet, Anna A. Dattoli, Tao Liu, Xia Chen, Qing Xia, Xiaofeng Huang and Qiao Zhou, 6 November 2025, Stem Cell Reports.

DOI: 10.1016/j.stemcr.2025.102708

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.