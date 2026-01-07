This Experimental Drug Makes Cells Burn Extra Calories

Scientists have created experimental drugs that prompt mitochondria inside cells to use more energy and burn additional calories. This research points to a potential new strategy for treating obesity while also supporting better metabolic health.

Obesity is a worldwide health crisis and increases the risk of serious illnesses, including diabetes and cancer. Many existing obesity treatments require injections and may cause side effects. Finding a safer way to increase calorie burning could offer major benefits for public health.

The study was led by Associate Professor Tristan Rawling from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) and was recently published in Chemical Science, the UK Royal Society of Chemistry’s flagship journal. The work was also highlighted as “pick of the week.”

Targeting the Cell’s Energy Factories

The research team, which included scientists from UTS and Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada, focused on compounds known as “mitochondrial uncouplers.” These molecules change how efficiently cells use energy, allowing some fuel to be released as heat rather than converted into usable energy.

“Mitochondria are often called the powerhouses of the cell. They turn the food you eat into chemical energy, called ATP or adenosine triphosphate. Mitochondrial uncouplers disrupt this process, triggering cells to consume more fats to meet their energy needs,” said Associate Professor Rawling.

He explained the idea using a familiar comparison. “It’s been described as a bit like a hydroelectric dam. Normally, water from the dam flows through turbines to generate electricity. Uncouplers act like a leak in the dam, letting some of that energy bypass the turbines, so it is lost as heat, rather than producing useful power.”

A Cautionary Past for Weight Loss Chemicals

Scientists first identified chemicals that cause mitochondrial uncoupling about a century ago. Unfortunately, the earliest compounds proved extremely dangerous and could cause fatal overheating.

“During World War I, munitions workers in France lost weight, had high temperatures, and some died. Scientists discovered this was caused by a chemical used at the factory, called 2,4-Dinitrophenol or DNP,” said Associate Professor Rawling.

“DNP disrupts mitochondrial energy production and increases metabolism. It was briefly marketed in the 1930’s as one of the first weight-loss drugs. It was remarkably effective but was eventually banned due to its severe toxic effects. The dose required for weight loss and the lethal dose are dangerously close,” he said.

Designing Safer Mild Mitochondrial Uncouplers

In the new study, researchers aimed to avoid these dangers by developing safer versions known as “mild” mitochondrial uncouplers. By carefully modifying the chemical structure of experimental molecules, they were able to control how strongly the compounds increased cellular energy use.

Some of the tested drugs successfully boosted mitochondrial activity without harming cells or interfering with ATP production. Others behaved more like the older toxic compounds, producing unsafe levels of uncoupling.

Comparing these outcomes helped the team understand why certain molecules were safer. Mild mitochondrial uncouplers slow the process to a level that cells can tolerate, reducing the risk of harmful effects.

Potential Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Mild mitochondrial uncouplers also lower oxidative stress inside cells. This effect could support healthier metabolism, contribute to anti-aging benefits, and help protect against neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia.

Although the research is still at an early stage, the findings provide a blueprint for designing a new generation of drugs. These future treatments could deliver the benefits of mild mitochondrial uncoupling while avoiding the serious risks seen in earlier compounds.

Reference: “The role of transmembrane proton transport rates in mild mitochondrial uncoupling by arylamide substituted fatty acids” by Ethan Pacchini, Daniel A. McNaughton, Aaron Pye, Katie A. Wilson, Philip A. Gale and Tristan Rawling, 2 December 2025, Chemical Science.

DOI: 10.1039/D5SC06530E

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