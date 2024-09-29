A Breakthrough in Anti-Aging: Korean Scientists Discover Lifespan-Extending Drug

Scientists researched a drug called IU1 for its potential to alleviate age-related issues in protein quality control systems.

Aging is an unavoidable process often associated with multiple health conditions. As a result, research into the effects of aging has become increasingly important, with scientists exploring ways to slow down aging and mitigate its harmful effects on the human body. Although aging leads to the gradual decline of all bodily systems, one of the primary contributing factors is the disruption of protein homeostasis, also known as “proteostasis.”

Our cells have several mechanisms that help detect damaged or misfolded proteins and break them down. These ‘protein quality control’ systems prevent faulty proteins from aggregating and accumulating, causing cellular stress and long-lasting issues.

As a person ages, these systems decline in function, which sets the stage for many age-related degenerative diseases and chronic conditions. Thus, preventing the disruption of proteostasis mechanisms could be the key to increasing longevity and improving the quality of life among older adults.

New Research into Proteostasis Systems

In this vein, a research team from Korea set out to investigate the relationship between two essential protein quality control systems, namely proteasomes and autophagy. The researchers led by Professor Seogang Hyun from Chung-Ang University, Korea, identified a drug that could preserve the performance of these systems, demonstrating interesting anti-aging effects. This study made available online on August 15, 2024 in the journal Autophagy.

Proteasomes are protein complexes that break down faulty proteins into smaller peptides. On the other hand, autophagy is a process by which cells degrade and recycle larger structures, including protein aggregates, through the formation of specialized vesicles. Both systems work in concert to maintain proteostasis, but the mechanism of their synergistic activation to mitigate the effects of aging is not well understood.

Fortunately, an interesting compound ended up catching Prof. Hyun’s attention. “A few years ago, I learned from an academic conference that a certain drug called IU1 can enhance proteasomal activity, which encouraged our group to test its anti-aging effects,” he explains.

The researchers employed an animal model for studying the aging process: fruit flies from the genus Drosophila. Since fruit flies have a short lifespan and their age-related muscle deterioration is quite similar to that in humans, Drosophila constitutes a valuable model for studying aging. They treated flies with the drug IU1 and measured various behavioral- and proteostasis-related parameters.

Promising Results from Animal and Human Models

The results were quite promising, as Prof. Hyun remarks: “Inhibiting the activity of ubiquitin specific peptidase 14 (USP14), a component of the proteasome complex, with IU1 enhanced not only proteasome activity but also autophagy activity simultaneously. We demonstrated that this synergistic mechanism could improve age-related muscle weakness in fruit flies and extend their lifespan.” Worth noting that similar results were obtained in human cells.

These findings have important ramifications, especially regarding advances in anti-aging therapy. “Reduced protein homeostasis is a major characteristic of degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. The results of our study might lay the groundwork for the development of treatments for various age-related diseases,” highlights Prof. Hyun.

We hope that these newfound insights pave the way for therapeutics that improve quality of life and extend lifespans.

Reference: “Pharmacological inhibition of USP14 delays proteostasis-associated aging in a proteasome-dependent but foxo-independent manner” by Jin Ju Lim, Sujin Noh, Woojun Kang, Bom Hyun, Byung-Hoon Lee and Seogang Hyun, 15 August 2024, Autophagy.

DOI: 10.1080/15548627.2024.2389607

