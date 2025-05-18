NASA’s PUNCH Reveals the Sun’s Invisible Winds in Stunning 3D Rainbow Color

NASA’s PUNCH mission just delivered its dazzling first images, including a rainbow-colored look at the solar sky. Using light polarization, this unique view helps scientists understand how the Sun’s outer atmosphere flows into space as the solar wind.

With four coordinated spacecraft capturing data from different perspectives, PUNCH aims to be the first to map this mysterious process in three dimensions — shedding new light on solar storms, space weather, and how the Sun influences the solar system.

PUNCH Mission Begins With Striking First Images

As NASA’s new PUNCH mission gets up and running, its four small spacecraft are already sending back stunning images from space. Among the first to arrive is a vibrant, rainbow-colored view of the sky, along with the very first pictures from two of the mission’s unique instruments.

PUNCH, short for Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere, is designed to explore how the Sun’s outer atmosphere, called the corona, transforms into the solar wind — the constant stream of charged particles that flows through our solar system. What makes PUNCH especially exciting is that it’s the first mission to study this process in three dimensions.

To do this, PUNCH looks at something called polarized light, which is light that has been scattered in specific directions by particles in space. By measuring this light and using color to represent how it moves, scientists can create images that reveal the structure and behavior of the solar wind like never before. The result: a colorful, data-rich view that helps unlock the hidden dynamics of our Sun’s influence on space.

Four Spacecraft, Two Types of Instruments

Collectively, PUNCH’s four satellites include one Narrow Field Imager (NFI) and three Wide Field Imagers (WFIs). The NFI is a coronagraph, which blocks out the bright light from the Sun to better see details in the Sun’s corona. The WFIs are heliospheric imagers that view the very faint, outermost portion of the solar corona and the solar wind itself.

The mission’s fully processed science data will stitch together views from all four spacecraft and remove artifacts from the background of space and the cameras themselves. These early images help the mission team confirm that PUNCH’s cameras are in focus, working properly, and able to capture the quality observations needed to achieve the mission’s goals. Throughout the remainder of the commissioning phase, scientists will calibrate the instruments’ views to reveal illuminating details the Sun’s corona.

NASA’s PUNCH (Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere) mission is a groundbreaking space initiative designed to reveal how the Sun’s outer atmosphere — the corona — evolves into the solar wind that flows throughout the solar system. Launched as a coordinated constellation of four small satellites, PUNCH is the first mission dedicated to imaging the corona and solar wind in 3D, using a technique called polarized light imaging.

The mission aims to capture high-resolution, full-color visualizations of this transition zone by analyzing how sunlight scatters off particles in space — essentially turning sunlight into maps of solar motion. With one satellite focused on the bright inner corona and three others scanning the vast, faint outer regions, PUNCH delivers an unprecedented wide-angle view of solar wind formation and propagation. Its findings will deepen our understanding of space weather and how solar activity affects Earth and other planets.

