Advanced Simulations Clarify Neutron Star Dynamics and Supernova Physics

Researchers have developed a new computational method to explore the neutron matter inside neutron stars at densities higher than previously studied.
This method provides insights into the behavior of neutrinos during supernova explosions, enhancing the accuracy of simulations and potentially improving our understanding of such cosmic events.
Advances in Neutron Matter Simulation
When a star dies in a supernova, its remnants may collapse into a neutron star. In these incredibly dense objects, protons and electrons merge to form uncharged neutrons, creating a substance known as neutron matter.
A team of researchers has recently explored neutron matter at higher densities than ever before, calculating its spin and density correlations using advanced nuclear interaction models. Spin and density correlations describe the likelihood of finding a neutron at a specific location and with a particular spin direction. These properties are crucial for understanding how neutrinos scatter and transfer heat during core-collapse supernovas.
To achieve these insights, the researchers used cutting-edge computational simulations and developed a novel algorithm. This algorithm significantly reduces the computational effort required for simulating the behavior of multiple particles, paving the way for more accurate and efficient models of neutron matter.
Impact on Supernova Simulation Technologies
Researchers can use the results of this new study in realistic simulations of supernova explosions. Nearly all the energy released in a core-collapse supernova is carried away by neutrinos. The outward flow of neutrinos energizes the neutron-rich matter in the supernova. This increases the likelihood of an explosion. This work calculates how spin and density distributions affect the neutrino-induced heating of neutron-rich matter. It provides important data for calibrating codes used in supernova simulations.
A team of researchers from the United States, China, Turkey, and Germany performed ab initio (from the most fundamental principles) simulations to compute spin and density correlations in neutron matter using realistic nuclear interactions. The team performed the new calculations at higher neutron densities than had previously been explored. The results can be used to calibrate codes used for realistic simulations of core-collapse supernova.
Enhancing Computational Efficiency in Nuclear Physics
To perform the calculations, the researchers introduced a new algorithm called the “rank-one operator method” that greatly reduces the computational effort needed to calculate observables involving several particles. The rank-one operator method exploits a simplification in the complicated mathematics used in computing neutrino transport through dense nuclear matter, resulting in much more efficient computation. The rank-one operator method has since been applied to calculations of other observables in nuclear physics as well as other fields.
Reference: “Structure Factors for Hot Neutron Matter from Ab Initio Lattice Simulations with High-Fidelity Chiral Interactions” by Yuan-Zhuo Ma, Zidu Lin, Bing-Nan Lu, Serdar Elhatisari, Dean Lee, Ning Li, Ulf-G. Meißner, Andrew W. Steiner and Qian Wang, 5 June 2024, Physical Review Letters.
DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.132.232502
This work was supported by the Guangdong Major Project of Basic and Applied Basic Research, the National Natural Science Foundation of China , China Postdoctoral Science Foundation. Individual researchers were supported by the U.S. National Science Foundation, the Department of Energy Office of Science, Nuclear Physics program, the NSAF, the European Research Council, Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Computational resources were provided by the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the Southern Nuclear Science Computing Center in the South China Normal University, the Gauss Centre for Supercomputing at the Jülich Supercomputing Centre (JSC), and the Institute for Cyber-Enabled Research at Michigan State University.
