Two Black Holes Found Competing for Galactic Supremacy

This breathtaking new Hubble Space Telescope image highlights the stunning spiral galaxy NGC 5643, located about 40 million light-years away in the constellation Lupus. This galaxy is classified as a grand design spiral, meaning its two prominent, winding spiral arms are well-defined and easy to see. These arms are decorated with bright blue stars, intricate reddish-brown dust clouds, and pink star-forming regions.

While its beauty is striking in visible light, some of NGC 5643’s most fascinating features remain hidden from the human eye. Observations using ultraviolet and X-ray imaging and spectra reveal that the galaxy hosts an active galactic nucleus — an extremely bright core powered by a supermassive black hole. As this black hole pulls in surrounding gas, the material forms a swirling disc that heats to hundreds of thousands of degrees. This intense heat causes the gas to emit light across the electromagnetic spectrum, with X-rays shining the brightest.

NGC 5643’s active galactic nucleus isn’t the brightest source of X-rays in the galaxy, though. Using ESA’s XMM-Newton, researchers discovered an even brighter X-ray-emitting object, NGC 5643 X-1, on the galaxy’s outskirts. What could be a more powerful source of X-rays than a supermassive black hole? Surprisingly, the answer appears to be a much smaller black hole! While the exact identity of NGC 5643 X-1 is not yet known, evidence points to a black hole that is about 30 times more massive than the Sun. Locked in an orbital dance with a companion star, the black hole ensnares gas from its stellar companion, creating a superheated disc that outshines the galactic center.

NGC 5643 was also the subject of a previous Hubble image. The new image incorporates additional wavelengths of light, including the red color that is characteristic of gas heated by massive young stars.

