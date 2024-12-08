Webb Uncovers Growing Galactic “City” in Spiderweb Cluster

Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope have made significant discoveries within the Spiderweb protocluster, revealing the formation of new galaxies and challenging previous theories about gravitational interactions.
The infrared capabilities of Webb allowed for the observation of previously obscured galaxies, enhancing our understanding of galaxy assembly in one of the largest structures of the universe during its adolescent phase.
Understanding Galaxy Formation in Early Universe
Using the James Webb Space Telescope, an international team of astronomers has discovered new galaxies within the Spiderweb protocluster. These galaxies provide fresh insights into cosmic evolution, suggesting that gravitational interactions play a less significant role in dense regions than previously believed.
Astronomers explore galaxy populations and their physical traits across large-scale cosmic structures to understand how galaxies form and evolve within their environments. The Spiderweb protocluster, a well-studied region of the early Universe, offers a glimpse into a galaxy cluster in the making. Its light has traveled over 10 billion years to reach us, revealing more than a hundred known galaxies in various stages of development.
Advancements in Infrared Astronomy
With the use of Webb’s capabilities, astronomers have now sought to better understand this protocluster and to reveal new galaxies inside it. Infrared light passes more freely through cosmic dust than visible light, which is scattered by the dust. Because Webb can see well in the infrared, scientists used it to observe regions of the Spiderweb that were previously hidden to us by cosmic dust, and to find out to what degree this dust obscures them.
“We are observing the build-up of one the largest structures in the Universe, a city of galaxies in construction,” explained Jose M. Pérez-Martínez of the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias and the Universidad de La Laguna in Spain. “We know that most galaxies in local galaxy clusters (the biggest metropolises of the Universe) are old and not very active, whereas in this work we are looking at these objects during their adolescence. As this city in construction grows, its physical properties will also be affected. Now, Webb is giving us new insights into the build-up of such structures for the first time.”
Discoveries of Obscured Galaxies
With Webb, the team studied the hydrogen gas to reveal new, strongly obscured galaxies belonging to the cluster and to study how much they were obscured. This was accomplished using only about 3.5 hours of Webb’s observing time.
“As expected, we found new galaxy cluster members, but we were surprised to find more than expected,” explained Rhythm Shimakawa of Waseda University in Japan. “We found that previously-known galaxy members (similar to the typical star-forming galaxies like our Milky Way galaxy) are not as obscured or dust-filled as previously expected, which also came as a surprise.”
“This can be explained by the fact that the growth of these typical galaxies is not triggered primarily by galaxy interactions or mergers that induce star-formation,” added Helmut Dannerbauer of the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias in Spain. “We now figure this can instead be explained by star formation that is fueled through gas accumulating at different locations all across the object’s large-scale structure.”
Future Research Directions
The team is planning to study the (new) galaxy cluster members in more detail and confirm their existance with spectroscopic observations using Webb.
The new results used Webb’s NIRCam observations (Cycle 1 program #1572, PIs: H. Dannerbauer and Y. Koyama) and are featured in two papers that were published on December 4 in the Astrophysical Journal.
References:
“JWST/NIRCam Narrowband Survey of Paβ Emitters in the Spiderweb Protocluster at z = 2.16” by Rhythm Shimakawa, J. M. Pérez-Martínez, Helmut Dannerbauer, Yusei Koyama, Tadayuki Kodama, Pablo G. Pérez-González, Chiara D’Eugenio, Yuheng Zhang, Abdurrahman Naufal and Kazuki Daikuhara, 4 December 2024, The Astrophysical Journal.
DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/ad8155
“JWST/NIRCam Paβ Narrowband Imaging Reveals Ordinary Dust Extinction for Hα Emitters within the Spiderweb Protocluster at z = 2.16” by Jose Manuel Pérez-Martínez, Helmut Dannerbauer, Yusei Koyama, Pablo G. Pérez-González, Rhythm Shimakawa, Tadayuki Kodama, Yuheng Zhang, Kazuki Daikuhara, Chiara D’Eugenio and Abdurrahman Naufal, 4 December 2024, The Astrophysical Journal.
DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/ad8156
More information
Webb is the largest, most powerful telescope ever launched into space. Under an international collaboration agreement, ESA provided the telescope’s launch service, using the Ariane 5 launch vehicle. Working with partners, ESA was responsible for the development and qualification of Ariane 5 adaptations for the Webb mission and for the procurement of the launch service by Arianespace. ESA also provided the workhorse spectrograph NIRSpec and 50% of the mid-infrared instrument MIRI, which was designed and built by a consortium of nationally funded European Institutes (The MIRI European Consortium) in partnership with JPL and the University of Arizona.
Webb is an international partnership between NASA, ESA, and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).
