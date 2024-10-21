From Beyond Pluto: Comet C/2023 A3 Dazzles Over New Orleans

In this October 13, 2024, image, Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) is seen passing over NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans. This comet hails from the distant Oort Cloud, far beyond Pluto and the outermost reaches of the Kuiper Belt. While Comet C/2023 A3 will remain visible through early November, the optimal time for observation is from now until October 24.

Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) is a rare celestial visitor originating from the Oort Cloud, a distant region of icy bodies beyond Pluto and the Kuiper Belt. Discovered in early 2023, this comet offers a striking view as it passes through our inner solar system. Visible until early November 2024, the best time to observe Comet C/2023 A3 is before October 24, when it will be at its brightest and most impressive in the night sky.

NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility, located in New Orleans, Louisiana, is a critical hub for the construction of major spaceflight components. Best known for its role in manufacturing the core stages of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS), Michoud has a rich history, having also produced the external fuel tanks for the Space Shuttle program. The facility’s vast size and advanced capabilities make it one of the few places capable of building large-scale space structures, playing a key role in the Artemis missions and the future of human space exploration.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.