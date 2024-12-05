Requiring consistency between the physics of neutron stars and quark matter leads to the first astrophysical constraint on this exotic phase of matter.
Recent research uses neutron star measurements to place empirical limits on the strength of color superconducting pairing in quark matter, revealing new insights into the physics of the densest visible matter in the universe through astronomical observations.
Color Superconductivity
At extremely high densities, quarks are expected to pair up, much like electrons in a superconductor. This phenomenon, known as color superconductivity, occurs under extreme conditions. Calculating the strength of these quark pairings is challenging, but scientists have long understood its relationship to the pressure within dense matter. By measuring the size of neutron stars and how they deform during mergers, researchers can estimate their internal pressures, confirming that neutron stars are the densest visible matter in the universe.
In this study, researchers analyzed observations of neutron stars to infer properties of quark matter at even higher densities, where color superconductivity is certain to occur. Their work provides the first empirical upper limit on the strength of color superconducting pairing.
Empirical Insights From Neutron Stars
While color superconductivity has been a focus of theoretical physicists for over two decades, this study is the first to use data from neutron stars to establish empirical constraints on pairing strength. This breakthrough opens a new frontier in understanding quark matter through astrophysical observations of neutron stars.
Data-Driven Analysis of Quark Matter
Measurements from NICER, LIGO/Virgo, and ground-based radio telescopes provide insight into the pressures and densities at the cores of various neutron stars, each with some uncertainty.
In this study, scientists performed a statistical analysis of these measurements to extract a range of possible pressures at quark-matter densities. Scientists know what the pressure of quark matter at these high densities would be without considering quark pairing, so the range of possible deviation from that baseline provided this study’s researchers with the range of pairing effects that are consistent with the neutron star observations.
This allowed the researchers to extract empirical bounds on the strength of color superconducting pairing.
Reference: “Astrophysical Equation-of-State Constraints on the Color-Superconducting Gap” by Aleksi Kurkela, Krishna Rajagopal and Rachel Steinhorst, 24 June 2024, Physical Review Letters.
DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.132.262701
This work was supported by the Department of Energy Office of Science, Office of Nuclear Physics.
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
Ccolor superconductivity has been a focus of theoretical physicists for over two decades, this study is the first to use data from neutron stars to establish empirical constraints on pairing strength.
GOOD!!! GOOD!!! GOOD!!!
Please ask the researchers to think deeply:
What is the spacetime background of the Neutron Stars and Quarks?
Scientific research guided by correct theories can help people avoid detours, failures, and exaggeration. The physical phenomena observed by researchers in experiments are always appearances, never the natural essence of things. The natural essence of things needs to be extracted and sublimated based on mathematical theories via appearances , rather than being imagined arbitrarily.
Everytime scientific revolution, the scientific research space brought by the new paradigm expands exponentially. Physics should not ignore the analyzable physical properties of topological vortices.
(1) Traditional physics: based on mathematical formalism, experimental verification and arbitrary imagination.
(2) Topological Vortex Theory (TVT): Although also based on mathematics (such as topology), it focuses more on non intuitive geometry and topological structures, challenging traditional physical intuition.
Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) points out the limitations of the Standard Model in describing the large-scale structure of the universe, proposes the need to consider non-standard model components such as dark matter and dark energy, and suggests that topological vortex fields may be key to understanding these phenomena. Topological vortex theory (TVT) heralds innovative technologies such as topological electronics, topological smart batteries, topological quantum computing, etc., which may bring low-energy electronic components, almost inexhaustible currents, and revolutionary computing platforms, etc.
Topology tells us that topological vortices and antivortices can form new spacetime structures via the synchronous effect of superposition, deflection, or twisting of them. Mathematics does not tell us that there must be God particles, ghost particles, fermions, or bosons present. When physics and mathematics diverge, arbitrary imagination will make physics no different from theology. Topological vortex research reflections on the philosophy and methodology of science help us understand the nature essence of science and the limitations of scientific methods. This not only has guiding significance for scientific research itself, but also has important implications for science education and popularization.
All things follow certain laws, which can be revealed through observation and research ( such as topological structures ). Today, so-called academic publications (such as PRL, Nature, Science, etc.) obstinately believe that two sets of cobalt 60 rotating in opposite directions can become two mirror images of each other. This is a public humiliation to the normal intelligence of the public. They conducted pseudo scientific research based on CP violations, published countless pseudo scientific papers, and received various awards. The so-called scientific evaluation system constructed based on these so-called academic publications opened the dirtiest, ugliest, and most evil era in the history of modern science. They hardly know what shame is.
Please witness the exemplary collaboration between theoretical physicists and experimentalists (https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-854286). It is normal to make mistakes in scientific research, but what is abnormal is to stubbornly adhere to erroneous positions and not repent.
Let us continue to witness via facts the dirtiest and ugliest era in the history of sciences and humanities in human society. The laws of nature will not change due to misleading of certain so-called academic publications or endorsements from certain so-called scientific awards.
As some comments have stated ( https://scitechdaily.com/super-photons-unveiled-sculpting-light-into-unbreakable-communication-networks/#comment-861546 ): Fortunately, we have enough pieces to put the puzzle together properly, and there are folks who have chosen to forego today’s societal structures in order to do exactly that.
Additionally, some comments have stated ( https://scitechdaily.com/science-made-simple-what-is-nuclear-fission/#comment-862083 ): You have been spewing this type of nonsensical word salad for several years now. Outrage doesn’t equal competence. If anything, your inability to convince anyone is a sign of your incompetence. Ask the commenter：Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other, and it even won awards. These so-called academic publications blatantly talk nonsense. Do you think this is human misfortune or personal misfortune?
Isn’t this the evil consequence of the Physics Review family misleading science? Academic circle is not Entertainment industry. Have some people really never know what shame is?
I have see different light at street .I DU PHOTOS HOW I CAN SEND MY PHOTOS TO YOU???????GREETINGS WITH LOVE AND LIGT
PEPA